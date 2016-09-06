“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” has another vocal detractor: Mel Gibson.
“It’s a piece of s–t,” the 60-year-old director told Deadline at the Venice Film Festival. “I’m not interested in the stuff. Do you know what the difference between real superheroes and comic-book superheroes is? Real superheroes didn’t wear spandex. So I don’t know. Spandex must cost a lot.”
The DC Comics blockbuster, which was panned by critics, came up when Gibson revealed the modest budget he worked with on his latest film “Hacksaw Ridge.”
“The exchange rate for the U.S. dollar was good at the time, and I think we locked in at about 72 cents on the dollar and took a $27 million budget and turned it into a $40 million budget,” he said.
He then confirmed the budget for his last film, “Apocalypto,” clocked in around $30 million before admitting he doesn’t think movies that cost $200+ million to produce are worth it.
“I look at them and scratch my head. I’m really baffled by it. I think there’s a lot of waste, but maybe if I did one of those things with the green screens I’d find out different,” Gibson said. “It seems to me that you could do it for less… You’re spending outrageous amounts of money, $180 million or more, I don’t know how you make it back after the tax man gets you, and after you give half to the exhibitors.”
But it’s not like Hacksaw Ridge was anything that amazing either.
I disagree. Hacksaw ridge was an amazing war movie with messages about abuse in the armed forces and sticking to your personal convictions without caring for the status quo. Plus, its the real story of a war hero in the pacific theater of World War II. Seriously, if you personally save 75 people by carrying them over a ravine with you bare hands, you are a freaking hero regardless of your allegiance
I haven’t seen it yet but it cost 70%, of what he’s talking, about to make
Mad Max was made for a fraction of the cost of Superman V Batman which one will be remembered in 50 years from now ?
Mel is right, no matter how much money they wasted on that movie, you can not cover the sun with a finger, the movie is pure trash.
When he says “I’m not interested in the stuff” he is not only talking about BvS he’s talking about ALL comic book superhero movies with big budgets.
Mel Gibson Rawks
Don’t confuse the message with the messenger. That movie was pretty bad. Having said that, the Hacksaw trailer doesn’t look great either. A. It has Andrew Garfield. B. That cheesy looking slow mo scene with the grenade C. It has Andrew Garfield.
Batman v Superman is not the best of it’s genre but the escapism and folklore of “spandex” comic book superheroes clearly has a place in cinema and our collective psyches. Done well it is wonderful to escape into the (completely different) world of comic book super heroes. More grounded “realistic” movies aren’t better or more worthy, they are just different. They 2 should not be compared.
Mel has a point….the movie was garbage especially for the amount it cost to make.
i agree. it was a piece of shit, through no fault of Ben’s.
Funny, Hollywood and probably many of you were begging for an admitted child abuser to be let back into the US (Roman Polanski) yet Mel is basically the worst human being in the world in your eyes. I’m guessing it all depends on which party you vote for. Hypocrites.
He is such a cocky self-obsessed Hollywood person who still thinks he is relevant and important. I have news for him, he is not any more. His new work will tank.
That’s weird. I have used the exact same phrasing to describe Mel Gibson on more than one occassion…
Besides, you can’t tell me that Martin Riggs is any less ridiculous than Batman.
Except…”Martin Riggs” (and the movies his character was in) were meant to be taken tongue-in-cheek…while DC takes themselves way too seriously
Not that I’m defending Mel, but your comparison was flawed.
Oh, silly Mel. The trick is exhibitors don’t get have of those big budget films. Not even close. They only get half of those lower budget films, but only like 20 percent of those big ones. Yet they make the same because more people go see the big ones.
mel’s 80s/90s action movies are a lot entertaining and have a bit more depth than a lot of the current superhero movies.
he didn’t need the spandex to be a hero then.
Nah, you just had to be an anti-gay, anti-semetic bigot.
So, you’re suggesting that anyone who enjoyed those movies was anti-semitic and/or anti-gay? Quite a leap, don’t you think?
Nah, that has nothing to do with the convincing arguments he made on the state of the movie industry, now does it?
He was not an anti-gay, anti-semetic bigot in the movies.
so its never forgiven, never forgotten, right?
so, i take it industry is ready to rehabilitate this racist, small minded, wife bashing, mysoginist then?
ALL of Zack Snyder’s movies can be described this way. Why did Warner Bros give him latitude like this? Man of Steel ($250mil budget). BvS ($250mil budget). Justice League (at least $250mil). I mean, seriously?! A hack like Snyder should be doing music videos, not given nearly a billion to make bad comic book movies.
actually, the industry itself is in need of rehabilitation
yeah…this guy is well connected in Warner Brothers man…after BvS I would have fired him and replaced him with George Miller or something. Snyder is good with the visuals but not a great storyteller. The visuals without good storytelling is like, well, like society nowadays. Empty.
Right again, Mel.
agree but the expendables isn´t a piece of art
Thanks Mel, Could not agree with you more! Hope your new film does better than what others expect.
Laughing hard at all the butt hurt fanboys and nerds crying because Mel dissed their favorite superhero. I love that Mel has that Australian larrikin spirit where he speaks his mind and gives zero fucks about political correctness or generation snowflake with their tender feelings. Preach it, Mel!
No one is butt hurt. Its the same as ever with Mel Gibson, he’s as full of shit as all his movies. lol if anyone thinks Gibson is a better storyteller than Snyder.
zach has only made two good movies: 300 and sucker punch. the rest are incomprehensible. mel has made many a great film. and he’s actually won oscars for it. pipe down there young whippersnapper.
How many Oscars did Zack win?
A word of advice……when you use the slang ‘butthurt’ you come off as an obnoxious twelve year old. You also lose any credibility you ever could have had. So don’t do that. Seriously.
Ohh hahaha spandex jokes so funny!! What an overrated turd Mel is. Get a grip.
He certainly ain’t wrong about BvS. That movie was just awful and not only am I a big fan of the genre, but Batman was my favorite superhero as a kid in the ’60s.
First of all what genre? And if you wanna talk about the movie being bad than speculate of what makes the movie so bad.
Well, he should know what a piece of shit is.
Batman vs Superman was the worst film I have ever endured and I’m in the business! A collage of unconnected snipits/scenes which were spectacular, yet unrewarding as they wove no plot(s), no theme, no continuity!
James, if you’re “in the business”, then you should know that the theatrical version was not the intended version. The Ultimate Cut now on Blu-ray is a major improvement.
please Jacob Bryant post the entire conversation how it played out…don’t start with him saying it was a piece of shit ….i want to know the whole context of the interview…thanks…
I just read the whole article – it was actually really great and these sites saying that he “bashed” BvS are bogus, they took it out of context to get people worked up. I highly recommend reading the whole interview
LOL! Not that I disagree but…take it easy Mel!
EDIT: On second thought, if there is one person who won’t give a sh$t about someone trying to blow up their career, it’s Mel. He’s been through it, so I guess he doesn’t have any more f***s! haha..
Exhibitors don’t get 50% of the boxoffice. Under the 90/10 deal, distributors get 30% – 40% distribution fee first, then comes the 90% first week, leaving exhibitors with 10% of the remaining 70% – 60% from the boxoffice receipts. Mel Gibson is totally wrong here. It’s the same old Mel Gibson, speaks nonsense before checking facts.
You’re a clueless fool. You know nothing about the business.
Preach!
He’s right! Time to invest more in lower budget films about real-life heroes and pull back on the saturation of comic-book based films.
The box office proves $200M+ budget movies are failing to make profits(minimum 3X gross needed to break even) besides declining in quality.
I’ll be seeing ‘Hacksaw Ridge’!
A rated R superhero film made over 700 million, a Marvel film made over a billion, DC’s two films made 800 million over and 600 million over. No matter how much you whine and complain this genre is here to stay.
Obviously majority rules and your opinion doesn’t matter.
Funny, all of the Marvel franchise films are making huge money. They also have resulted in network and streaming series, and have massive merchandising tie ins.
Look, I like gripping adult dramas like ‘Gran Torino’, or ‘Hacksaw Ridge’, but sometimes I just want to kick back and watch the Avengers kick Loki’s ass.
Can’t it be both?
All that money is going to folks who work on the film in one way or another. It keeps people employed and feeds mouths. So in my mind, make as many super expensive movies as possible. It’s an economy. It’s not like that money is being flushed down a toilet and lost… it’s not “wasted”.
The problem is the money gets concentrated onto one ‘Super Hero’ film for $250 mil. You could make 5-6 films with that money and keep people employed longer and more of them. And the waste is incredible, Jet ride homes on week-ends, $5,000 a week private chief’s, Million dollar donations to ‘chairity’s’ and on set it’s f-ing Rome. All the food you can eat, massages being given out, producers staying at million dollar mansions on location. Its crazy
I’m not so sure that is correct. Have you seen the massive end credits list at the end of a film like ‘Avengers’? It’s massive.
Mel should know… he’s been in enough of ’em
Superhero movies??
Braveheart is kind like a superhero movie, but less realistic and historically accurate.
Has anyone actually made a “spandex” joke since the first X-Men movie, SIXTEEN YEARS ago?
Well I mean, he’s not wrong.
“I don’t know how you make it back after the tax man gets you, and after you give half to the exhibitors” ….and throw in the massive marketing budgets too. Some people just don’t get it….they just compare the box office gross to the production budget. That’s only part of the equation though.
I’m beginning to like Mel again
Maybe that’s because your not on the receiving end of his tirades…