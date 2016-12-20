The upcoming “Justice League” is starting to feel almost like a family get-together.

Ezra Miller, who plays the Flash, referred to Batman as a “Dad” and Aquaman as “Uncle Fish Curry,” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. So it’s probably not a step too far to consider Wonder Woman as a stern mother and the Flash as perhaps a wise-cracking child?

In the interview, which was accompanied by a new still from the film of Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and the Flash all suited and booted, Miller described his character as the Ringo Starr of the Justice League crew, explaining that “he annoys everybody, but he doesn’t have any specific beef with anyone.”

The movie will also see Henry Cavill reprise his Superman role, while Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher will step into the roles of Aquaman and Cyborg, respectively. Back in October, the film’s director, Zack Snyder, tweeted a behind-the-scenes video which showed the cast joking around on set.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman is set to get her own standalone adventure on June 2, 2017, before she teams up with the rest of the League. “Justice League” will hit theaters on Nov. 17, 2017.

See the new image below.