Mel Gibson Opens Up About 2006 Arrest, Anti-Semitic Remarks: ‘I’ve Never Discriminated Against Anyone’

Mel Gibson has a thing or two to say about his 2006 DUI charges.

On Thursday’s episode of Variety‘s “Playback” podcast, Gibson spoke with Variety Awards Editor Kristopher Tapley about his newest project “Hacksaw Ridge.” While on the show, he opened up about his July 2006 DUI arrest in Malibu, Calif., where he was subsequently recorded making anti-Semitic remarks.

“The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!” the Hollywood star spouted at the time, according to the 2006 arrest report.

“It was an unfortunate incident,” Gibson said on “Playback” when asked about the fact that there are many who feel they can no longer support him or his work. “I was loaded and angry and arrested. I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was never prosecuted for that crime. And then it was made public by him for profit, and by members of — we’ll call it the press. So, not fair. I guess as who I am, I’m not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever.”

The “Passion of the Christ” director acknowledged that he had already apologized for the behavior and that people should move on from the incident.

“Ten years have gone by,” Gibson stated. “I’m feeling good. I’m sober, all of that kind of stuff, and for me it’s a dim thing in the past. But others bring it up, which kind of I find annoying, because I don’t understand why after 10 years it’s any kind of issue. Surely if I was really what they say I was, some kind of hater, there’d be evidence of actions somewhere. There never has been.”

Gibson also said he doesn’t consider himself a hateful person, and that his actions were a result of the copious amount of alcohol he consumed on that night.

“I’ve never discriminated against anyone or done anything that sort of supports that reputation,” the actor/director said. “And for one episode in the back of a police car on eight double tequilas to sort of dictate all the work, life’s work and beliefs and everything else that I have and maintain for my life is really unfair.”