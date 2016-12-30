Lindsay Lohan is so eager to make a “Mean Girls” sequel she’s already written a treatment for the film, and has a cast in mind.

Lindsay Lohan shared her plans during a Facebook Live chat with CNN Abu Dhabi correspondent Becky Anderson. Lohan is in Dubai for New Year’s festivities.

During the 14-minute interview, she expressed her interest in reprising her role of Cady Heron in a sequel to the 2004 hit.

“I have been trying so hard to do a ‘Mean Girls 2.’ It is not in my hands,” she explained, adding, “I know that [writer] Tina Fey and [producer] Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy… I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

Lohan revealed that she’s already written a treatment for the sequel and would love Jimmy Fallon and her “Freaky Friday” costar Jamie Lee Curtis to have roles. “I just need a response,” she joked.

In the interview, Lohan also said she’d love to become a business mogul with her own production and branding company. But for now it sounds like she needs to enlist the help of some former industry friends to help get a “Mean Girls” sequel off the ground.

For the record, a “Mean Girls 2” was already made in 2011 and aired on ABC Family. It was a standalone sequel with only Tim Meadows reprising his role from the first film.

Lohan’s “Mean Girls” co-stars — notably Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lizzy Caplan — have had strong careers since the film.

