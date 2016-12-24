The upcoming “Justice League” movie will include Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, and Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, a press kit sent out by Warner Bros. on Friday confirmed.
Both had been rumored to be included in the studio’s DC superhero tentpole.
Eisenberg had said previously that he would appear in “Justice League,” which opens Nov. 17, 2017. He played the villain in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”
In “Justice League,” Nielsen will be reprising her role from the upcoming “Wonder Woman” stand-alone film, which opens in June and stars Gal Gadot.
Warner Bros. had announced in June that the cast would feature Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher. Zack Snyder began shooting “Justice League” in April from a script by Chris Terrio with Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Jeremy Irons, J. K. Simmons and Willem Dafoe also starring.
“Batman v Superman,” starring Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, turned out to be mildly disappointing for Warner Bros. with worldwide grosses hitting $870 million. Snyder directed from Terrio’s script, which introduced Gadot as Wonder Woman, Momoa as Aquaman and Miller as The Flash.
A trailer for “Justice League” surprised fans at this past year’s San Diego Comic Con. Based on early footage, the film may try to play up a lighter tone to offset criticism that “Batman v Superman” took itself too seriously.
mindboggling
he dang near ruined the first one….
sad
There was a whole lot not to like about “BvS” and with expectations so low for “Justice League” the latter may do well early on. With the turmoil at WB/DC under Kevin Tsujihara, I have complete confidence that this film will not be any better than say “Suicide Squad” for the simple fact that writing and editing for multiple-character ensembles isn’t one of their strong points.
I dare them to prove me wrong.
Worst Lex Luthor ever…..the jittery tech nerd take was definitely the wrong way to go.
My Uncle Riley just got a new Audi A8 just by some part-time working online with a macbook
air. site here…..ebuy32.com
I love Jesse Rosenberg but not in this role
Without being critical Mr Eisenberg has so far been a pretty below par villain in this franchise. It’s also the writing, clearly. There is very little depth of character, gravitas, strength of purpose, evil charismatic appeal. An unlikable woos. Epic casting fail..
Jesse Eisenberg?!
Dear lord, I really hate what they are doing to these DC films.
eisenbergs work here soils the whole movie
horrid casting.
I’ll be sure to miss it just like BvS.