Kristen Stewart arrives at a French restaurant in Los Feliz without an entourage — no publicist, no bodyguard. She’s incognito, with a hat pulled low on her head, hands in her pockets, bare arms dressed with tattoos. Looking like any other hipster, she greets the waiter with a mellow “What’s up, dude?” (“dude” and “f—k” are her two favorite words) and orders a glass of champagne with a cup of ice. As she reflects on her life, she takes periodic sips, letting the cubes, one by one, melt into the fizz.
At only 26, Stewart is in the middle of reinventing her career. After catapulting to fame at 17 in the young-adult vampire franchise “Twilight,” she couldn’t leave her house without flashbulbs trailing her every step. The public became obsessed with her relationship with her then-boyfriend (and co-star) Robert Pattinson, and she topped every studio’s wish list for it-girl parts. But since putting Bella Swan to rest in 2012, she’s turned her back on tentpoles. Instead, she’s been choosing character roles — such as the daughter in “Still Alice,” and a celebrity-assistant in Olivier Assayas’ “Clouds of Sils Maria,” which won her the César last year.
|stewart: peter yang; Hair: Kylee Heath at the Wall Group; Makeup: Jillian Dempsey using chanel le volume mascara at Starworks Artists; Styling: Tara Swennen at the Wall Group; Dress: Silver Chanel; Jewelry: Chanel; Location: The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
“I didn’t carve out some path,” Stewart says of her post-“Twilight” years. “I didn’t fight hard to be taken seriously. As much as the ‘Twilight’ series shaped and defined me for other people in a grand way, for me it wasn’t something I had to get away from. It was just a long experience on a movie that I liked.”
The five blockbusters based on Stephenie Meyer’s books grossed $3.3 billion worldwide, but also destroyed Stewart’s privacy. She was the patient zero of Internet celebrities — the first young female movie star to headline a film franchise in the 24-hour TMZ cycle. “Everyone I’ve met already knows me,” she says. “It’s weird.”
In 2012, when photos surfaced of her kissing married director Rupert Sanders following the release of “Snow White and the Huntsman,” she issued a public apology — an excruciating moment for an actress usually so quiet about her personal life. Stewart, who refers to the incident obliquely as “the scandal,” believes that society relishes tearing women down.
“Women are so judgmental of each other,” she says. “It’s very innate, instinctive, f—ed-up, animal-like.” But the spotlight hasn’t discouraged her from acting. “It was something that was a nuisance,” Stewart says of the downsides to fame. “How do you resent me if you’ve actually never met me?”
|“She was playing what I wrote, but taking it to another dimension. That’s the most exciting thing you can witness.”
|Olivier Assayas
After taking 18 months off following the release of the final “Twilight” film in 2012 — “it was such overexposure,” she says — Stewart returned with a vengeance to making movies. Her résumé is now loaded with edgy and experimental indie titles, and she’s racked up frequent-flier miles by traveling to film festivals. She kicked off 2016 at Sundance with Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” in which she plays an adult-school teacher who has a bittersweet relationship with a student (Lily Gladstone). She’s the lead in Drake Doremus’ “Equals,” a dystopian love story that debuted at Venice and will open in theaters July 15. She just finished a pivotal role as the sister of a conflicted Iraq war hero in Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” which debuts in the fall.
And she has two movies at this week’s Cannes Film Festival: Woody Allen’s opening-night comedy “Café Society,” where she portrays an Audrey Hepburn-like 1930s secretary; and Assayas’ “Personal Shopper,” an eerie ghost story in which she appears in every scene. “She was playing what I wrote, but taking it to another dimension,” Assayas says. “That’s the most exciting thing you can witness.”
Stewart grew up in Los Angeles, and got the acting bug from her family. Her mom, Jules Mann-Stewart, had a career as a script supervisor. Her dad, John Stewart, is a stage manager who worked on this year’s Oscars pre-show. After the eighth grade, when her movie career picked up, she stopped going to public school in favor of home-schooling.
“Her parents are just regular movie people,” says Jodie Foster, who starred with an 11-year-old Stewart in “Panic Room. “That was Kristen’s approach to acting; it was a job.” Even then, Foster saw a familiar quality in Stewart. “I know this sounds like I love myself so much,” Foster says. “But she really reminded me of myself as a child. She had all the joy of being a kid, but it was really like being with an adult.”
Stewart has heard people call her guarded. She admits she’s still nervous on red carpets, which is why she sometimes looks miserable when walking them. “The amount of tumultuous growing up I’ve had to do in front of everyone is awesome,” she says. “For somebody who is super-sensitive and cagey, it’s the perfect place for me to be thrust into, because I’m like, ‘Oh my f—ing God. Now I have to live in a f—ing bounce house and stand and say, “‘No, I deserve to be here.” ’ ”
She has fond memories of making the original “Twilight,” the movie that changed her life. But she concedes that the sequels had to be churned out quickly. “The next ones, we were trying to satisfy something that was less specific,” Stewart says. “There was a fear that drove why we were there. There wasn’t a cohesiveness. I think they ended up OK, because there was still individual passion. They are a little splattered against the wall — but they are trying.”
|stewart: peter yang; Hair: Kylee Heath at the Wall Group; Makeup: Jillian Dempsey using chanel le volume mascara at Starworks Artists; Styling: Tara Swennen at the Wall Group; Dress: Reem Acra; Jewelry: Chanel; Location: The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
She did make one studio tentpole after “Twilight”: 2012’s “Snow White and the Huntsman,” which grossed almost $400 million globally. But when it came time to do the sequel, Universal didn’t invite her back. In retrospect, she’s glad. Last month’s “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” was an origins tale headlined by Chris Hemsworth that tanked at the box office. “I read a few scripts,” Stewart recalls. “None of them were good. None of them were greenlight-able. And I had a meeting with Universal about the places where the story could go. Maybe Chris was more into it. I actually don’t f—ing know.”
She insists that the tabloid coverage of her relationship with Sanders didn’t factor into Universal’s decision-making. “It wasn’t a situation where I got kicked off a movie because I got in trouble,” she says. “We had been in talks months after that about making something work, and it never came together.”
Stewart found out about the sequel in a press release. “I was like, ‘OK, cool,’ ” she says with a laugh. “We hadn’t spoken in a long time, but I didn’t know we had broken up.” The studio did reach out to ask if she would appear in a cameo as Snow White. She told them, “I might just leave that be. I was really into that, but — ” she adds with a smirk. “So now I’m like … ‘Thank God.’ ” (Universal declined to comment.)
Despite her indie streak, Stewart isn’t opposed to returning to blockbusters. “I’m a kid from the Valley,” she says. “I love big movies that everyone sees, and I can’t wait for the opportunity to f—ing nail that. It has to be the right people and the right time.”
“Café Society” is the first role since “Twilight” for which Stewart had to audition. She thought she’d botched her cold read, because the part is a stretch. “I have a sort of heavy energy, and she’s truly the opposite of that,” Stewart says, referring to the character she portrays on screen. The movie, set in the 1930s, focuses on two men — a Hollywood agent (Steve Carell) and his nephew (Jesse Eisenberg) — who compete for the affections of a beautiful office secretary (Stewart).
Allen wasn’t interested in coddling his star. In fact, he mocked the way she carried herself between takes. “I told her she walked like a relief pitcher coming in from the bullpen,” Allen says. But on camera, Stewart nailed the lightness of her character, and projects a winning vulnerability. “If this was 1944 or 1935, she would have been one of those drop-dead-beautiful movie stars,” says Allen, who skipped “Twilight,” instead discovering Stewart in the 2009 indie “Adventureland.” “She would have been in the pantheon of classic actresses like Rita Hayworth or Elizabeth Taylor.”
|“There’s acceptance that’s become really rampant and cool. You don’t have to immediately know how to define yourself.”
|Kristen Stewart
Stewart has her own stories to tell about working with Allen. “He’s so shticky,” she says. “He knows how to do an impression of himself and finds it funny.” After an eight-hour day would wrap, she adds, “he was always asking us what we did after work,” as if expecting a secret answer. She received two notes from the director: “That felt fake” and “Speed it up, I’m falling asleep.” But in the end, he used the slower takes. “He tries to convince you he’s completely unaware,” Stewart says. “You’re like, ‘F—k, are we making the one un-Woody Allen Woody Allen movie?’ But ultimately, I think we made one that was very much back to his quintessential style.”
Stewart admits that initially she had concerns about working with Allen. She was aware of the sexual-abuse allegations of his daughter, Dylan Farrow, who wrote an open letter to The New York Times in 2014, condemning actresses like Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson for supporting his work. After she was cast, Stewart had a conversation with Eisenberg about the situation.
“I was like, ‘What do you think? We don’t know any of these people involved. I can personalize situations, which would be very wrong.’ At the end of the day, Jesse and I talked about this. If we were persecuted for the amount of shit that’s been said about us that’s not true, our lives would be over,” Stewart says. “The experience of making the movie was so outside of that, it was fruitful for the two of us to go on with it.”
Eisenberg says he doesn’t recall the conversation, but he’s impressed by the way Stewart has handled her fame. “If I were to become president of the United States, I would only have an inkling of the scrutiny that she experiences,” he says. “I have the exact same three people interested in me; I’m related to them. She has helicopters following her.”
Stewart’s philosophy about her personal life has been to deflect questions about her romantic interests. “When I was dating a guy, I would never talk about my relationships to anyone,” she says. “I feel the same way now.” She doesn’t use the word “girlfriend,” though she’s been photographed in public with women she’s reportedly dated. “I’m not hiding shit,” she says. “And I’m very obviously …” She leaves the last word of that sentence in ellipses.
|stewart: peter yang; Hair: Kylee Heath at the Wall Group; Makeup: Jillian Dempsey using chanel le volume mascara at Starworks Artists; Styling: Tara Swennen at the Wall Group; Dress: Jeffery Tan; Jewelry: Chanel; Location: The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
Stewart says she’s inspired by the way young people view love without labels. “There’s acceptance that’s become really rampant and cool,” she says. “You don’t have to immediately know how to define yourself.” Stewart didn’t feel that way growing up, but she’s come to adopt this outlook. “I had to have some answer about who I was. I felt this weird responsibility, because I didn’t want to seem fearful. But nothing seemed appropriate. So I was like, ‘F—k, how do I define that?’ I’m not going to. Plus, I didn’t want to f—k with other people,” she says, referring to teenagers who struggle with their sexuality. “I didn’t want to be this example: It’s so easy. I don’t want it to seem like it was stupid for them to have a hard time.”
She says she wants to be a proponent for the LBGT community. “I find the movement that’s occurring to be so important, that I want to be part of it,” she says, without using the word “gay.” (When asked to confirm if that’s what she means, she jokes with a Variety reporter: “Like, say it so [you] can print it?”) “Me not defining it right now is the whole basis of what I’m about,” she says. “If you don’t get it, I don’t have time for you.”
She’s made the decision to appear in public with girlfriends — in front of the paparazzi — because she’s comfortable with the images being published. “That’s really important to me,” she says of young fans seeing them. “As much as I want to protect myself, it’s not about hiding. As soon as you start throwing up so many walls, you cannot see over them yourself, so you just start isolating in a way that’s not honest. I definitely found where I’m comfortable. I don’t take credit for that.” She says that times have changed, and her publicist doesn’t even need to ask her how she’ll handle these questions. “Things have really shifted in this wonderful way. I’m reaping the benefits.”
This will be Stewart’s third trip to the South of France, where she is adored by fans and the press. She first went to Cannes with 2012’s “On the Road” and returned with “Clouds of Sils Maria” two years later. She recalls attending the César Awards, not fully knowing what they were. “It’s a really f—ing big deal,” she says. Unlike the Oscars, there were no time limits for acceptance speeches, so the show dragged on for more than four hours. It was also all in French, a language Stewart doesn’t speak.
She’d been warned by her co-star, Juliette Binoche, that she’d never be called up to the stage — but she became the first American actress to take the prize. She had made a contingency plan for a speech. “If I won, then I’d go up there and say, ‘Sorry, I don’t speak French’ in French and thank Olivier and Juliette, which I think I did. Maybe?” The awards didn’t end until after 1 a.m., because of all the long-winded thank-yous. “I got to a f—ing dinner at 3 in the morning,” she says. “I was falling asleep.”
After Cannes, Stewart will finally have some time to rest. She’s not taking another acting job until she directs a short film that she wrote a few years ago — a nonlinear story with just one actor. Like Foster, she envisions a career for herself as a director.
“I grew up on a movie set, and before I was an actor, I wanted so badly to be part of this feeling, where everybody was protecting this treasure,” she says. “Everybody would do stupid shit and work too many hours and sacrifice their lives to discover something. I felt that protection, and I know the possibility that it exists. I want to be responsible for it so badly.”
OH MY GODDDDDDD!!!! SO MANY ROBSESSED O MAYBE THE SEEM? ??? WRITING HATE OVER AND OVER AGAIN POOR OF YOU AND POOR OF YOUR LIFE. OBVIOUSLY KRISTEN HAD A JOB AND YOU TRY FOR ALL THE WAY USE SANDERS IN THE CONVERSATION TO DRAG HER MUST BE SO HARD SEE SOOOOOO MANY GOOD ARTICULE ABOUT KRISTEN AND ALLLLLLL DAY SAYING SHIT ABOUT HER MORE PATHETIC THAT THIS I DONT THINK SO. THE NEXT TIME TALK ABOUTU SHITTY BOXOFFICE OF YOUR PATHETIC IDOL . EVEN THE JOURNALIST KNOW THE KIND OF SHIT THAT YOU ARE USE DIFERENTE USER TO DRAG KRISTEN, NO WORRIED ABOUT KRISTEN SEXUALITY MORONS IF YOU IS PERFECT WHY DONT LIVE IT????? STOP TO FOCUS ON KRISTEN’S LIFE AND GO TO KISS EMMA STONE JLAW OR ROONEY MARA ASS AND THEIR PERFECT LIFE!!!!!KRISTEN GOING BIGGGER AND BIGGGER EVERYDAY FOR TO YOUR PAIN DUMBASS HATERS XOXO :)
She is one of the more interesting actresses working today upcoming movies!
Roy
collegelinkdotin
This was a great profile. She’s a very intriguing actress.
I don’t know why it is, but Stewart seems to have the most abusive, racist, and delusional fans of any other celebs out there. The fans think nothing of verbally abusing Rob’s new girlfriend, and bully Rob’s fans on a daily basis. Hope she’s proud.
How does this block of wood keep getting cast in anything? Don’t directors and producers ever look at her box office record? From failing to attract an audience in the highly promoted Lionsgate movie American Ultra, to dismal numbers for the highly touted Sils Maria, audiences don’t like her.
She’s never been able to attract an audience for her films, outside of fantasy franchises where she’s surrounded by actors with the charisma she lacks. She’s shown that she will work with anyone, even accused pedophiles and shady directors, but you’d think the industry would have higher standards.
It’s not like she’s the only actress available. Emilia Clarke, Saorise Ronan, Alicia Vickander, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, both Fannings, Carey Mulligan, Imogen Poots, Teresa Palmer, Chloe Grace Moretz, Sasha Pieterse, Vanessa Hudgens, Jena Malone, Emily Browning, Jennifer Lawrence, Megan Fox, Nicola Peltz, Natalie Dormer, Selena Gomez, and Ellen Page can all act circles around her and have a likability factor that she lacks.
Great interview, really looking forward to her upcoming movies! She’s one of the more interesting actresses working today.
I find very little to admire in an actress who is so focused on herself and who is willing to work with literally everyone from convicted murderers to accused child molesters. Anything in that hollow quest for awards. She got the Cesar and so what? A few people in France were impressed, the rest of the world not so much. Neither of her films at Cannes this year are going to bring her that Oscar nomination she’s so thirsty for.
She’s still playing her guessing games by refusing to be honest about anything. She refuses to say she’s lesbian or bisexual, she’s still jerking her fans around, playing both sides.
I really admire her. She marches to the beat of her own drum and just had a fantastic Cannes. Good for her!
After cavorting all over Paris and NY, putting on over the top displays of PDA with Soko, Kristen gets caught cheating on Soko and flies Alicia to Cannes to walk the red carpet with her How messy can one actress get? She’s making Leo look like an amateur.
She gives the entire LGBT community a bad name acting like every lesbian or bisexual girl is just fresh meat. She’s reinforcing that old stereotype, so immature. Constant swapping, cheating, sex with many different people ala heterosexual’s opinions of the gay dating lifestyle, whereas someone more moral and kind like Ellen Degeneres has trying to change people’s opinions and shift the entire metric of how heterosexuals and even religious people could view lesbians, sociologically speaking. Ugh. I don’t see her winning any GLADD awards this year.
apparently kristen PR Ruth is a boarding executive for variety? is that true ok that would explain the constant articles and covers then
so is her PR involved with hollywoodlife as well?
Wow, you can tell her PR rep wasn’t with her, she sounds even more enamoured with herself than usual. Still saying dumb things, though. It’s amazing that’s she so unaware of how she comes across.
She’s an uneducated, egotistical, spoiled brat who has risen way above her pay grade. If her parents hadn’t got her in show business when she was young, she’d be lucky to have a job as a checker at Whole Foods.
Kristen once again showed how she’s smart , self-sufficient and free in their feelings and choices! She’s a great person!
So great! She’s flown her girlfriend, Alicia, into Cannes and they’re walking the red carpet in cute matching outfits, holding hands and flipping the bird (for no discernable reason). She’s sure not hiding anything about her private life, in fact, you might say she’s flaunting it.
“Anything to get attention” has been her motto for years. What this girl won’t do to be noticed has yet to be determined. I would hate to be that desperate for attention, but then, I’m not trying to be an actress.
I wouldn’t call her self-sufficient, in fact, just the opposite. She’s unable to travel alone, she always takes one of her “friends” with her, either CJ or Suzy. She lines up her next romantic partner before ending the relationship she’s currently in (Lainey called it “overlapping” relationships). It looks like she’s one of those people who isn’t comfortable being on her own for any amount of time alone. That’s called being insecure and needy, tbh.
The worst film review ever.
she is going back to cannes next week with PS Im sure she will have a well rehearsed speach prepared by her PR but delvered in a hesitant way to seem to be her words
“what I said last week what I meant was …”
C1, I am sure Robert Pattinson would be embarrassed by your obsessive hatred of Kristen and posting on trade websites. Go back to gossip cop where you post about her all day.
You’ve got to be kidding. Gossip Cop is full of bitter Kristen Stewart fans who do nothing but make up lies about Robert Pattinson and his fiancee all day and night. It’s a hate board, dedicated to trashing him because he dumped her after she cheated with her married director.
Her fans can’t stand that he’s happy in both is personal and professional life, while she’s had a string of girlfriends and is working with accused pedophiles. They tried to ship her with Nicholas Hoult, but he wouldn’t cooperate. Her fans are immature Twilight fans who don’t support her indies, she hasn’t has any box office since the Twilight franchise ended, she keeps being snubbed by the Oscars no matter how hard she campaigns, and they are a discontented lot who take out their frustrations on a man who has gone out of his way to avoid her and her 3 ring circus for three years.
what alovely thing to read” seriously?
she is basically saying she thinks he may have abused his younger daughter but doesnt care because doing the film might help her career
what is lovely about that?
if he hadnt been accused with his adopted daughter personally I wouldnt chooseto work with him because he did get involved with the older daughter he was her father figure from the age of 8yr and made a joke that he was paternal and she responded to that
The grease that’s constantly on her head has eaten through to her brain. The mental gymnastics people make to justify working with Woody… She became the messiest when she screwed that married director and got caught. If you can do that with a married father, then its no surprise she’s like this with Woody.
Shes thirsty for awards and attention. She sees herself as some super talented actress since she lives in the protected bubble and surrounds herself with yes people telling her she is. It’s silly to me that she acts and tries to play this personality of hating attention and recognition but its like you’re in showbiz and its not like you went into hiding after Twilight sooo?? She’s such a fake rebel, does this tired schtick fool anyone?
Wow, so there is one very recognizable Robert Pattinson fan completely obsessed with hating on Kristen Stewart who has written close to half the messages here. Funny thing is that this particular fan used to idolize Woody Allen, who Robert also auditioned for. She changed her tune now when Kristen is working with him and actually couldn’t care less about Dylan.
lot of kristen fans insist Rob auditioned for WA but refuse to explainwhy they think this
HOW do you know this or are you just repaeating comments?
There is no evidence he ever auditioned for a Woody Allen film. He’s never talked about it and neither has Woody. Someone made a blog post years ago about a lot of actors who were thought to be up for a role, but there was never any confirmation. It’s just a rumor like so many other things they make up.
Stewarts fans are obsessed with Patitinson, he’s the one that got away. He dumped their idol and they’re still bitter. It’s too bad she’s never found a man to replace him, because that’s what they all want. She ruined their fairy tale romance when she cheated with her married director, but they identify with her, so they take out their frustrations on Pattinson. She attracts an emotionally stunted type of fan.
You don’t have to “personalize” a situation to have empathy. Though I guess a girl who’d knowingly sleep with a rather sleazy married man with children can’t process the concept of empathy so easily.
In this new Woody Allen movie, Kristen Stewart plays a woman who’s having an affair with a married man — art imitating life, lol. She has no qualms about cheating with a married man in real life or on film.
Do you know she’s never been asked a single question about her affair with Rupert Sanders? Not a single one. Why is that? She’s also shown no remorse, and in another interview, she said she has no regrets, either personal or professional. I will never pay to see one of her films, I find her moral bankruptcy to be appalling and this includes her working with Woody Allen.
she had an affair with a married man in AdvLand she did with jesse
apparently she has just cheated on soko
she said she doesnt like playing characters far from herself
lol
I’m not sure she should be applauded for simply not being concerned about being photographed with her string of lesbian lovers. That’s great, but she’s far from being a role model. The problem is, she still dances around the truth and continues to play her “keep ’em guessing” games.
She won’t come right out and say the words “I’m gay or I’m bi,” the way her peers like Ellen Page or Anna Pacquin have. They have displayed courage and honesty and are role models.
I honestly think Kristen Stewart lacks the gene for integrity. It’s a foreign concept to her. She’s been caught in several lies over the years, she contradicts herself from interview to interview, and even in this one, her story about getting fired from SWATH is the total opposite of what she said in 2012, where she confirmed they had an amazing script for the sequel and she couldn’t be more excited about doing it.
It’s really incumbent on journalists to confront her about these continual lies and lack of character. All they do is look at the fact that she’s in a Woody Allen movie and look at some highly styled and photoshopped pictures and give her a pass on all the crap she says and does. It’s very sad.
So Kristen will work with pedophiles as long as she doesn’t know the victims? The victims are an amorphous concept that she doesn’t have to concern herself with because she doesn’t KNOW them, know them. Kristen, I would respect you, and every other starlet, if you were just honest and said you don’t give a shit and are just interested in adding a woody allen movie to your belt.
Her excuse about overlooking the pedophile charges because she doesn’t personally know any of the victims is disgusting. She lacks empathy and only cares about her desperate campaign to win an Oscar, or at least finally get a nomination.
Reminds me of when she happily cheated with the married father of two, Rupert Sanders, even though she knew his wife and children. She had dinner at Liberty’s home, the children visited the set while she was playing Snow White, she knew them all and still had no problem conducting an affair with their father. Low, cruel, and deplorable. This is who she is. The kind of actress who will set aside her morals, with zero integrity, in her quest for that almighty Oscar.
I hope the Academy is not fooled She continues to be an embarrassment to her industry.
‘What do you think? We don’t know any of these people involved.
. “The experience of making the movie was so outside of that, it was fruitful for the two of us to go on with it.”
basically she is saying her and jesse agreed that because they dont know the people involved it doesnt matter and hey so what they benefit from doing the film so who cares
jesse says he doesnt recall having this conversation
basically there probably isnt much she wouldnt do for her career
I dont care if its not technically illegal I think getting involved with even though they did end up getting married with his older step daughter was wrong
in an interview he said “I was paternal and she responded to that” he was her paternal figure from the age of 8yr he then laughed at the idea they had a parent daughter relationship well they did since she was 8 just not a relationship later on that they should have had
Evidently everyone else that matters in the movie world disagrees with you. Or she would not be working on film after film. Winning award after award
LOL, no. You don’t see Spielberg casting her in anything, do you? In fact, no respected American director will work with her.
She works with accused pedophiles like Woody, or foreign directors, like Lee and Assayas. The Hollywood establishment doesn’t want anything to do with her, as evidenced by the way they snubbed her for the Oscars, the SAG’s and even the Golden Globes. That tells you want they think of her. They didn’t even ask her to present, and she wasn’t busy working, either.
So great to see Kristen’s “feminist” fanbase totally IGNORE Ronan Farrow’s piece on Woody Allen. Flexible morals for the win, that’s their motto. And the only award she’s won is some foreign one that American’s don’t care about. The important French award is the Palm d’Or from Cannes. She’s not winning that, and the reviews from Cannes say her romance with Jess E. is “unconvincing,” and the film is only so-so. So don’t start bragging about that, either.
I know sometimes Americans have some trouble understanding this concept, but there is a whole world out there who doesn’t really care about the Oscars or some other American’s prize shows. Venice, Berlin and Cannes are way more respected with people who actually know film and cinema’s history, and whose knowledge goes beyond Hollywood’s blockbusters makers like Steven Spielberg or Tom Hanks. This has nothing to do with wether working with Allen is wrong or right, but jeez Americans, sometimes try and not be a cliché of yourselves.
Why does this egomaniac get this unjustified grade of exposure? There are so many young actors out there, much more talented than Kristen Stewart who don’t promote their stuff with never ending discussions about their sexuality.
JFC! RP wasn’t even mentioned for more than 2 or 3 sentences!! How is she trampy? Why hate on her and not on Rupert Sanders?? He is the a$$hole who had the kids and the wife and chose to go for it!! What? You don’t like her because she chooses to “come out” in her own germs and in her own way, and that’s not good enough for you?? Get over your asses!! Not even Rober Pattinsin himself cares about this at this point, he is happily engaged to FKA Twigs. So, I don’t see why any of you dumb f&$ks are so affected by it.
this article was refereed to on Robs google page
why is she having more negative comments?
he wasnt famous
he didnt make an apology then say actually i dont regret anything
what he did was wrong but it was incident then he kept a low profile
she had been a complete # Rob before the pictures and her attitude after wards
she has allowed it to be mentioned in almost all of her interviews since 2013 because it has cause more support out of sympathy than harm
he had a family he should have been thinking about his kids
but she keeps the conversation going not caring that every time she does she is dragging his kids through # aswell
because in 09 she implied she didnt have a problem with getting involved with married men
but plays innocent victim when she is caught with RS
BUT it now seems she cheated on soko aswell and doesnt seem to care how her actions hurt people
people get annoyed with her constant game playing whats wrong with saying dont ask me about my sexuality or yes i date men and women but I dont like labels and dont want to discuss my relationships not that she will want to discuss what shes done to soko
but she said last year about sexuality she loves the ambiguity of her life
and it gets her a lot more attention with people arguing
she quite happily allowed her fans to constantly refer to RS as a predator who obviously groomed her and took advantage of her using his position
the film had been at cinema for a month they didnt need to see each other
and how is he a predator and WA isnt
she needs to be allowed to grow up and take responsibility
she didnt seem to care that Rob was treated worse when she was caught with Rs than she was and her fans blamed Rob for getting involved with RS!
First, I don’t see anyone “hating” on her. How about her fans putting their oversensitivity regarding any comments about her that aren’t lavish praise aside. Second, she knew Rupert Sanders was married, she knew his wife and kids. You have to be extremely cruel to cheat with a married man when you are acquainted with his family.
Sanders has suffered far more than Stewart. He lost his family, his homes, and more than 50% of his income, even though CA has a no-fault divorce. Somehow he was ordered to pay way more than the normal 50/50 split that you would expect. Stewart is making several films a year, Sanders, no.
You have no idea what Pattinson cares about at this point, regardless of his engagement. I’m sure he doesn’t enjoy being dragged into her messy scandal and personal life, 3 years after he left her and cut off all contact. Maybe when something can be written about her without dragging him into it, no one will feel the need to comment.
why because she is a tramp she had a good man by her side who adored her and she lied and ridicule him in public constantly “a momentary indiscretion” yea right she is confirming that she was in a relationship (she f**cked ) with pit sanders while she was engage she is nothing but spoil arrogance brat.
Terms**
There is not a more self centered actor in Hollywood than this girl. She is completely self obsessed.
This girl makes no sense. She is the ultimate uneducated narcissist. Kristen, your papers don’t exist . The rest of the world is not interested.
Yeah, he’s so irrelevant you’re still obsessed with him even though he’s gone out of his way to avoid her toxic waste cloud for over 3 years now.
Too bad she didn’t find some other bigger star to hook up with and ride their coattails for the past couple of years. But her bad reputation has proceeded her and decent men don’t want her. She’ll go the Jodie Foster route, be seen with a series of women, never coming out and actually saying the words but continue to play her immature “keep ’em guessing” games. What else can you expect from such an inveterate user?
Robert Pattinson fans are pressssssed!! Sorry your boy is irrelevant. Love how Kstew gets under your skin. Keep seething! ;)
No matter how hard she and her PR team work to sanitize her horrid reputation, no one in the industry is fooled. Over the years, her scandals have been documented and will never be erased.
It’s funny, but people who discuss how Hollywood actresses use the casting couch in books have used Kristen Stewart as their example.
Joan Rivers said it in her last book & James Franco alluded that she traded sex for jobs in his book too. It’s no coincidence that more than one person uses her as the example of this. She even said it on that French talk show with Charlize Theron, when they asked her how actresses got jobs. I think that may be the one time she was being honest.
“I love any girl who takes what she wants,” Joan Rivers said to E! News. “Just as long as it’s not someone else’s husband. So I guess I’m Team Rob.”
Brandi Glanville also tweeted her disgust at Kristen and Rupert’s actions.
“I’m not happy with this KStew BS. Too close to home. Same story, friends with the wife and kids & f**k the husband when they think no one is looking.”
This is what people in the industry think of her. Given her recent cheating on Soko, looks like she doesn’t learn from her mistakes and no one is fooled about exactly who she is.
Like I said, Truthy, you are pressssedddd. You are Kristen’s biggest fan! ;)
“Bare arms and tattoos” plus “What’s up, dude?” (“dude” and “f—k” are her two favorite words), No thanks, she shows no class, tacky, trampy actress. Sure miss the days of the true movie stars we admired so in Hollywood.
LOL I was trying to find the Audrey Hepburn they were hoping to pull out of that gem.
Wow robert pattinson fans are in full negative force. grow up please and leave and support your idol he is happy and have a great career no need to keep hating this girl over something tha doesn´t affect you personally
child sex abuse and insest is something people should be concerned about
its wrong to have an attitude o”doesnt effect me”
She is toxic and he’s still being dragged through her mud by her and her fiending little fans. The day the media stops trying to link two actors who haven’t seen each other in over 3 years is the day she will truly be irrelevant.
what a lovely thing to read. this girl is amazing, articulate and different from all other starlets out ther nowadays she has making wise decisions in her careeer I expect her to go bigger
People.kristen..has.proven.what.it.takes.shes.beautiful.talent.has.alot.of.experince
.i.supporther100%.
aren’t you the kristen fan who didnt have aproblem with her wanting to play Peyton?
who is involved with her dad
kristen “its not his fault (dad) she is in lov with him(daughter)
A Variety cover after several box office bombs and an embarrassingly desperate and failed Oscar campaign? KStew really has the hardest working publicists in Hollywood, making this 8th grade drop out seem like a special snowflake when the opposite is true.
She’s a pro at making herself the victim, like this whitewashing of how she got fired from the Snow White franchise. In conversations she can spin her point of view around to change it if she senses other people are not agreeing with her and it’s harder to notice her self-serving views when they’re buried under thousands of convoluted, sometimes made up, sometimes totally misused words. You can easily find yourself agreeing to the general, cliched idea you see her struggle to express if you’re prone to empathy.
For a while I thought that the pretentiousness was just a public persona and her personality was actually down to earth but nope, she actually seems like a terrible person.
Problem is she thinks she’s this intellectual, anti-establishment, punk princess. She doesn’t realise she’s dumb as rocks.
The fact that she’s totally obnoxious and a constant punchline to the general public, yet is still one of the most sought after actresses in her age group should tell you how good her PR team is and how little Hollywood cares about decency.
oh no this is disappointing. i mean not that i watched a lot of her movies but i loved adventureland and liked her in it. sad to see that she is a woody allen apologist. i guess hollywood turns everyone into a thirsty and shameless person with no integrity. same with emma stone and joaquin phoenix. i liked them but not anymore. nobody that has ever read an interview from woody allen or heard about dylans letter can possibly deny that this man is horrible! nobody! it is so sad how you all are still supporting this man! what is going on with you? that mans movies are all the same. nobody will miss him if he stopped making movies. hollywood is a place where the most horrible people are the most respected and loved people. shame on you all.
You hit it on nail, thank you!
“I’m an actress and I worked with an accused child molester but it’s totes okay cos I don’t personally know any of his victims, plus art comes before humanity, dude.”
She’s always been a self-absored asshole who put her career ahead of everything else in her life. I think that’s why she got caught with Rupert. She was trying to secure her place in the sequel and he was set to direct.
” If we were persecuted for the amount of sh*t that’s been said about us that’s not true, our lives would be over” this is the most horrible statement in this interview. way to try and say dylan lied. how absolutely disgusting and only because she wants to find excuses for working with him.
So you must hate Baldwin to Firth from Charlize to Meryl Strep to Cate Blanchette myriads of Hollywood A list stars have worked with Allen.
Should they all be blaclisted have their 8 Oscars won for Allens films?
they might be giving him the benefit of the doubt personally I m not ok with the fact he did get invoved with the older daughter even if he hadnt been accused
kristen is saying she thinks it is true but doesnt care
Considering they are boring actors and end up in his films because their careers are tanking, it won’t be hard to avoid them.
This is the only time she looks clean, in her photo-shoots for magazines. Usually when she is on the streets she looks like she didn’t bathe. So she likes men and women?
“the scandal,” believes that society relishes tearing women down.
“Women are so judgmental of each other,” she says. “It’s very innate, instinctive, f—ed-up, animal-like.” But the spotlight hasn’t discouraged her from acting. “It was something that was a nuisance,” Stewart says of the downsides to fame. “How do you resent me if you’ve actually never met me?”
we’re bad people for having an opinion!
she didn’t seem to care about everyone having a bad opinion of Rob when he had worse press than her when she was caught with pot, when she implied in 09 she didnt have aproblem with getting involved with married men when she got cught with RS
implying she doesnt have aproblem with men sexually involved with their children when she was going to play Peyton
she is now 26 and it’s still everyone elses fault they are in the wrong not her
She’s 26 going on 16, everything she says reeks of immaturity. Maybe being allowed to drop out of school and growing up on film sets stunted her emotional growth and socialization. She seems permanently stuck in the middle school years, bouncing from one girlfriend to another without the courtesy of ending one relationship before beginning the next.
Moral of the Story: never cheat on someone who has a twitter, instagram and snapchat. Soko will also be at Cannes, so I guess we can expect more tabloid headlines, which don’t seem to bother Kristen at all. As long as her PR team can gin up stories like this one with glossy photos, they seem to think all the stories about her serial cheating won’t do any damage to her career.
Maybe in her next interview she will be asked about how she cheated on Rob with a man whose wife was your costar and whose kids you met. I’d like to know how it’s so easy for her to be so cold, cruel and calculating and still come across as wooden as a plank on film.
The author of this article should be slapped for comparing Stewart to Audrey Hepburn!
I know. She isn’t fit to wipe Audrey Hepburn’s shoes. And Queen of Cannes? Get a grip, she has negative charisma and all the range of a banana slug.
Marion Cotillard who has two movies showing at Cannes this time is the Queen of Cannes, she just doesn’t spend a million dollars a year on an aggressive PR team.
I didn’t search for her they still put articles about her on Rob’s google page
unlike her fans who swamp Rob’s boards I give opinions on what she has said
her fans are all over his Gc board saying he has no career because he does indies even though she does
“resent me and they don’t know me” she does constant interviews talking about her self but we’re not allowed an opinion? she still doesnt take any responsibility for what she does or says and has convinced her self people who critisise her are not justified to
but it is annoying that she said last year she wants to do blockbusters then that she has chose not to now she’s back to she does, she does magazine articles so people talk about her but if she keeps contradicting herself people are going to pick her up on it
Woody Allen, she drags Jessie into it to support her decision we don’t know about the “claims” about him with his younger daughter , but a lot of her fans have said they don’t care if it’s true she might get an oscar
they don’t care that he married his older step daughter saying it’s not illegal, he was her paternal figure from the age of 8yr he got involved with her when they were still living together
BUT the same people are still calling RS a predator who used his position to groom and take advantage of her ,he wasn’t her boss the films were over
she did an interview which was posted on Robs board on his birthday 2012 but only part of it I couldnt find the full interview until last year and shes talking about playing Payton that it not his fault (dad) that the daughter was in love with him!
She’s awesome and is going to have a very long and interesting career. I think she must be very strong to have kept her head together through all that Twilight craziness. No other actress has been as scrutinized as her. People don’t really care about Emma Stone’s private life. Even as big as Jennifer Lawrence is, i don’t see the same scrutiny of her.
Reporters should stop asking her about her relationship status/fame though. I feel like its the main topic in every interview and she must be so bored of it. She seems like she has an opinion on a lot of things and isn’t afraid to say it, so reporters, be a bit more inspired and mix it up!
Also, love the shade to Universal – seriously, they could have told her she wasn’t going to be in the movie.
But arent you the poster who said that they had been having an affair for 6mnths?
Universal had to pay her a fee for using her likeness in Huntsman.
You talk about Woody Allen how disgusting she is to work with him. I take it you think Blake Lively is equally disgusting Steve Carell Jess Eisenburgh
Cate Blanchette Colin Firth Alec Baldwin Sir Michael Caine Diane Keaton Charlize Theron the list is endless. Do you think the 8 ACTORS who won Oscars should return them? Of course you dont. Its only Miss Stewart shes the centre of all your insane hatred
Because KK, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence did not have affairs with married men…….
Get it right, his studio effords didn’t do well so he went to hide in indieland just like Stewart. There are too many flops to name between them. At least Stewart’s flops get some advertisement. None of those so-called great directors were able to get box office or awards fo Pattinson. Stewart won some awards nobody cares about. Lots of people can tell you who won the Oscar this year but who cares about who won a Cesar, get it. Maybe if the cougars who defend Pattinson and tge basic girls who defend Stewart online saw their movies, they wouldn’t be racking up so many flops.
Sorry Angela, but you are seriously misinformed. Let’s start with Pattinson doesn’t have a PR team and never has. He’s never been involved in a scandal, he has an excellent reputation within the industry and doesn’t need someone to continually clean up his messes the way Stewart does.
He didn’t milk any romance, in fact, he never even confirmed they were dating. When he said, ‘I’m not going to sell my private life,” he meant it. He’s also proven more than once that he can attract an audience out side of the Twilight franchise. Both Water For Elephants and Remember Me made triple their production budgets, which makes them both profitable. He can sell tickets when he’s in mainstream material.
Since then, he’s chose to go the autuer route, working with Cronenberg, Herzog, Michod, James Gray and soon Claire Denis and Harmony Korine. He’s the autuer filmmaker’s go-to guy, and has exactly the career he has plotted for himself. If he were interested in doing studio films, he would be doing them. He’s not interested and he’s had no contact with Stewart for the past 3 years. She needs to stop dragging him up in interviews and using him to keep her Twilight fans interested in her.
That’s because Lawrence and Stone didn’t build their career on their private lives. Men camecand went for them but they still got Oscar nominations and kept going. Stewart and Pattinson are known for milking a romance for fame. You can believe what you want but that is the reason a lot of Hollywood doesn’t work with them. Stewart just has a way better pr team than Pattinson. Her reputation with major studios never recovered from the Snow White mess. There’s little chance she will ever be trusted to lead a big budget again. American Ultra flopping didn’t help her case. Let Ms. Stewart have her Cannes glory because that and fashion is all she has left. The apologist fans are just embarrassing as are Pattinson’s. With all the opportunity they had during and after Twilight neither managed to make audiences wsnt to see them in anything else.
C1 you are a hypocrite and yiu are obsessed with Kristen. You post on every article about her on Gossip Cop. She consumes our soul. Not even reading your post, but just wanted to call you out. Yi are not above it You are part of the problem.
HOW has Rob milked his relationship?
he never said he was going out with kristen they hardly saw each other out of work
2010 they were both in La at the same time about 5 wks
2011 both in LA 2 wks
she went to his friends concerts and she went with him and mutual friends to IW NY 2009 and 2010
when Rob was asked for the hundreth time about kristen relationship he said “this is getting ridiculous now” how is this milking it
kristen kept making silly comments implying it then insisting shes private
haters hate her being her successful, candid, down-to-earth, underrated, idgaf self” if you don’t like her then stop searching about her. if she can’t act, she’s not the only one, if she doesn’t deserve all the praise shes’s getting then you haven’t really followed her journey and just came here to comment disgusting things about a person who you don’t know and hasn’t taken the time to do it. Kristen has done her best unlike other starlets out there. shes’s not a try hard and never will. it’s not her fault you get to hear or read lies about her or what she said because she didn’t do it in the first place. you get mad about what the tabloids describe about her. if i was given the chance to interview her i’d do very differently. as a person who has been a fan of her through her ups and down, i’m proud of her achievements. it doesn’t matter if she’s in an indie or blockbuster film, what matters is that people who truly got to work with her and see her dedication has got something to say to prove all the haters out there.
The Robert Pattinson fans below are truly pathetic. It SO ests them off inside that her career didn’t die. Stay mad and obsessed with her, she clearly owns your sorry selves.
Sorry, but voluntarily working with an accused CHILD molester and saying “Well I don’t know anyone involved soooo….” is total bull shyte and anyone who’s honest knows it.
It’s like you weighed up your options and thought ‘Yeah screw it, I’m awards-thirsty’.
I judge anyone who works with him or Polanski.
I’m sure you will direct the same animosity and judgement towards Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, Scarjo, Ellen Page, Jesse Eisenberg, Steve Carell and on and on…?
yeah… didn’t think so. Bore off with your fake outrage
Those Pattinson fans are always the first ones in this girl’s articles spewing their usual butthurt prudish bullshit. Get a life. And a vibrator shaped like Rpatz and leave this girl be, old hags.
She won two Razzies for Worst Actress and those guys hate everyone involved with Twilight. You don’t have to be a Pattinson fan to dislike this thirsty hipster fake. Dude, she cheated with a married guy in public, she lies and sticks her foot in her mouth every time she gives an interview, she’s incredibly pretentious and a horrible bore.
If she ever said or did anything intelligent or worth repeating it would be a miracle. She’s so far up her own ass, she’ll never see daylight again.
Yet you took the time to read this entire article and comment. Its fascinating that the people that tear her apart – like you – are not her peers in HW. She receives nothing but praise regarding her work ethic and commitment to her craft. Only dodgy “fans” like you come on here to judge and convict her for what you read in the tabloids. I’m embarrassed for you.
Who freakin cares who she sleeps with? That’s her business. I don’t see the director dude’s wife crying about it. She even said she has a lot of empathy for Kristen. Your fake outrage is hilarious. When are you rpattz fans gonna realize that she is so above your nonsense?
Meanwhile she is in Cannes where a movie Olivier Assayas wrote especially for her is in competition and her other movie is opening!? Pretty sure she’s getting plenty of fresh air there! :)
She won the cesar award and became the first American actresd to do so sorry to burst your bubble but she made history
Wow, I think she may be a pathological liar. So many whoppers in this piece. Let’s start with her lie about not getting fired by Universal and not having a script greenlit. Back in December, 2012, she told Indiewire: “Oh, it’s gonna be f***in’ amazing. No, I’m so excited about it, it’s crazy,”
“I’m not allowed [to talk about it]. The other day I said that there was a strong possibility that we’re going to make a sequel, and that’s very true, but everyone was like, ‘Whoa, stop talking about it.’ So no, I’m totally not allowed to talk about it. Oh my God. F***, yeah. Absolutely,” she said on whether a sequel should be made. “And we’ve got a really amazing script… [smiles] So, yeah. It’s all good. [laughs]”
So there, in her own words, they had a script and she was so excited about it. Now the story is the opposite. So either she was lying then or she’s lying now.
Then from The Wrap in June, 2014: “One interesting take on all of this is the possibility that decisions for the sequel could be fallout from one of the biggest celebrity scandals of 2012 involving Stewart and with her Snow White director, who were snapped getting very cozy with each other during filming. The scandal led to a divorce for Sanders and a breakup for Stewart with her longtime boyfriend and Twilight costar, Robert Pattinson. Some speculate that there was no way Universal would go ahead with plans for a Snow White and the Huntsman sequel with the duo.”
No kidding. Universal cut her loose rather than have her messy cheating scandal be part of the sequel, which had to be delayed because of her rash behavior and ended up costing them money. I doubt Universal will ever hire her again.
Um, pretty sure she said she talked with them about it a lot Ever think the script Universal was pushing wasn’t the one she liked? I mean, obviously it wasn’t.
And um… how smart was she not to go there? She could have pocketed a fortune for a cameo.
Nobody but rpattz fans even care about the cheating scandal. If you stopped viewing things from inside your tiny increasingly desperate rpattz fandom bubble you might see that …. Bryan Singer was accused of sexual abuse and he still was rehired for XMen. Woody Allen makes a movie a year… you are so basic and clueless.
Doesn’t seem to me that Kristen cares about working with Universal. Look at how busy and successful she has been? She had the last laugh – and we all had the last laugh at you crazies :)
Can you read? She said in her own words they had an amazing script. Now she’s changed her story because it looks bad to be fired from a huge franchise. She knows Universal is not going to come out and contradict her, they want no more bad publicity about the whole thing.
She SAID: “Oh my God. F***, yeah. Absolutely,” she said on whether a sequel should be made. “And we’ve got a really amazing script… [smiles] So, yeah. It’s all good. [laughs]”
So either she was lying then or she’s lying now. But what do you expect from a serial cheater? She doesn’t appear to have an honest bone in her body. Willing to work with an accused pedophile because she thinks she might finally get an Oscar nomination, the thing she’s so thirsty for.
Listens to all the haters here…absolutely dumbfounded. What Kristen Stewart accomplished in one movie is more than any of you haters will ever accomplish in your entire life. I love the girl being herself. The fact is she can still walk into any studio and get a lead role in a feature film.
Saying she had read a few scripts and was excited about them sounds like good PR to me. Obviously she was right. The script was a stinker. A HUGE stinker that should have NEVER been greenlighted. What lie? Trying to get on board with a sequel and promoting the possibilty and admitting after the POS gets made that it truly WAS a POS sounds pretty honest to me. Typical hater. They can’t stand that the sequel tanked. The weekend after opened in Europe, the haters were putting a spin on it that the sequel equal in boxoffice stats with Snow White. Now that it is a HUGE disaster, they have shut up. Saying no studio will hire Kristen Stewart is pure craziness. What happened with Snow White versus Sequel proves her worth.
The fact is that no studio will even take a meeting with her, much less give her a role. Where are her big studio films if she’s so in command? Nowhere. All indies, that’s all she can get after her loose behavior.
You can retire the term “hater.” Her fans are the biggest enablers and bullies. If you disagree with them or point out inconsistencies in what she’s said, you’re suddenly a “hater,” instead of someone who is sick of hearing her make up stuff from interview to interview.
She didn’t cure cancer and she does the least for charity of any celebrity that I can think of. Don’t try to glorify an uneducated indie actress. Being rich is not particularly admirable and that’s really all she’s accomplished. Compare her to Dakota Fanning who managed to make films every year and complete college, and not get involved with married men and cheating scandals.
The big blockbusters will be a thing of the past. They are losing billions of dollars. Same films are better.
‘The fact is that no studio will even take a meeting with her,’
>>> Lionsgate paid a record equalling 7 millon for American Ultra. She said she will do a big tentpole when the right one comes along with the right people
‘She didn’t cure cancer ‘
>>>errrr … don’t think she or her fans ever claimed she did. But wait, did Jlaw??? Emma Stone?? What am i missing here?
‘ she does the least for charity of any celebrity that I can think of. ‘
She raised 500k for the Sandy relief fund, has supported animal charities – she has adopted 3 rescue dogs, Shoe Revolt, an organisation helping victims of and spreading awareness of human trafficking in America, she has attended screenings of her movies to raise money – eg:
The 19-year-old star told The Knoxville News Sentinel that she brought two fancy dresses, but they didn’t seem to appropriate for the Tuesday night screening benefiting the philanthropic organization Variety of Eastern Tennessee.
Minutes before walking out before a crowd of hundreds of fans, she changed into a simple black-and-white strapless dress.
The appearance by Stewart and co-star, 17-year-old Taylor Lautner, raised a little more than $440,000 for the charity.
There’s more, but you get the drift. Also, who is to say she doesn’t donate money privately? You are talking out of your ass.
???What’s this about education?
She is an actress. She doesn’t require degrees to do that job. How many degrees does Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone etc have? She is incredibly successful at her profession and has been since she was 10 years old. You are completely deluded and desperate.
Hm yeah, i can’t remember the last Dakota Fanning movie i even heard about, pretty sure she’s all about indies these days so you are making even more of a mockery of yourself!
How many movies does Dakota have at Cannes this year???
Have a nice day!
This actress encapsulates everything I hate about Hollywood. She doesn’t gaf about anything or anyone but herself . From lovers she’s cheated on to the wife and kids who’d welcomed her into their home just for her to have an affair with their father to not caring about issues on equal pay for women and now this crap about Woody Allen. Horrible girl. No amount of Chanel makeup and glam makes up for her ugly heart – ask Soko her latest cheating victim (covered up nicely by her publicist quickly to avoid another scandal before Cannes).
Significant that Eisenberg can’t recall the convo. Was she dragging him into her justification of herself working with Allen?? WOW. But then nothing would shock me with this one.
And sorry to say it – this article reeks of her publicist’s usual fluff.
hahahaha poor adavis , you seem so upset!
Excuse me? Just compare the movie Snow White made with Kristen and the one made without her. The sequel is a total flop. A bomb. Missing is Stewart’s presence. I’m sure the studio rues the day they decided to cut her out.
Lainey covered Kristen’s cheating on Soko today, online, so it hasn’t totally been covered up. I expect the usual outlets will be repeating it tomorrow, complete with pics of Soko’s, “I hate Cheaters” photo and rant.
Kristen has kept her PR team busy for years, cleaning up after her and trying hard to make her look like more than the 8th grade drop out she is. Too bad every time she opens her mouth she puts her foot into it. From professing to be a feminist while stabbing Liberty Ross in the back and treating other women so rudely, to saying women in film should stop complaining about lack of opportunities, to lecturing actresses about not getting plastic surgery, she displays a complete disconnect with reality.
Not really surprising, since she surrounds herself with hipster sycophants who leech off of her and never call her on her bizarre concepts. When you constantly have people blowing smoke up your ass, you give interviews where you come off sounding like a self-absorbed moron.
I don’t “know” her and I already don’t like her for the garbage that comes out of her mouth. I saw her in two movies and she really doesn’t bring anything to the table. She comes off as a four-letter word we used to call some girls back in the seventies (I’ll spot you the letter “c”). But that isn’t entirely why she’s so unappealing (and no, I don’t expect her to care).
Like many celebs who have fallen from my list of respectable people, she publicizes her embrace of homosexuality. I should be thankful that she at least says it’s a movement and as such is as inorganic as it is false. The only reason she’s so popular is because of her homosexual dalliances which happen to be public at the same time her career is enjoying an upswing.
The fact that she agreed to work with pedophile Woody Allen is also why she will never again gain my respect even if she were to save my life. I know Hollywood and the peripheral industries which surround and feed off it like to look the other way when it comes to child abuse and other sexual perversions committed by it’s members, but in the real world, he’s a criminal who should be behind bars receiving medical/psychological help for his problem.
I’m not surprised that an activist “publication” like Variety puts vermin like Allen and disrespectable starlets on the top of their bandwagon, because the homosexual movement and everything else they stand for is cloaked in what the publication is supposedly here to do – report on movie BUSINESS.