Johnny Depp Circles Film About Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Murders

Johnny Depp is in talks to star in the crime thriller “Labyrinth” with “Lincoln Lawyer” director Brad Furman on board to helm.

Depp will play Russell Poole in the film, the Los Angeles police detective who investigated the murders of rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, sources have confirmed.

Good Films will produce. UTA and WME Global are co-repping U.S. rights, while Good Universe is representing international sales.

Christian Contreras wrote the screenplay, which is based on the book “Labyrinth: A Detective Investigates the Murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., the Implication of Death Row Records’ Suge Knight, and the Origins of the Los Angeles Police Scandal.”

Poole was a decorated detective who spent months investigating the murder of B.I.G., who’s real name is Christopher Wallace, eventually coming to believe that a group of corrupt cops with ties to Suge Knight’s Death Row Records had a part in both murders. This led to confrontations with the LAPD police chief that culminated with Poole retiring early in protest.

Depp was most recently starred in “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and can be seen next in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” He is repped by UTA.

The news was first reported by Screen Daily.