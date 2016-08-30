‘Kirk Cameron’s Revive Us’ Set for October Release by Fathom

Fathom Events has set screenings for the faith-based event “Kirk Cameron’s Revive Us” on Oct. 18, Variety has learned exclusively.

Fathom, which specializes in presenting live events for theatrical chains on weeknights, is co-owned by AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings, and Regal Entertainment Group. “Revive Us” has drawn 730 participating theaters and Fathom is expecting more locations to be added — topping its previous record of 706 theaters for a live event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Revive Us,” which will have an encore showing on Oct. 24, is presented by Cameron, Fathom Events, Red Seat Ventures, and My Faith Votes. Speakers include Francis Chan, former presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson, Eric Metaxas, Jennifer Rothschild, Dr. James MacDonald. Vertical Church Band and the duo of Abby Ward and Cameron’s daughter, Isabella Cameron, will perform.

The evening will conclude with a 15-minute Q&A comprised of audience-submitted questions. Tickets go on sale Tuesday.

“Kirk Cameron continues to provide insightful and moving faith experiences for our cinema audiences,” Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said. “Attendees will leave this event feeling encouraged, inspired, and empowered to go out and make a difference both in their church and larger community.”

Cameron’s best known for starring as a teenager in the ABC sitcom “Growing Pains” from 1985 to 1992. He’s appeared mostly in faith-based projects, such as the “Left Behind” films, as an adult.

“Revive Us” is the third Fathom event for Cameron, following 2012’s documentary “Monumental” and 2013’s “Unstoppable.”

“Coming off the massive success of my previous Fathom events, where over 380,000 people joined, ‘Revive Us’ was a natural next move in my company’s business development,” Cameron told Variety. “During the production of my first documentary, ‘Monumental,’ I learned of Fathom’s unique ability to turn movie theaters into thriving, nationwide, community event centers for like-minded people who share a common cause. With my faith-based, inspirational events, we were a match made in Heaven.”

Cameron said “Revive Us” began taking shape earlier this year with the goal of attracting attendees from varied ethnic backgrounds, denominations, and economic classes.

“I speak in hundreds of venues, churches, and schools across the nation, and I’ve found that most people, more than anything else in these culturally uncertain times, want to know where their family’s hope and security comes from,” he added. “Hope is like air — we all need it and will suffocate without it. Security is about trust and faith in a power greater than yourself, and that’s where my message hits home offering strength, vision, and courage.”

Fathom screened the animated “Batman: The Killing Joke,” which grossed $3.8 million, on the last Monday and Tuesday of July. It’s slated election-eve screenings on Nov. 7 at nearly 400 theaters for “Stephanie Miller’s Sexy Liberal Comedy Tour.”

Other notable Fathom titles include “The Sound of Music 50th Anniversary,” “Finding Noah: An Adventure of Faith,” “Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts,” and the anti-global warming documentary “Climate Hustle” with Sarah Palin participating in the post-screening discussion.