“Suicide Squad” star Margot Robbie and director David Ayer are reteaming on the female DC villains movie “Gotham City Sirens,” with Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn.

Ayer will direct and produce the project. Robbie is also executive producing.

The heads of DC’s film arm, Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, will also be involved. “Gotham City Sirens” has not yet been given a release date.

“Sirens” was a comic series launched by DC in 2009 with the Harley Quinn, Catwoman and Poison Ivy characters. Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who has also written scripts for the “Tomb Raider” remake and Warner’s “Sherlock Holmes 3,” is writing the screenplay.

While “Suicide Squad” received underwhelming reviews, the film was a solid box office hit, grossing $745 million worldwide. Since then, the studio has taken its time in figuring out the next move in the “Suicide Squad” universe, including a sequel and other spinoffs, which are in development.

Robbie’s Quinn emerged as a fan favorite even before “Suicide Squad” debuted, and Robertson-Dworet was brought on early in the process of developing the spinoff. The planning is for Robbie to film her Tonya Harding pic “I, Tonya” in the first quarter of 2017, and follow that up with this film next summer.

Ayer most recently helmed the Netflix action-fantasy pic "Bright" with Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.