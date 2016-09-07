Johnny Depp Circles Film About Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Murders

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Johnny Depp Labyrinth
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Johnny Depp is in talks to star in the crime thriller “Labyrinth” with “Lincoln Lawyer” director Brad Furman on board to helm.

Depp will play Russell Poole in the film, the Los Angeles police detective who investigated the murders of rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, sources have confirmed.

Good Films will produce. UTA and WME Global are co-repping U.S. rights, while Good Universe is representing international sales.

Related

Tupac Movie

Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez on Me’ Trailer Released on Rapper’s Birthday

Christian Contreras wrote the screenplay, which is based on the book “Labyrinth: A Detective Investigates the Murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., the Implication of Death Row Records’ Suge Knight, and the Origins of the Los Angeles Police Scandal.”

Poole was a decorated detective who spent months investigating the murder of B.I.G., who’s real name is Christopher Wallace, eventually coming to believe that a group of corrupt cops with ties to Suge Knight’s Death Row Records had a part in both murders. This led to confrontations with the LAPD police chief that culminated with Poole retiring early in protest.

Depp was most recently starred in “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and can be seen next in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” He is repped by UTA.

The news was first reported by Screen Daily.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 3

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    3 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Heather Ortega says:
      June 25, 2017 at 9:52 am

      My husband was best friends with Russell Poole and is still in contact with his family, We are thrilled this movie is going to be made and johnny depp will be fantastic!!! Please let us know when this movie will be out in theatres! Thanks for remembering a true hero!

      Reply
    2. Makaveli says:
      September 21, 2016 at 1:08 pm

      Please finish the movie looking forwards too watching my ni66a P@C in action 1hunnid blood

      Reply
    3. Jake says:
      September 7, 2016 at 12:34 pm

      I’m pretty sure Depp is going to dress up and play Tupac in this.

      Reply
    See All 3 Comments

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad