Tom Cruise’s ‘Mena’ Pushed Back, Gets New Title

Tom Cruise’s cartel film “Mena” is now called “American Made,” and is moving from Jan. 6, 2017, to Sept. 29, 2017, Universal Pictures announced on Monday.
“American Made” is the latest collaboration between Cruise and director Doug Liman, who helmed the A-lister in “Edge of Tomorrow.”
“American Made” is based on the real-life exploits of Barry Seal, a hustler for drug kingpin Pablo Escobar and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history, one that almost brought down the Reagan White House through the Iran Contra scandal. Cruise, himself a trained pilot, plays Seal.
Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Cross Creek Pictures’ Brian Oliver and Tyler Thompson, Quadrant Pictures’ Doug Davison and Kim Roth are producing. Cross Creek Pictures is financing the film, with Universal handling distribution.
The film generated headlines last year, when a plane carrying crew members crashed on the set in Colombia in September 2015, killing two people and seriously injuring a third person. Local authorities believe that bad weather caused the twin-engine Aerostar to crash.
Cruise was in production on the movie at the time of the incident, but was not on the plane. The two people killed were identified as American film pilot Alan David Purwin and Colombian Carlos Berl.
I was living and working there in Mena a few months in 1983 . Wife and I moved there from Tucson and wanted to raise my kids in a rural country setting. Her grandparents lived there . Seemed like the perfect ‘fit’. As a mechanic by trade in my comings and goings, I would pickup and/or deliver cars to the Mena airport. I was at the hangars there . What kinda got my attention one day though was seeing a C-130 type plane flying over my house. I was used to seeing that in Tucson–but not over Mena and I thought To myself ‘ What is that doing in this neck of the woods.’ Later I found out after local people started having “accidents”. If you want to know the real story read ” Clinton/ Bush and the CIA “. It’s a long read but gives out all the players in this and the man who wrote it was a former CIA operative. This will never come out fully because it would be ‘dirty ‘ on both sides of the aisle in government .
The title sucks, there was nothing wrong with the original title “Mena”. The Clintons and their lies and secrets. The movie is probably not anywhere near the truth.
What a drab new title!!!..This is not a movie based on a shirt factory!!!..Although there was one in Mena….Be authentic and call it what it is..Add a word or 2 to Mena if you have to…How unimaginative..I’m available if your if that’s the best you got!! I grew up there,my brother used to have have breakfast and lunch with Barry Seal on occasion..Many of the locals knew what was going on well before any stories broke…Hopefully this isn’t some Clinton advised change as has been rumored..There are already at least 64 movies that are American “something”-2 word titles..If you don’t want to use Mena for some unknown reason then why not something like “Secret In The Hills”..
I live in Mena, Arkansas and this makes me mad to think we can’t call it Mena cause of the Clinton’s.
You are so right ! Even years later it’s almost feels dangerous to talk about because of the trail of killings.
Hollywood makes a movie about Mena Arkansas and leaves out the Clinton’s roll… The Soviets Communist would be so proud of what the US media has become…
Maybe it has more to do with getting the focus away from Mena, Ark and that dark Clinton rabbit hole and moving the date away from Inauguration time
Most likely. We simply can’t have anything reflecting poorly on the Clintons this close to the presidential election.
Doesn’t sound good…It seems that whenever the folks at a studio don’t know how to sell their movie and don’t know how to call it, they use this formula to at least appeal to the rednecks in the audience:
“American …(Choose a catchy short word)…” But this formula has been used so often, that barely any good words are left…too bad.
There’s been a lot of films involving Pablo Escobar recently.
A better release date, all in all.
Tom Cruise is the planets leading actor with the volume of films this gifted actor is churning each year. MENA or AMERICAN MADE is the film I’ve been waiting for from this high-class actor. With Doug Liman behind the directors chair this could prove to be extraordinary. A character and story driven film that has become a rarity in todays obsessed CGI driven blockbusters. Looks like I have to wait a little bit longer. Thankfully Oliver Stone’s SNOWDEN is just around the corner.