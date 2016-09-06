“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” has another vocal detractor: Mel Gibson.

“It’s a piece of s–t,” the 60-year-old director told Deadline at the Venice Film Festival. “I’m not interested in the stuff. Do you know what the difference between real superheroes and comic-book superheroes is? Real superheroes didn’t wear spandex. So I don’t know. Spandex must cost a lot.”

The DC Comics blockbuster, which was panned by critics, came up when Gibson revealed the modest budget he worked with on his latest film “Hacksaw Ridge.”

“The exchange rate for the U.S. dollar was good at the time, and I think we locked in at about 72 cents on the dollar and took a $27 million budget and turned it into a $40 million budget,” he said.

He then confirmed the budget for his last film, “Apocalypto,” clocked in around $30 million before admitting he doesn’t think movies that cost $200+ million to produce are worth it.

“I look at them and scratch my head. I’m really baffled by it. I think there’s a lot of waste, but maybe if I did one of those things with the green screens I’d find out different,” Gibson said. “It seems to me that you could do it for less… You’re spending outrageous amounts of money, $180 million or more, I don’t know how you make it back after the tax man gets you, and after you give half to the exhibitors.”