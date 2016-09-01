Mark Ruffalo has defended Matt Bomer’s casting as a transgender sex worker in the feature film “Anything,” following criticism by the transgender community.
Ruffalo is an executive producer on the recently wrapped project, in which Bomer portrays a transgender woman. Bomer and Ruffalo played lovers in HBO’s 2014 drama “The Normal Heart.”
“To the Trans community. I hear you,” he wrote on Wednesday. “It’s wrenching to you see you in this pain. I am glad we are having this conversation. It’s time.”
“In all honestly I suggested Matt for the role after the profound experience I had with him while making ‘The Normal Heart,'” he added.
Producers announced on Aug. 29 that Bomer and John Carroll Lynch are starring in “Anything,” with Timothy McNeil making his feature directorial debut. Ruffalo noted two days later that the movie had already wrapped in response to a suggestion that the Bomer’s role be recast.
“Anything,” and more movies such as Eddie Redmayne’s “The Danish Girl,” faced backlash from the community due to the fact that a cisgender actor is playing a transgender character.
The movie also stars Maura Tierney, Micah Hauptman, Margot Bingham and Melora Hardin. Ruffalo and Great Point Media’s Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve are executive producing.
“Anything” is based on McNeil’s play of the same name. Lynch plays a man who is suicidal over the death of his wife and moves from Mississippi to Los Angeles, where he can be under the watchful eye of his protective sister, played by Tierney. He then begins an intense friendship with Bomer’s character. The unlikely new couple must reconcile their vastly different backgrounds as they fill the void in each other’s lives.
“Anything” is being produced by Hauptman, Louise Runge, and Ofrit Peres. Bomer, Tony Lipp, and Scott Wexler also executive produce.
Great Point Media is the distributor. UTA Independent Film Group helped put the film together and is the U.S. sales agent.
“I’m very happy to be part of this daring project,” Ruffalo said in the Aug. 29 announcement. “Love is at the essence of great storytelling and transcends all discrimination and politicization.”
Mark Ruffalo was an idiot for asking for compassion from the trans community; everyone knows showing compassion for a group other than your own is a big no-no in the Oppression Olympics, and the trannies are going for Gold.
“Please have compassion” Mark Ruffalo, the cis man who insensitively decided a man in a dress was the same thing as a trans woman, says to trans people: a marginally group who receive little compassion. Okay. Next I guess he’ll go around asking the people of Flint to stop being so stingy with their clean water.
So what did the trans community say about the casting?? There was very little information in this article about that and it’s a key factor in this situation
Since actors PRETEND to be someone, or something, other than themselves…why doesn’t a female play the part of a male who transforms into a female…or a male play the part of a female that transforms into a male? I think it’s an interesting concept and would love to see how it’d play out, since, in the end, they’d be playing their personal gender. An actor’s personal sexual preference should never be a factor when being considered for a part — gay, bi, cis, trans. Hollywood is all smoke and mirrors. The better actors are at pretending, the more likely they are to win that little gold statue. Personally, I don’t want to overthink this. It’s very simple in its complexity: I just want to be entertained and enjoy my popcorn.
The problem is NOT with cisgender actor playing a transgender character, this article seriously blunders here. By god, if a cis woman was playing that role, I probably wouldn’t care that much (in before someone mentions “Re-assignment” fiasco, people had less issue with Michelle Rodriguez being cast and more with trainwreck premise that seems to be basically gritty reboot of “sissy” fetish porn, with guns. Gross.). Biggest problem is with GENDER of the actor.
This movie casts a MAN as a WOMAN, specifically a trans woman. Trans woman is NOT a man in a costume. Unless you pretend for ten fucking seconds you’d cast Clint Eastwood as Marilyn Monroe in a biopic “if he was best actor for the job”, then don’t pretend it’s anything but transphobic. When a man plays a woman, it’s usually for a joke, like with Ms Doubtfire. But this is a serious role, clearly. So why was it cast like that?
Entire decision relies on the idea that trans women aren’t women, and are just perverted/crazy men in dresses, and really, this is the same prejudice that costs trans women their jobs, families, combined with everything else might lead to depression and suicide – terrible stuff, this movie is, in tiny, small doses, contributing to. This movie is not going to kill anyone, not directly, but like a drop into an ocean, it will be one of things that, together with others, create said culture of prejudice and paranoia that e.g. sparked entire bathroom bills idiocy.
THAT is the problem with this movie.
Your perspective was one I had not considered before, and yet it makes perfect sense now that you have explained it to me. Thank you for sharing your insight.
I respect the transgender community 100%.
But following their protest, Dustin Hoffman shouldn’t have played in Rain Man, and Tom Cruise should have been replaced with an actual paralysed person in Born on the 4th of July.
And what about all the actors that play terminal patients? Should they be replaced too?
And a black person can never play the part of a white person again?
Let’s draw a clear line here between reality and fiction.
A movie can portray reality, but it is portrayed by actors: they are not the actual people from that reality, so it is fiction to begin with, although reality may be portrayed in that fiction.
Or… please do educate me, transgender community, because I still don’t understand you on this topic, and no hard feelings whatsoever.
I feel like all you have to do to understand is to read the hateful anti-trans responses below to understand why trans people are so hurt about this, esp. since Mark Ruffalo in the past expressed support for the trans community.
The thing about portraying reality is that it still has to be some sort of basis for truth. Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise did their research, though yes, it would’ve been nice to cast those roles accordingly. As well, what makes a character “white?” If a character is celebrating their whiteness, it’s probably going to be in a racist way, i.e. you can’t get a Black actor to play Ed Norton’s character in American History X, unless there’s a very intentional reason (Sam Jackson in Django Unchained, and he was inherently a self-hating racist). If we’re talking about, say, Idris Elba playing James Bond, then the question is, what is it about James Bond that makes it inherently white? Nothing. Bond never celebrated his whiteness nor did it ever become a focal point of the character.
Ruffalo, by his own admission, didn’t consult the trans community because he had Matt Bomer in mind from day one. But if you want to portray reality, it has to be recognized that reality is borne from truth and visibility, and trans folks’ truth gets swept aside — there’s so much more to being trans than just simply being one gender or another, there’s struggles with family, community, healthcare, employment, etc, struggles that neither I nor Bomer nor Ruffalo have ever had to deal with, and I’m sure we all have good intentions, but it would be dishonest to tell the stories of trans ppl on their behalf. So that reality that’s trying to be portrayed is inherently inaccurate. Bomer, at the very least, had the chance to audition years ago, which gave him his start. Trans actors aren’t even allowed to do that.
It’s hard enough for a trans person to get a job in Hollywood despite putting in all that effort into their craft, but then they’re willingly ignored, too. Couple that with the vastly disproportionate rate of violence and death that trans communities face because they’re seen as inhuman and acceptable to kill, and that directly stems from the lack of honest representation in the media.
At the end of the day, whose stories do they belong to, and are they being told by the same people with those stories? If Ruffalo’s intent (which, again, I’m sure is genuine) is to uplift the trans community, then the first step is to make sure that story is being told by trans folks. After all, you don’t make a movie about MLK through the eyes of white reporter, you don’t make a movie about women empowerment by revolving the movie around a male protagonist.
Thank you Marcus, that was very insightful. I agree it would have been best to cast a transgender actor for that role, since society still has such a long way to go in accepting transgender people.
I was defending the ‘freedom’ of choice within movie making, but of course that is totally irrelevant and unimportant in this context.
Transgender people need mental help. It isn’t normal. I also believe they have the right to be here and exists as anyone else would want to. It’s just that I am so tired of seeing their lifestyle shoved in my face wherever I go, be it internet, television, print. I know some of it is meant to bring attention to transgenderism, but I feel all too often that it is meant to promote rather than to simply help that particular community feel better at ease in mainstream America. Like I say about the homosexual community, if their cause wasn’t thrust into our faces, misrepresented to be considered normal and they weren’t so obnoxious about it, they might win more people’s hearts. Unfortunately, their leadership is too militant to listen. They don’t want integration, they want revenge.
Your hatred and ignorance is rooted in misunderstanding. I posit that you’re the one that needs mental help if you feel that all you see are “their lifestyle(s) shoved in your face everywhere [you] go,” because straight, cisgendered relationships and characters are *still* the majority as represented onscreen–as they are in the general population.
Simply because they’re finally getting a voice doesn’t mean that they’re “taking over.” I imagine that you make the same complaints about Black Lives Matter activists, and think that they should shut up and go sit in the back of the bus, no?
Gay people are normal. Transgendered people are normal. What’s not normal is someone who has so much hate and prejudice in their heart for people who don’t look and act *exactly* like them. Try some empathy and compassion for those that aren’t like you.
Being different can be hard. That’s a universal truth.
But I don’t understand the transgender drama. It has nothing to do with rights being violated.
It’s simply a fashion statement.
Don’t get me wrong, life can be tough and confusing but at the same time people simply choose to dress how they want. It has nothing to do with their rights, who they really are nor love, etc…
Compassion is a personal issue, not a right.
In the column we are not allowed to comment on, the opinion piece from GLAAD, I cannot believe he didn’t mention Lady Chablis in Midnight in the Garden of Good & Evil! Lady Chablis had a chemistry with John Cusack that I haven’t seen since Carole Lombard and any of her leading men. The snappy dialogue and flirtatious tension between those two was straight from a Ben Hecht screwball comedy. The role was a transgender woman, and Clint Eastwood delivered precisely that in the casting and in the directing, as she stole the show–nearly twenty years ago. Yet not a mention of Lady Chablis’ groundbreaking performance! Please, give credit where it is due.
I wonder if LGBTQ wince about the typical Black actor roles or if Black actors wince about Asian roles. I hear words of compassion, Mark Ruffalo, but what about groundbreaking or courage. This is a movie about a sex worker so is it just a slightly novel, hip-today slice of freak? Bravo for openly gay success anyway.
I wonder if the constant complaining from the LGBTQ community (as IF one group could speak for the entire community, I know) on what seems to be every major release will simply cause “Hollywood” to stop attempting to bring these stories to the screens. Is it not an improvement to have a openly gay actor be as successful and to attempt heavy story lines as opposed to all of the others who are not in a position to speak their truth? Studios are averse to risk as it is, if every release has to be vetted to not offend every single corner of a ‘community’ they will simply abandon the subject and move on to the next Bridget Jones Baby. As a black person I wince every time an black actor is ALWAYS the gang member or the sassy snapping gurrlfriend, but I know there is a Birth of a Nation in the wings. No community can be completely pleased. Sad they showing so much hate to an openly gay actor,
Just look at what this very community you mentioned did to Stonewall, a movie that was really well done, covering a historical event. I’ll be surprised if Hollywood attempts to do any gay themed movie aimed at a broader audience in the future after how they treated Rolland Emmerich who is not only gay himself but also co-financed the movie from his own pocket. Same can be said of HBO’s Looking a show that was popular even among straight couples and that was canceled due to constant backlash from the LGBT community on the grounds of lack of diversity and for being “too boring”. The LGBT community has been far from supportive of anything related to their lives for a long time. It’s embarrassing.
Stonewall was NOT done well at all. It was a heteronormative, historically inaccurate mess.
I’m a black trans woman and I understand where you’re coming from but that still doesn’t change that fact that cisgendered actors who are cast to play trans* characters take away potential jobs from trans people who are already at a disadvantage when it comes to finding work. I think the fact that he is a gay man playing the role of a trans woman makes it even more disappointing because it reinforces the idea that we are interchangeable just because we’re both lgbtq+.I’m sure the trans* community wouldn’t have a problem with a few trans* roles going to cis actors if trans people were being cast majority of the time but that’s not the case. But society has always been more invested in trans* people as means of “entertainment” then actually wanting to support us. I’m not saying this to attack anyone just trying to show a trans* person’s perspective.