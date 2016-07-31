When it comes to Jason Bourne, audiences accept no substitutes.
They want Matt Damon crushing bones and uncovering government conspiracies. No other tough guys will do. It’s also likely that for Damon to agree to put his body through the car crashes, hand-to-hand fight sequences, and Parkour-heavy chase scenes that define the Bourne series, he will continue to demand that Paul Greengrass be orchestrating the on-screen mayhem from behind the camera.
“Matt Damon is Jason Bourne,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore. “This is the role that transformed him from an indie film darling into a bona fide movie star.”
That gives Damon a massive amount of clout when and if Universal decides to continue to be in the Bourne game. For “Jason Bourne,” the latest installment in the amnesiac spy saga, the studio shelled out a reported $26 million for the actor’s services. Given that the ass-kicking Bourne is a man of few words, that means that Damon received roughly $1 million for every line of dialogue .
But what choice did the studio have? “Jason Bourne” snaps a nearly decade-long hiatus, bringing Damon and Greengrass triumphantly back into the fold. Audiences were eager to welcome the returning duo; the reunion powered the sequel to a hefty $60 million domestic debut and a $50.1 million overseas launch, the best ever foreign opening for any film in the series.
“After nine years of waiting, audiences were ready to find out what happens next,” said Nick Carpou, Universal’s domestic distribution chief. “Having the original cast and crew satisfied a lot of people.”
The numbers certainly back Carpou up. According to studio surveys, Damon’s involvement was the second most frequently cited reason that people bought tickets to “Jason Bourne.” Those finding were mirrored by ComScore’s Post-Track survey of ticket-buyers, with 28% of respondents citing the “actor in the lead role” as their motivation for seeing the sequel. Usually, the percentage of people who say the star compelled them to see the movie is in the single digits.
“It shows the star power of Matt Damon,” said Jeff Bock, an analyst with Exhibitor Relations. “He is one of the few actors you can say with confidence is on the A-list. Put his face on a poster and people show up. That’s rare.”
For awhile though, it looked like Damon and Greengrass were done with the series. Both men believed that the story of Bourne, a man whose memory is wiped clean, masking his involvement in a CIA black ops initiative, had reached a satisfying conclusion with “The Bourne Ultimatum.” That film ended with Bourne piecing together his backstory.
“I thought I was completely at peace with the three movies, and I was so happy with how good they were and what the whole franchise had done for my career and my life,” Damon told the New York Times in a recent interview.
That put Universal in an awkward position. In the past, franchises have endured the departures of their leading men or women. James Bond has had six different actors assume 007’s license to kill. George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, and now Damon’s old pal Ben Affleck have all labored to put their signature on Batman. And Star Trek has an entirely new and more photogenic crew manning the bridge of the Starship Enterprise.
But there are actors who become so fused with a role that it seems almost sacrilegious to recast the part. It’s a rarefied group of indispensables, one that probably includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, and Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen.
So Universal decided to split the difference, producing a film set in the world of Bourne, but anchored by a different leading man. “The Bourne Legacy” followed Jeremy Renner as Aaron Cross, a lethal assassin also suffering from a spotty memory. But the film only did mediocre business, grossing $276.1 million on a $125 million budget. Though Universal initially announced plans for a sequel, audiences weren’t exactly clamoring to check in again on Cross.
The relative failure of “The Bourne Legacy” demonstrates the limitations of so-called universe building. It’s a concept that’s currently en vogue, one that argues that certain types of intellectual property are so potent they can support sequels and spin-offs following secondary characters. It’s a concept that appears to work in the case of Marvel movies, which provides a natural forum for superheroes to square off, ally with one another, and galavant off for a series of independent adventures.
But it doesn’t always work in the case of Bourne or, say, Indiana Jones, which at one point was going to inspire a new film series based around Shia LaBeouf’s greaser character Mutt Williams. There have been other, half-hearted stabs at mantle passing. When it looked as though Tom Cruise might be getting a little long in the tooth for globe-trotting, the “Mission:Impossible – Ghost Protocol” producers introduced a government agent played by, you guessed it, Jeremy Renner, who could potentially run point on future missions. Instead, when the next film in the series ,”Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” Renner was once again playing second banana as Cruise hung off the wing of a plane, saved the global order and got the girl.
Maybe Hollywood is learning its lesson. Last spring, producer Frank Marshall told an audience at an exhibition industry conference that two of the franchises he is most associated with, Indiana Jones and Jason Bourne, would be inconceivable with other actors in the lead roles.
“I think both in the ‘Jason Bourne’ series and on ‘Indiana Jones,’ we are not going to do the Bond thing,” Marshall said. “We think those characters are iconic, and those are the only actors who can play that.”
That’s very good news for Matt Damon, but very bad news for Jeremy Renner.
Full disclosure: The author moderated the panel with Frank Marshall. He could easily have been replaced by Jeremy Renner.
Oh yes you can do a Bourne movie without Matt Damon who somehow has become old and lame and BORING in the last one which also was one of the worst action movies of the last decades (incl. all B- and C-movies). How overrated is Greengrass when running out of original material (by Ludlum)…..? Yes the story and acting still count! And ‘Bourne Legacy’ – together with the original Bourne Identity and Bourne Supremacy – is still one of the BEST ACTION MOVIES of the last decades!!! And of course there are people not agreeing with this, but who are they?! There are always at least about 48 % of strange opinions in every country, all over the world. That might be enough to make a success even out of something as ‘Jason Bourne’ (2016) but those kind of ‘experts’ do not make the (film-)world better….. And we should vote for better movies!
Oh yes you can do a Jason Bourne movie without Matt Damon. Richard Chamberlain dida two part miniseries in 1988 and Jeit was first-rate. Jeremy Renner did it in 2012. In fact, “The Bourne Legacy” is my second favorite movie in the Bourne movie franchise.
As for this latest Bourne movie – mediocre crap.
Nobody agrees with you Drush. Some people could sit through the whole English Patient movie also.
Sorry, but Legacy was afar better film then this last one. Matta Damon is pretty much over the hill. And after seeing Renner, who is good looking, athletic, and capable of doing stunts, seeing the sloppy fight scenes, and the old fat assed Damon in the last film really brought that fact home. The box office on the 5th film was also much worse then they hoped for, even though everyone keeps on lying and saying it was successful. Legacy actually brought new fans to the franchise, all of whom have now left again.
Really Martine??? 1st off,its not Matta..its MATT.Secondly,everyone knows its much better sticking with original cast if possible when doing any run-offs.Thirdly,and most importantly..Matt Damon…old ass???Matt is all of 3 months older than Jeremy Renner.All these comments of how Renner is so much better than Damon but yet how many of you came back to watch Bourne Legacy thinking it would be Matt Damon starring? I certainly did which is how i ended up on this site.Its called the BOURNE legacy,not the CROSS legacy so keeping Matt is a plus.Mission impossible could easily switch characters bc its called Mission Impossible not Ethan Hunt impossible….
Ahhh…apparently that’s not true given that legacy did basically the same business as Jason Bourne. Both cost about 120million and have essentially doubled that amount worldwide….. so maybe matt Damon isn’t as big of draw as we thought?? I like both characters so I don’t care… just make them good and keep them coming!
Over 400 million and that is bd? Renner only just over 200 million. Sorry you have lost some marbles from your marble supply.
I’d watch a Renner ‘Bourne’ installment.
An almost 100 million take after expenses is not a relative failure for the Renner version thank you very much.
Actually, lets be honest here, fans would LOVE a new Aaron Cross film with Jeremy Renner. I could happily live without hearing the words Jason Bourne again.
At least Renner’s Bourne tried something different instead of remaking the second movie. And, no shakey cam in Renner’s movie. Big plus. And don’t say it made $275 million like it’s some embarrassment.
Jason Bourne would have been better if Bourne and Cross had crossed paths. Bourne Legacy was a good movie deserving of a sequel. Rachel Weisz’s character was interesting and had a lot more to say than poor Nicky, and Edward Norton was the best corrupt fed trying to keep the program going.
My favorite Bourne movie ever was the Bourne Legacy with Jeremy Renner. He exudes an internal and physical power that Matt Damon does not have. Don’t get me wrong, here, I like Matt Damon a lot and I did love the Bourne Ultimatum. And my favorite Damon movie was the Good Shepherd — which showed Damon’s more quiet yet sinister or deadly side.
But Renner was absolutely the best Bourne series star. So don’t give me that “sorry Renner” stuff. Damon just got this back as a present for being a bigger name. Tho’ hubby & I plan to see the new one with Damon this evening, I still want to see Renner back as the rightful heir to this series of stories… he is the *bleeping* bomb!
If you thought Tom Cruise “got the girl” in the last Mission Impossible you didn’t see that movie, which was devoid of sexual or romantic chemistry.
It was an awful movie and wasted his talent.
Jason is one of the best actors I’ve seen for a long time n he is hard to follow.
I thought Jeremy Renner did an excellent job as Aaron Cross and I would love to see a sequel for that character. Renner is a strong character actor.
love the bourne movies , not so much a Damon fan tho
but Legacy was great , Renner surprised me , didn’t know him , l remembered later that I saw him in 28 weeks later..
Not an MI or Marvel fan either , but my point : to each his own , but to me Renner is the better actor, and yes that is a personal opinion & a question of taste. Do think that Renner has been messed around by the studio tho..
I think the latest Bourne is a bit disapointing.. sad !
I would love to see more of Aaron Cross & Martha , loved the story!
This headline is cheap!!
i would love to see Renner and Liam N on the next Bourne
Do we really need to slam one to commend another? I love the Bourne movies and I loved Renner as Aaron Cross; I always look forward to new Bourne movies and hope they do another Aaron Cross one too. Why slam, though? So unnecessary.
Vehemently disagree. Renner was AWESOME! And I liked “Legacy” as much as “Identity.” I was hoping that Damon would come back, & Renner would stay… A mash-up kind-of thing. “Legacy” was definitely better than “Supremecy” & “Ultimatum,” & based on what the critics are saying so far about “Jason Bourne,” it’s sounding an awful lot like “legacy” is better then the new movie. Adding to my opinion is Matt Damon’s arrogance as he was exiting the franchise after “ultimatum.” “Legacy” didn’t do well in the box office, because fans of the series, like myself, didn’t spend the money, because we didn’t think they could do it without Matt Damon. However, like most people who didn’t see it in the theater, but saw it once it was available on DVD, I was impressed. It was well-done, & Renner kicked ass. Anyways… We all have an opinion. I read yours. That’s mine. All the best. :-)
Why not do a movie with both Renner and Damon? Personally i wasnt to much of a fan of Matt Damon’s bourne movies but i certainly liked Renner in this role. So why not do a movie where they manage to learn about each other and work together? It would appeal to the older Damon fans as well as all those new Renner fans!!!!
A magnificent movie.Matt Damon was great.
Oh and this Mission Impossible thing. I never read a single confirmation that they were planning that. Just speculation that never was proven. But it’s great to work in a business where you never have to back up rumour with anything like proof or evidence though huh?
Completely agree. I don’t even consider Legacy to be part of the franchise. I don’t care how awesome he is as Hawkeye, The Bourne franchise is not for Renner. Matt Damon has been doing a very good job, in my opinion with the franchise. Why change it? (rhetorical)
I think Jeremy Rennery is woefully under utilized as a leading man. I hope he is able to continue breaking away from this rut of supporting and bad guy roles. I love his Hawkeye rendition and hope he is able to persue the character in Netflix as has been suggested. Bourne Legacy is the one Bourne film I actually revisit while the others are okay, their novelty has worn for me and I won’t be revisiting the franchise for the Matt Damon character. Legacy brought an exciting new face and story arc, Im just not a fan of grinding cookie cutter story arcs.
“It’s a concept that’s currently en vogue, one that argues that certain types of intellectual property are so potent they can support sequels and spin-offs following secondary characters. It’s a concept that appears to work in the case of Marvel movies,”
Y’know, Brent, I’m guessing in a year or two, you’ll be kicking yourself as hard for thinking “If Marvel did it, we can do it too!” as hard as the studios will be…
I love Matt Damon as Jason Bourne but Jeremy Renner and The Bourne Legacy certainly weren’t failures. The Bourne Legacy grossed roughly what the The Bourne Identity and Supremacy did. And tho I liked The Bourne Ultimatum, I felt the Bourne Legacy was better. I also loved Jeremy Renner’s Aaron Cross and found Legacy’s commentary on drones very interesting. It was also just really well done.
Very few people can carry a franchise over time, especially one with a protagonist who is so self-contained. Damon excels at projecting decency, and he’s great to work with on the interview circuit. Just a thoroughly winning and professional person.
The Bourne Legacy was superior to the other Bourne movies BECAUSE Renner is a better actor than Damon.
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLLLLLLL
Nobody agrees. Your comment has nothing. Sorry it is ticket sales and not your views.
Too bad Greengrass had to ruin it with that unwatchable infernal shaky cam!
Renner still has M:I and THE AVENGERS, so he’s hardly hurting for work.
You’re way overselling the business Bourne Legacy did as a “failure”. Yes, because the budget was so high its gross wasn’t enough, but it made just $12m less than the 2nd Bourne film (unadjusted of course). If they had kept the budget a little more sensible it would have been a very good result for a Bourneless Bourne film.
More importantly, the film wasn’t eve tht good. There’s where the blame lay, simply put if it had been a better flm it would have made more money. A $276m gross for a film that used the name Bourne but didn’t have the character was pretty good. If anything it showed that you COULD get people to show up, you just had to give them better product to reward them.
Renner is kind of like Ryan Gosling. Whenever his name is mentioned online, a lot of posts are made saying how wonderful he is (he’s fine) but for some reason those “people” never materialize to buy tickets. Do they have the same agent?
What are you basing that on Renner sells tickets just fine actually. The only, non-ensemble, films since he “broke” where he’d be expected to “sell” tickets, mostly on his own, are Bourne Legacy and Hansel And /Gretl. Both did over $200m. GHretl did $226m on a $50m budget and a poorly reviewed film a pretty decent sized hit, especially for the genre. And Bourne was in line with that series’ average (an average inflated by a 3rd film almost twice as successful as the others, despite not having the title character in it.
He’s in numerous ensemble hit films and brings added value to those as a “prestige” actor AND a “star name”.
But more to the point, his last two “solo” big films, both did good business and one did very good business.
Thank you
Mr. Lang,
While Renner may not be to everyone’s liking, your overt dislike of him comes across as personal. If Damon and Greengrass were such a superlative pair, then Green Zone should have been a financial success.
a 60million opening is meh since their last team up opened to 69m! And with Damon receiving a hefty upfront salary plus undoubtedly a percent of the backend and Greengrass isn’t cheap, then this should have performed substantially better. With all the internet chatter wanting/demanding Damon return, it’s surprising to me it opened under 70million. One would think 75m + would have been easily obtained and with Suicide Squad tracking to a 100+ initial weekend, Damon’s doesn’t look so good.
For myself, I liked Renner’s Aaron Cross- he got hurt unlike the indestructible Jason Bourne. It’s not Renner’s fault that Legacy’s script mentioned/showed Damon every two seconds. It’s as if Universal didnot trust a two time Academy Award nominated actor to carry his own entry. And like Max in his Fury Road, Cross was clearly a secondary character.
How much longer do you think Sir, Damon can continue in a convincing fashion? At 45, unless he churns out another next year, his Bourne days will be quickly comng to an end. He needs Bourne more than Bourne needs him.
Meh? What does it mean and what language is it?
You don’t say it, you shrug it.
I agree. While $60 million dollars is hardly chump change and the film should do well as long as it holds up for a few weeks at the box office, that’s still not a very impressive figure for this kind of blockbuster film in 2016.
Don’t forget the Chinese market. It’s going to get a big slice of box office dollars with a film critical of American and CIA foreign policy, which will go down well in China.
How much longer can Damon carry the franchise? Well, Liam Neesan is in his 60’s, I think, so maybe only another 20 years or so? Incidentally, Renner and Damon are pretty much the same age.
I agree, this headline was a cheap shot, absolutely unnecessary. I actually thought this lattest entry was rather week, felt like a recycling of old plotlines – the death of Nicky, the whole “I joined the program because of a lie” device, the dirty head of the CIA with his own agenda, I mean we’ve seen it all before and done a whole of a lot better. As action films goes, this is a competent one, well worth the price of admition but it doesn’t add anything new to the genre as the three original films did.
Legacy, on the other hand, without been exactly ground breaking was a very good film which introduced two very interesting characters I would very much like to meet again. And Jeremy Renner is an excelent actor who doesn’t need to hold any candle to Matt Damon. He’s been involved in a series of very successfull films and franchises and he’s one of the reasons for that success. So I hope to see him again as Aaron Cross very soon.
I liked Renner’s version!! I liked the original Bourne movie but I could barely understand anything Damon said in the second movie and was very irritated. I wasn’t disappointed when he bailed on the franchise and have no desire to see this one unless his 26 lines are understandable.
It has nothing to do with Renner (although yes, Lang’s headlines are starting to fall into the gay-tinged flop-bashing of Perez Hilton)–
It was the fact that during a busy movie season, Bourne sequels are seen as an unnecessary overextension, and the fact that we got Renner in “Bourne Legacy” was that Universal was trying to figure out how to stretch out the franchise without having to renegotiate Damon after the Trilogy.
(Yep, when they use the L-word, that’s when the star’s out and they just want to keep the money-title.)
But that was then, and 2016 is NOW:
Not only is The Bourne (which one, checks IMDB…oh, right) er, Jason Bourne, one of the few good movies out of an expired July and a still-hidden August, it has a new job to play at Universal:
We’ve had Warner’s House-Brand Name Franchise crash and burn, we’ve had one of Paramount’s crash, and we’ve seen Sony’s and Fox’s House-Brand Name Franchise go down in as many months.
Now it’s Universal’s turn to audition their Disney-style Linked Title Franchise We’ll Instantly Identify Universal’s Corporate Studio Name For, as one of the three brand house franchises alongside the next Fast & Furious movie and the Mummy reboot.
And they’re not trusting -that- job to a stranger. Not as long as the Damon and F&F’s Vin Diesel are the Atlases holding up the Globe.
There will always be a studio head now or years down the road who will look at past numbers and reboot the series no matter what the subject.
You are absolutely right. There is only short term learning in Hollywood based on the latest 90 day trend.
I do think there has a been a lot of unpleasantness aimed at Jeremy Renner. Damon and Greengrass didn’t want to make a film, but from what I read they needed to make a Bourne film to keep the rights. Loads of actors auditioned for the role, Renner didn’t, they approached him and made him an offer. Look at the Rotten Tomatoes consensus, the reviews at the time praised his performance, but the film itself was just average. Damon started in the Bourne series with an excellent film, Renner had a mediocre film and resentment from Damon fans; it is amazing the film made as much as it did. Then Universal messed Renner around whilst Damon and Greengrass decided they would grace us with their presence again, but would not allow Renner to be involved. After nine years and with all their experience they have produced a mediocre film which will probably end up with a lower Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic score than Bourne Legacy. Despite that Variety has another dig at Renner because this film earns what it should have done on its opening weekend, considering the background, although less than the last one they did. It will be interesting to see if the film has legs.
Completely agree with you. The first Bourne film (The Bourne Identity) was excellent (and benefited from a terrific cameo from Clive Owen), but the next two, with Matt Damon, were just mediocre. I actually sort of liked The Bourne Legacy, and I liked Renner in it. Renner is a first class actor, with a solid, likeable presence, and I’m always glad to see him turn up in something. Trying to somehow imply that any failure of the Bourne Legacy was attributable to Renner is ridiculous.
It’s unfortunate that he’s got himself involved in two franchises that not only have difficult to replace leads (in the Mission Impossible franchise, it may be impossible to replace Cruise), but also have production teams that seem unwilling to completely commit to doing a replacement. They just keep waffling around. At least the Mission Impossible bunch keeps using him in supporting roles, and I’d love to see that beefed up a bit going forward. As usual, Marvel does it better. I really like his Hawkeye, and he’s firmly entrenched as an Avenger for the time being.
Brett Lang that is one offensive headline — you don’t need to resort to national enquirer tactics.
Offensive? Someone sounds sensitive.
Agree! Jeremy Renner is a wonderful actor so I’m wondering if there is something personal behind the headline…?
” Put his face on a poster and people show up. That’s rare.” What Bock said is not true. Until The Martian last year, pretty much all the films Matt Damon has toplined since the last Bourne film have been box office disappointements. Paul Greengrass has directed only two films since the last Bourne and one of them, Green Zone, was a big failure. Both Damon and Greengrass need Bourne to resurrect their A list status.
THE BOURNE LEGACY is the best in the franchise! It has a strong story of chemically induced assassins with well staged action set-pieces. There’s more compelling story in LEGACY then the Damon efforts. BATMAN BEGINS did a minor $400 million and THE DARK KNIGHT burst at the box office with $1 billion. LEGACY was an introduction for Aaron Cross and a solid sequel would have paid off with the character introduction of LEGACY. I wouldn’t give up on Aaron Cross movies as a shared universe makes sense with this franchise. This CIA program would not just have one operative on their books but a series of lethal assassins in similar scenarious.
I thought it was compelling too. Jeremy Renner was excellent. They should have left Bourne out of the title. It could have stood on its own without trying to cash in on Jason Bourne. Left it open for all kinds of criticism and comparisons. I hope Aaron Cross returns. The headline does sound like a personal attack. Twisted; like one doesn’t need to be a great actor like Jeremy Renner is.
I think the fist three are better, but I agree it is a shame not to build on Legacy. Renner might not have star quality, but he is a great character actor and in terms if stunt work he is much better than Damon. Put the two together and you have a winning combination,
Unfortunately Damon has expressed that he is reluctant to share screen time with Renner. Aaron Cross would have expanded the scope of the franchise. I hope that Damon could put his ego aside and embrace the shared universe as it makes greater sense in this franchise. It would give the franchise a stronger sense of internal logic.
cheap shot at Jeremy Renner, a fantastic, charming and talented actor. As the previous commenter said, Bourne Legacy made some coin. And the movie forged new ground while this Bourne is retreading old territory.
One could say that it is re-treadstoning old territory.
Re-treadstoning that is
I actually liked The Bourne Legacy with Jeremy Renner, appreciating it for what it was, mostly as a stand alone film set in the Bourne world.
$276.1 million on a $125 million budget is not a bomb. The film made money for the franchise, as did Renner’s films for the MI series. I think his not reappearing in the Bourne series had a lot more to do with his own heavy schedule (he’s appearing in multiple blockbuster franchises these days) than his being box office poison.
It’s too bad because, except for the Renner entry, I lost interest in the Bourne series because of that godawful jumpy camerawork and because Bourne turned into a boring killing machine post-Marie. But I’m sure the franchise won’t miss me.