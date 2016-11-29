Lionsgate has tapped “Hamilton” star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to serve as creative producer and musical mastermind of feature film and TV series adaptations of “The Kingkiller Chronicle,” along with author Pat Rothfuss.

Miranda has an option to be involved in future stage productions as well. He will serve as producer of the franchise and is expected to compose the original music and write the songs. Rothfuss is an executive producer for both film and television.

The film script is being penned by Lindsey Beer, one of the “Transformers 5” screenwriters. It will be based on the first book, “The Name of the Wind.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda said, “Pat Rothfuss’ ‘Kingkiller’ books are among the most read and re-read in our home. It’s a world you want to spend lifetimes in, as his many fans will attest. Pat also writes about the act of making music more beautifully than any novelist I’ve ever read. I can’t wait to play a part in bringing this world to life onscreen.”

Lionsgate said Miranda and Rothfuss will be intimately involved in the development of the new characters and storylines explored in the TV show. As previously announced, Robert Lawrence will produce for film and television.

“The best way to service Pat Rothfuss’ unique and ambitious view was to invent a new way of adapting it with Lionsgate’s film and television teams working side-by-side, which meant that only a multi-hyphenate talent like Lin-Manuel Miranda could do the job,” said Erik Feig, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “Lin is an incomparable talent and a huge fan of the trilogy and, working closely with Pat, his creative oversight of the franchise will bring an incredible level of detail and continuity to all of the projects.”

Lionsgate announced last year that it was developing a movie, TV show and videogame based on the fantasy series “The Kingkiller Chronicle.”

The series is centered on the wizard Kvothe, who survives a tragic childhood to become a notorious household name. “The Kingkiller Chronicle” series of books and novellas has sold 10 million copies, and the first two books — “The Name of the Wind” and “The Wise Man’s Fear” — were New York Times bestsellers.