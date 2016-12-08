‘Fast Times,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Star Judge Reinhold Arrested at Dallas Airport

Judge Reinhold was arrested at Dallas Love Field airport on Thursday afternoon, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

Authorities said the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” star was detained for disorderly conduct after “causing a disturbance.” The actor was reportedly being uncooperative when Transportation Security Administration officials were patting him down, and refused to submit to a screening.

Statement from @DallasPD regarding Judge Reinhold incident. pic.twitter.com/z593u9aLW3 — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) December 8, 2016

According to WFAA, the local ABC affiliate, Judge took his shirt off and used foul language when he was chosen for a second TSA screening. The actor was told the pat-down could be conducted in a private room, but he turned down the offer, the Dallas News reports.

Judge Reinhold arrested at Dallas Love Field; sources say he became belligerent, took off his shirt pic.twitter.com/O67JH3yIkC — WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) December 8, 2016

Stodghill, 59, then allegedly acted hostilely toward officers when they arrived at the scene.

“The officers responded and subsequently took the individual into custody after he refused to comply,” the Dallas Police Dept said in a statement. He was booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

His attorney, Steve Stodghill, told Dallas News that the “Beverly Hills Cop” star had passed through the TSA scanner and was stopped after his bag set off an alarm. He said Reinhold didn’t understand why he needed to be searched after he’d already successfully gone through the scanner.

Aside from “Fast Times” and “Beverly Hills Cop,” Reinhold is also known for his roles in “Ruthless People” and “Gremlins.”