Mel Gibson Opens Up About 2006 Arrest, Anti-Semitic Remarks: ‘I’ve Never Discriminated Against Anyone’

Mel Gibson has a thing or two to say about his 2006 DUI charges.
On Thursday’s episode of Variety‘s “Playback” podcast, Gibson spoke with Variety Awards Editor Kristopher Tapley about his newest project “Hacksaw Ridge.” While on the show, he opened up about his July 2006 DUI arrest in Malibu, Calif., where he was subsequently recorded making anti-Semitic remarks.
“The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!” the Hollywood star spouted at the time, according to the 2006 arrest report.
“It was an unfortunate incident,” Gibson said on “Playback” when asked about the fact that there are many who feel they can no longer support him or his work. “I was loaded and angry and arrested. I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was never prosecuted for that crime. And then it was made public by him for profit, and by members of — we’ll call it the press. So, not fair. I guess as who I am, I’m not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever.”
The “Passion of the Christ” director acknowledged that he had already apologized for the behavior and that people should move on from the incident.
“Ten years have gone by,” Gibson stated. “I’m feeling good. I’m sober, all of that kind of stuff, and for me it’s a dim thing in the past. But others bring it up, which kind of I find annoying, because I don’t understand why after 10 years it’s any kind of issue. Surely if I was really what they say I was, some kind of hater, there’d be evidence of actions somewhere. There never has been.”
Gibson also said he doesn’t consider himself a hateful person, and that his actions were a result of the copious amount of alcohol he consumed on that night.
“I’ve never discriminated against anyone or done anything that sort of supports that reputation,” the actor/director said. “And for one episode in the back of a police car on eight double tequilas to sort of dictate all the work, life’s work and beliefs and everything else that I have and maintain for my life is really unfair.”
A drunk person, speaks a sober mind… He meant every word… Blame it on the alcohol….
Isn’t it the Jews who say, “In wine, there is truth”?
Gibson denies he’s ever discriminated against anyone, but he never denies the claims he made about Jews. He believes them.
I Love Mel Gibson, but he should have never apologized for telling the truth.
What is wrong with everyone in this comment section?
Why does it matter so much that Gibson made a “racist” remark? Are you so afraid of a mere claim? And why is racism considered so abhorent in the first place? It’s stupid (and scientifically untrue), that’s all. But what about freedom of speech? Now that’s something important. If Mr. Gibson was unfortunate enough to be in Germany during that period of time now he would be in jail!
I’d rather live in a world of hate, than a world of dishonesty. Deep inside, all of you that are so easily offended try to hide the stereotypes you have of other people! So, yes, I’d rather have an honest racist Mel Gibson (who isn’t actually racist, though) than a dishonest PC person who’s only trying to cover their own insecurities.
You’re the one covering insecurity. Just admit you’re a hate-filled, racist, misogynist bigot.
Historically, the value of the left had been the necessity for redistribution of material property in order for social classes to diminish/disappear, but this does not mean that people shouldn’t be free thinkers. It so pains me that modern day leftism has departed from this point of view and became intellectually militant, seeking to enforce certain “good” ideas as opposed to political/material equality.
Lol, spoken like a true lefty
I did not make any “hate-filled” remarks, but merely expressed my view that honesty is more important than sensitivity. I would be inclined to believe you just commited ad hominem, but in fact you ignored all of my ideas and also judged me as a “bigot” based on some inaccurate stereotype you have of people that are against PC culture.
It would seem that you just commited the deed that you accused me of doing.
hey Mel
I’m still pissed at you 10 years later. you are a hater
Drinking usually brings out the ugly truth in some people. This perception that he had and verbalized was not wrote on the back of a bottle at the bar he memorized and spouted back out after becoming drunk. The liquor made his tongue to become loose and say something he would not have normally in PUBLIC….We all have issues to extent, but not to deal with them straight forward when confronted with them and blame it on something else (alcohol) is just denial. That’s like Tiger Woods have sex with all those women and said it was because he was a sex addict…really come on guys please don’t think we are all stupid. And, oh by the way, I guess there is now a certain amount of time that we should just move on forget some very stupid and hateful things people say….forgive not forget. And not my race has nothing to do with my comments, as I am white male that only hates to see someone so talented (and someone’s work I really liked) turn out like this.
Being drunk doesn’t cause anyone to spout anti-semitic or hate remarks. I’m tired of alcohol being the all-round excuse. Unfortunately, I do know a few alcoholics, mostly good people who never utter this kind of stuff. Alcohol doesn’t change one’s thoughts. If he would say something apologize and show you’ve learned something or grown as a man. Unfortunately, he is incapable and remains stuck.
Oh please, this man can fuck right off.
http://gawker.com/5582644/all-the-terrible-things-mel-gibson-has-said-on-the-record
Mr. Gibson produced the foulest Jew baiting movie in decades, The Passion. That thing will give the gift of broken Jewish skullcaps to future generations. As for his words, who the heck cares what anyone says while pouring yellow liquid on the floor?
Gibson is deluding himself if he thinks people should get over his past comments and behavior, and I suspect that he fails to see his own malevolent narcissism that so continues to be on display in his denial of personal responsibility/
We all loved him as Mad Max and grew to appreciate the talent that he displayed with his directing and his willingness to tackle Shakespeare, but as the years past we came to know of his racism, his own madness, and its manifestations, e.g., in The Passion of the Christ and that inglorious Diane Sawyer interview. Like Hitler, men like Mel Gibson should never have been born, but they are to the eternal discredit of our species.
Actually he did apologize right after it occurred. He shouldn’t have to apologize every time someone asks about it again. Maybe you should consider learning to forgive and forget instead of berating him. He went through his shame and should be able to move on. That’s what forgiveness is for. It is hard enough to forgive yourself for the things you do without people like yourselves holding things over their heads for their entire lives.
Hi, Joe C!
A pleasure to make your acquaintance.
In a perfect world, you may be on to something. However, there’s a reason why this guy has been blackballed for over ten years in this town and sure as you bring his public apology to my attention how do any of us know if he really ever meant it in his heart? Are you absolutely, sure, Joe?
Where are the displays of good works since his arrest? Has Gibson tackled such problems of anti-Semiticism or racism in any manner that you know of? Where’s the hardscrabble effort to make things better for those he’s offended? Show me the projects the man’s done to make the world a better place with the fame and fortune that he as at his disposal. And if you ask me, who am I to judge then I ask who is he to judge or people even of your own ilk?
We could debate this forever, I suppose. It’s just that we see the world differently as does Mr. Gibson.
Not having the courage to grow an Adolph mustache, the anti-Semitic alkie grew that hideous beard instead. Gibson is all about a Fourth Reich.
Strange – he is back in the same year another biggot is heading for the White House… wonder if he would have returned with should success if another candidate was running for President?
The Romans said “In vino veritas” & there’s a similar proverb in the Babylonian Talmud, that a man reveals his true nature when under the influence. The things he said, these are not thoughts that alcohol made appear in Mr. Gibson’s head. Alcohol doesn’t work like that, it merely lowers one’s inhibitions. He was angry, without inhibitions and his mind in that state immediately went to trashing Jews. Let’s not forget he was also caught on tape in another incident making racist remarks about black people. Rather than blame his liquor he should admit his bigotry & work on unlearning these toxic ideas. Yes people can change, but you can’t expect the world to forgive you when you refuse to accept responsibility for your own words.
Talented person, bad drunk. Hyper creative, addictive personality meets alcohol, never works out well but Hacksaw Ridge is a fantastic movie. Deeply moving statement about the ugliness of war and the courage of one man. Beautifully acted and expertly directed on far less money than it should have cost. Nice job.
Mel has said in the past he *occasionally* attends AA meetings. He says he’s sober. But not having a drink is not the same as working the program. He’s a dry drunk who, *because* he has never accepted responsibility for his actions, will never even *begin* his real recovery — hence the reason he’s always the topic for discussion. He is one bucket of blame shifting it to everyone but himself. His latest movie was made in Australia, not the United States and you have to wonder why.
Concur. The problem isn’t his drinking/non-drinking, it’s whether he’s contrite about what he said and felt. Has he examined his soul, his psyche? To just deny what he said puts him up there with Trump, and seems not just a really bad p.r. move, but leaves a question mark about his character. People can reform (maybe), but he doesn’t seem to even want to be bothered to at least go through the motions. It’s insulting and full of ego, good movie or not.
If someone is interested. Here is a compilation of some of Mel’s quotes he made to police officers, journalists, his girlfriend etc. http://gawker.com/5582644/all-the-terrible-things-mel-gibson-has-said-on-the-record
It includes of course the antisemitic comments but also racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. And some really graphic death threats to journalists and his girlfriend.
Oops, just posted this too. I should read the comments first next time.
Great post. Let people read that and then see if they still think Mel Gibson is such a fine person and make excuses for him. He’s an unrepentant, arrogant scum bag and needs to go away.
Strange that alchohol has never made me suddenly hate Jews. The thoughts must have clearly been in his head for a long time before he finally said them out loud drunk.
And ““I’ve never discriminated against anyone or done anything that sort of supports that reputation”? Are we sure about that? What about hitting his girlfriend while she was holding his baby??? Or what about his other racist remarks in the past?
He wants people to move on and forgive him but he doesn’t even admit that the things he did in the past were awful. He doesn’t even apologize and still has the nerve to say that besides from that one drunk incident he has never done anything bad.
How are we supposed to forgive a guy who clearly hasn’t changed, doesn’t admit that he did several awful things in the past and apparently still has the same opinions as before?
Sorry Mel, you were trash in the past and you stay trash in the present.
Why is this being rehashed yet again? Forgive and move on already, click bait journalist. Or someday you’ll say something you regret and be held to it ad infinitum. Everyone outside of Hollywood has moved on from this.
Yeah. You’re just a treasure of a human being.
Mel: That’s all I’ll accept. And if you will not fucking admit that, get the fuck out! I will make your goddamn life miserable.
Oksana: You need medication.
M: What?! What?!
O: You need medication.
M: I need a woman! Not a fucking little girl with a fucking dysfunctional cunt. I need a fucking woman. (panting) I don’t need medication. You need a fucking bat in the side of the head. All right? How ’bout that? You need a fucking doctor. You need a fucking brain transplant. You need a fucking, you need a fucking soul. I need medication. I need someone who treats me like a man, like a human being. With kindness, who understands what gratitude is, because I fucking bend over backwards with my balls in a knot to do it all for her and she gives me shit, like a fucking sour look or says I’m mean. Mean? What the fuck is that? This is mean! Get it? You get it now? What mean is? Get it? (panting) You fucking don’t care about me. I’m having a hard time, and you fucking yank the rug, you bitch, you fucking selfish bitch. (panting) Don’t you dare hang up on me.”
Mel Gibson, you’re an anti-semetic, woman hating POS. Get fvcked, a$$hole.
Oh really Mel? How about all those racist comments you made against the Taiwanese people when you made “Attack Force Z” in 1980? That prompted the Taiwanese government vowed to never work with you again. You are a racist in real life and a racist in disguise. Stop being a phony racist sympathizer.
What you say drunk was thought sober. Nuff said.
Hmmm, it appears WikiLeaks reveals and proves left wing Democrats are anti-Catholic; that’s what the DNC and Hillary Clinton are – anti-Catholic and anti-Christian. It’s clear on Wikileak emails. Hypocrites.
So the thing is if you’re black in America, the liberal Democrats love you if you’re weak minded and also Democrat. Racism is when you’re a black American and you happen to think for yourself and are conservative. Democrats will try to crucify any conservative black person by using every ugly, nasty stereotype they can think of against normal, successful conservative black Americans. Democrats are a nasty, vile bunch of racist thugs.
And you’re a hysterical nutjob.
Let’s do word search on this shall we? “I’m sorry”…no. “I apologize”…no. “I take responsibility”…no. Same old Mel. ::shrug::
I used to like Mel Gibson and some of his films, but this guy is out of his mind. He didn’t learn a thing…”I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was never prosecuted for that crime. And then it was made public by him for profit, and by members of – we’ll call it the press. So, not fair.” I think, Mel ‘forgot’ to mention that the police officer was Jewish and deeply offended by his antisemitic remarks. That police officer didn’t sell anything to the press, but insisted on the incident being part of the report, because it was hate speech. Nothing of this was “illegally” and Gibson clearly said hateful, discriminatory things that hurt a lot of people. His ‘apology’ in the past meant nothing, because he still doesn’t understand what he did. It’s not genuine. It’s even worse now, because he is sober and has no excuses anymore. The problem never was ‘eight double tequilas’, but his crazy Christian fundamentalism, which has a long tradition of antisemitism.
Blame the illegal recording–check. Blame the (we’ll call it) press–check. Say you’ve never discriminated against anyone–check. He’s doing his best Donald Trump impression! And like Trump, not one iota of self-knowledge or willingness to accept responsibility for his actions. Also, manages to forget his disgusting threats against his ex, his obscene rants, and the endless blame-shifting. Go away Mel. You were a good actor and filmmaker, but some things are more important than entertainment.
The issue isn’t whether or not he discriminated against anyone. The issue is his hateful speech and defamation of the entire community of Jews. He is a jerk and is justifiably shunned.
Mel Gibson got a raw deal. He was raised by an anti-semintic father. It’s not surprising that he had some deep seated stuff going on. Unlike some of the commenters below, I believe it’s actions that count, not words. Some of those who condemned him are fortunate to be raised in an enlightened household and taught tolerance. But they had the easy road. It’s much tougher to overcome those demons and live a good life. Just like Mel did.
Oh he’s such a great guy. Rips on the Jews (to a Jewish Officer), driving drunk, bar hopping all over the place while getting publicly smashed, banging everything in sight as he publicly cheated on the wife who bore him so many children, abusing and threatening his girl friend, etc. What a noble life! I had a drinking problem and quit 6 years ago on my own. During my drinking years I never went on a racist rant. Because it’s not in my heart. And I don’t use booze as a scapegoat for my immoral behavior.
“NEVER DISCRIMINATED?” Who cares about THAT—and who didn’t know gibson was a dipshit anti-semite/racist?
The bigger problem Malibu had with him is his attempted murder issue. Driving DRUNK on the PCH–right near where families enjoy driving to the beach together. They should have nailed him on that. And they strongly considered it. But money speaks. Enough money to avoid arrest—yet not enough to get a driver or a taxi. What a scumbag.
“I may not always go crazy, but when I do, I like to go ‘balls-to-the-wall'”.
The newest, greatest “Most Interesting Man in the World”.
Mel:
I agree.
Just no more alcohol.
Ok?
We all make mistakes big or small and hopefully we grow through them. He’s sober probably has dealt with any other disorder he has. I have 37 yrs of sobriety and have dealt with other maladies and gone on and I still run into small people with untrue gossip from 50 yrs ago get on with your life’s and get the log out of your eye before you start pointing fingers at the spec in Mels eyes. He has a wonderful gift let him get on with it.
I agree
From your hand to everyone elses eyes.
Please, just let the man get on with it. It was a comment he made, a belief he may or may not have had, but at least he didn’t rape an unconscoius girl.
Never understood the Mel mania when he was on top, and don’t understand the opposite while he has bn trying to regain his footing.
The man is an alcoholic. I have family members who are alcoholics. They are entirely different people when drinking. As for the glib comment “in vino veritas,” that may be true but in a v complex way, not in the “he said what he really thinks” way.
Ten years seems like a long enough time to be in turnaround. I hope he remains sober and does good work that is informed by his decade in the wilderness.
Ok so we have to forgive and forget but he still holds a resentment toward the cop for recording and leaking the audio? You don’t get special privileges for being famous Mel. Yes it was a long time ago but you seem to really hold a lot of anger and resentment you need to work through. Especially toward the press that is just doing their job in asking questions. Stop trying to control the questions. It’s what you signed up for.
Sorry, Mel, but we cannot forget you showing your true colors. Gibson’s father was known as an Anti-Semite and that affected Mel.. It’s how bigotry is passed on. Parent to child.
If it was any other group (Irish, Italian, A-American, Asian, etc.) it would have been no big deal. Too much concentrated power among one group in that town.
It’s been 10 years, a decade. He was drunk when he said it, after his marriage was breaking up. I’ve never been big on holding a grudge. It’s not like he’s Trumpilstilskin who continuously spouts off about women, Mexicans, Muslims, the handicapped, military heroes, and a hell of a lot more — AND thinks he can be president. Time to move on.
I’ve done very embarrassing things while drunk. I never spouted hatred towards jews, or blacks or gays. You know why? because I’m not a single minded bigot. Don’t blame the alcohol for their real convictions. He deserves all the shunning he’s getting.
Mel Gibson, owes the Jewish Community an apology. My mother once told me , Mel Gibson’s father said the Holocaust never happened, it was just propaganda. Even if a person is drunk or stoned. Some of the truth always comes out. Ellen Miller
Wow, Ellen, how many times must he apologize to you? Isn’t once enough? He wrote a well-received and heartfelt apology in the Jewish Anti-Defamation League Back in August 2006. And he personally met with members of the Jewish community. They forgave him. Why can’t you?
http://www.adl.org/anti-semitism/united-states/c/mel-gibsons-apology-to-the-jewish-community.html
I guess his point is that he has moved on with his (now sober) life. It seems that some people can’t, not even after 10 years. Are you really saying that you’re that much “better” than him? I mean really? No mistakes? I mean you kinda better be if you’re still ranting about this incident that happened 10 years ago.
Then again mr. Gibson is still working, still acting, still directing, still making movies. He’s still “in Hollywood”. Seems to be in a decent shape also, and probably still has plenty of money. So whatever people are trying to do to him, it isn’t really working. I doubt that he’s interested in directing Hollywood superhero movies or sequels (nothing wrong with them, though) anyway.
very well said.
He’s a very talented man who had serious emotional problems he couldn’t deal with. Let him be the man he’s grown up to be and his legacy will be some important motion pictures that Hollywood so desperately needs.
Sure, Mel. You never discriminated. I guess we’ll also just sweep that time you referred to Winona Ryder as an “oven dodger” while drunk at a Hollywood party under the rug, eh? Asshole. Good for you being sober. Too bad alcohol is truth serum, and we’ve seen/heard the real you. What really goes on in your mind.
That being said, I can separate films from their troubled crew, otherwise how could I enjoy old Polanski or Allen films?! Hacksaw Ridge looks a bit hackneyed and schmaltzy, but good and it has Andrew Garfield, so….I’ll probably theaterhop to it though, from a movie I’d rather pay for, if I can. :P
8 double tequilas AND behind the wheel of a car?? Reckless, stupid, potentially lethal. Not impressed, Mel. Hope you’ve wised up.
All of this stems back to Mel refusing to take Aramaic speaking characters out of The Passion of the Christ and the Jews in Hollywood getting upset. Regardless of whether you believe in Christ (or religion), he and many others do. And, according to the history of the bible, the Jews did in fact prompt the Romans to kill Christ. The fury the movie industry heaped on Mel (and let’s face it, we Jews are the industry), probably tipped him over the edge for a while. I’d known Mel before and would agree with the assessment that he was no hater. You can’t work 30 years in the industry without signs of that stuff along the way. Good to see he’s back. Hope others can forgive and forget.
Jews everywhere were upset about that vile movie. It concentrated on Christ’s death instead of his life. And we must remember the history. In medieval times the Passion play would instigate violence against Jews. When the traveling play made the rounds, Jews would be murdered and burned out of their homes. And, of course, robbed. Then there’s Gibson’s hypocrisy. He considered himself holier-than-thou but lived the life of a drunkard and adulterer. He is walking, breathing scum.
I love Mel G.
Hey, PAR Employee – you’re just as much as an asshole as James… “we Jews are the industry?” Fuck you. Entitled punk. As a part of the tribe, do you not see the cycle of why people say hateful things about us? Smarten up.
Blame the alcohol, blame the cops, blame the press, everyone except himself.
Mr. Gibson sounds like a thirteen year old. “It’s not fair! What I said about Jews while sitting in the back of a police car happened 10 years ago, and the recording wasn’t even legal!” Well, Mel, it is fair actually. First, you’re a public figure and you’ve profited handsomely from that. Second, and perhaps most importantly, alcohol brings forward thoughts and feelings that the individual, in a sober state, would otherwise keep to him or herself. It’s kind of a truth serum that way, which is why inebriation causes so much pain and damages so many relationships, public and private.
Well, of course, Mel. Of course.
You always hire the finest white actors of every skin color.
Somebody get me some hand cleaner and a towel.
James. It’s been a decade. Move on. What would you propose this Man does to satisfy you? Die? This article should never have been written.
“In vino veritas”
My guess is Mr. Gibson had already “opened up” at the time of his arrest.
Defending a known pedo cause he’s jewish and famous huh?
Your anti-semitism is showing. And BTW, Woody Allen has never been convicted of anything.