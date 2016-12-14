The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts has given “Manchester by the Sea” a leading six nominations for its international awards.

“Manchester by the Sea” received nominations for Best Picture, directing and screenplay for Kenneth Lonergan and acting nods for Casey Affleck in the lead category and Michelle Williams and Lucas Hedges in the supporting categories.

“La La Land,” “Lion” and “Hacksaw Ridge” received five nominations each for the 6th AACTA International Awards. Winners will be announced on Jan. 6 at The Avalon Hollywood at an event hosted by Australian actor Daniel MacPherson for a telecast on Foxtel.

Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” dominated at the Dec. 8 ceremony in Sydney with nine AACTA awards for the top Australian films.

The AACTA International Chapter, made up of 150 Australian screen professionals, made the nominations announcement Tuesday.

“Hacksaw Ridge” and “Lion” will compete with “Arrival,” “La La Land” and “Manchester by the Sea” for the Best Film and Best Direction categories. Australians Joel Edgerton (“Loving”) and Nicole Kidman (“Lion”), received International AACTA Award nominations for Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

Here is the nominations list:

AACTA International Award for Best Film

· ARRIVAL

· HACKSAW RIDGE

· LA LA LAND

· LION

· MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

AACTA International Award for Best Direction

· ARRIVAL – Denis Villeneuve

· HACKSAW RIDGE – Mel Gibson

· LA LA LAND – Damien Chazelle

· LION – Garth Davis

· MANCHESTER BY THE SEA – Kenneth Lonergan

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay

· HACKSAW RIDGE – Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan

· HELL OR HIGH WATER – Taylor Sheridan

· LA LA LAND – Damien Chazelle

· LION – Luke Davies

· MANCHESTER BY THE SEA – Kenneth Lonergan

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress

· Amy Adams – ARRIVAL

· Isabelle Huppert – ELLE

· Ruth Negga – LOVING

· Natalie Portman – JACKIE

· Emma Stone – LA LA LAND

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor

· Casey Affleck – MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

· Joel Edgerton – LOVING

· Andrew Garfield – HACKSAW RIDGE

· Ryan Gosling – LA LA LAND

· Denzel Washington – FENCES

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress

· Viola Davis – FENCES

· Naomie Harris – MOONLIGHT

· Nicole Kidman – LION

· Teresa Palmer – HACKSAW RIDGE

· Michelle Williams – MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor

· Mahershala Ali – MOONLIGHT

· Jeff Bridges – HELL OR HIGH WATER

· Lucas Hedges – MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

· Dev Patel – LION

· Michael Shannon – NOCTURNAL ANIMALS