Marissa Jade’s comic book “Destiny: Queen of Thieves” is in development as a movie with Ken Barbet directing, Variety has learned exclusively.

Erik Sudberg has signed on to write the script. Jeffrey D. Erb of Framelight Productions will produce the film. Sudberg’s credits include “Behind the Stars: The Bernie Brillstein Story” and the thriller “Red Sequin.”

Jade gained notice as a regular on the sixth and final season of VH-1’s “Mob Wives” and via publication of IDW Media’s “Destiny: Queen of Thieves,” based her look and attitude. She has also appeared on shows including “Gossip Girl,” “The Good Wife,” and “Law & Order,” as well as movies like “Elf.”

The film rights were optioned by Framelight from Jade and her comic book collaborators G. Tippet, C.J. Henderson and G.W. Fisher.

“Destiny: Queen of Thieves” focuses on a female master thief who lives in New York City. When another criminal organization tries to pull a major heist in her city, like a darker version of a modern-day Robin Hood, Destiny sets them up to fail and steals the rest of their assets as they flee the city.

Barbet was a producer on 2010’s “Father of Invention,” starring Kevin Spacey, Heather Graham and Camilla Belle. Erb’s credits include “Just Add Water” starring Jonah Hill, Melissa McCarthy and Danny Devito.

“I am ecstatic to see my comic book to come to life,” Jade said. “This is going to be such an awesome project.”