‘Fast Times,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Star Judge Reinhold Arrested at Dallas Airport

Judge Reinhold was arrested at Dallas Love Field airport on Thursday afternoon, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Variety.
Authorities said the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” star was detained for disorderly conduct after “causing a disturbance.” The actor was reportedly being uncooperative when Transportation Security Administration officials were patting him down, and refused to submit to a screening.
According to WFAA, the local ABC affiliate, Judge took his shirt off and used foul language when he was chosen for a second TSA screening. The actor was told the pat-down could be conducted in a private room, but he turned down the offer, the Dallas News reports.
Stodghill, 59, then allegedly acted hostilely toward officers when they arrived at the scene.
“The officers responded and subsequently took the individual into custody after he refused to comply,” the Dallas Police Dept said in a statement. He was booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.
His attorney, Steve Stodghill, told Dallas News that the “Beverly Hills Cop” star had passed through the TSA scanner and was stopped after his bag set off an alarm. He said Reinhold didn’t understand why he needed to be searched after he’d already successfully gone through the scanner.
Aside from “Fast Times” and “Beverly Hills Cop,” Reinhold is also known for his roles in “Ruthless People” and “Gremlins.”
How dare they treat close talker this way.
Mark A Girard, Senior Admin, Fluoroquinolone Toxicity Group
If, as stated by his legal counsel he had already been through the scanner and it was his bag that was the issue, then a search of his BAG, NOT HIS PERSON was in order. I would have protested a further search of my person, having been cleared as well.
Glad to hear that Reinhold was finally apprehended. He cause quite a scene in a Chicago airport last month in front of a lot of passersby. The man obviously has a serious drinking problem or mental issues. What a shame, he was a good actor in his prime.
Tsa is the biggest scam in the history of scams. One large welfare program to employ the otherwise unemployable.
Really TSA? Judge Reinhold is a beloved American actor. Shame on you and the Dallas PD. Try to keep the big picture in mind. Think “why do I have this authority?” and “what am I trying to do, really?” No wonder people hate you. Thank God, Judge ain’t black.
Another “outraged” social justice warrior, eh, McFly? The rules apply to everyone — even actors. This country is full of whiners and special snowflakes.
I see any mention of anything illegal from Reinhold. Are you not allowed to refuse searches in America?
“Stodghill, 59, then allegedly acted hostilely toward officers.” His lawyer acted hostilely? Proofreading anyone?
Proofreading is no longer required for “on-line journalism.” All you need is cut-and-paste skills and a GED.
