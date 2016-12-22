Charlie Hunnam gets seriously warned several times about an ancient Amazon city in the first teaser trailer for “The Lost City Z,” released by Amazon on Thursday.

“Ain’t nobody comes back from up there,” his character is told.

In the movie, Hunnam portrays Percy Fawcett, a British surveyor who disappeared in the 1920s while searching for a mythical city in the Amazon jungles of Brazil that he believed he had discovered on a prior expedition.

Sienna Miller stars as his wife and Tom Holland portrays his son. Robert Pattinson is his aide. James Gray directed the film from his own adaptation of David Grann’s 2009 nonfiction book of the same name.

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing through their Plan B Entertainment along with Dale Johnson and Anthony Katagas. Marc Butan is exec producing with MICA Entertainment’s Julie B. May and Glenn Murray.

The world premiere of “The Lost City of Z” was held on Oct. 16 as the closing night film at the New York Film Festival.

Amazon and Bleecker Street are launching the movie in a platform release on April 14, followed by a wide release on April 21.

Watch the teaser trailer for “The Lost City of Z” below: