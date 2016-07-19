Producer J.J. Abrams has decided that Anton Yelchin’s Pavel Chekov character will not be re-cast for future “Star Trek” movies.
“I would say there’s no replacing him,” Abrams told the Toronto Sun. “There’s no recasting. I can’t possibly imagine that, and I think Anton deserves better.”
Yelchin, who died June 19 in a freak accident, had played the Chekov character in the three reboots. “Star Trek Beond,” the third film in the revamped franchise premieres on Wednesday at Comic-Con in San Diego and opens in theaters on Friday.
Abrams told the newspaper he could not disclose if the next “Star Trek” film would include the death of Chekov’s character. “I have thought about it, we’re working on it, and it’s too early to talk about it,” he said.
Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Bad Robot announced on Monday that they were going ahead with the fourth film in the rebooted “Star Trek” series, starring Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth. They disclosed that Pine’s Captain Kirk will cross paths with his father, described as “a man he never had a chance to meet, but whose legacy has haunted him since the day he was born.”
Hemsworth, who appeared in 2009’s “Star Trek,” will return to the space saga in the father role as George Kirk. The remaining cast — which includes Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg — is expected to return.
J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will write the screenplay. J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber will produce through Bad Robot Productions. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg of Skydance will executive produce.
The announcement did not indicate who will direct. Justin Lin directed “Star Trek Beyond” from a script by Doug Jung and Simon Pegg.
Well since JJ isn’t helming the movies anymore, why does he get the say ? I mean I know it’s his company, but that’s about it. I would love for them to put actor Jack O’Connell in. He’s nearly the spitting image of Anton. Look at him in the movie Unbroken, and tell me you honestly don’t see the similarities. He would be perfect and he would do justice to the role as well as to Anton’s memory. That would make much more sense.
It’s important that Pavel Chekov lives on.
I like “Star Trek”, but more than that I like its history and the barriers it shattered when it first aired. Lt. Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) was the first black character portrayed as one of the main crew–and in the line of command–for a science fiction show. Even Dr. Martin Luther King acknowledged the importance of this.
Chekov, first played by American actor Walter Koenig, was a lieutenant alongside his crew-mates at a time when the cold war with the former Soviet Union was at a fever pitch. It was this unabashedly bold vision that gave us a glimpse–however uncomfortable it may have been in 1966–to see what it would be like when people of different nations (and yeah, planets) worked together in peace.
Anton Yelchin was the first true Russian actor to play the role. He was also absurdly young, and that makes his death tragic beyond measure. But I don’t see how we honor his legacy or his memory by abandoning the character he so aptly played.
In a different dimension delineated only by our imagination, where light-speed is possible and good prevails, we should keep our fiction separate from reality. Anton Yelchin wasn’t Chekov any more than Koenig was. And our beloved helmsman (and later engineer) is alive and well…somewhere. We should keep it that way.
Please Mr. Abrams, please make it so that Anton Yelchin’s Chekov will retire or be on a different mission or journey from the Enterprise crew in the next movie or any other. Chekov did not die and it will be a way to keep Anton Yelchin’s memory and spirit alive! I love him, I am a big fan of him, so are everyone else who would agree. He does deserve better. Anton Yelchin LLAP!
How will you make changes when in the series Chekvo didn’t die? He was even in the movie series.
Don’t try to fill Anton’s role with another human character. Add an alien to the main crew and bring a character like Arex to the next film.
So sad, I love him, love this movie
Star Trak is an institution and will leave forever a life long fan
Wow… such strong emotion on both sides. No Vulcans here! Were I to invoke logic, we would see that TV and films face a difficult choice when it comes to replacing an actor in a role. Unlike theater, where different audiences see different talent all the time, TV and features present one consistent face to the entire viewing audience… and that audience can be fickle, especially when they’ve grown to connect a certain actor to a certain role. Yes, there have been some notable exceptions (The Doctor in Doctor Who, James Bond, Daren Stevens in Bewitched), but in this case I agree with JJ and the new ST production team… best to let the character rest and move on, as we do in real life. This is a totally different timeline… an alternate reality (it would have to be to have Benedict Cumberbatch replace Ricardo Montalbán as Khan!). Anything goes here! Imagine how this new timeline affects how the Next Gen series could turn out? To cross fandoms… “you must let go your conscious self and act on instinct.” I think the instinct of the production team is on the mark here.
Not replacing the character because of the actor is ridiculous
Well, umm…if Chekhov as Anton Yelchin dies than Chekhov as Walter Koenig must have been genetically resurrected. Seems a bit convoluted, as the new, pre-TV story line, “younger” characters of the present franchise movies will slam into the ’60s TV and ’79 – ’91 original cast movies. Chekhov Koenig was in all of them. I suppose that, as the 23rd century Federation has warp drive, teleportation beams and so on — and if Spock Quinto Nimoy was raised from the dead by other means — then Chekhov can be reborn.
No disparagement of the recently departed Mr. Yelchin, but with legions of fine actors whose original language was Slavic or Russian or such and speak ESL with a genuine accent, if Chekhov is to be killed off but reborn as a Walter Koenig sort-of-lookalike, is it advisable to get the real deal lingua instead of the synthetic? Excepting Meryl Streep and very few others, we can almost always tell the affected from the original. Except, uncannily, Brits, Australians and New Zlanders who quite facilely drop their accents for, umm, American English.
Also, in Wrath of Khan, 50 parsecs from the middle of the Mutara Nebula, middle age Captain Kirk just happens to meet the young son he never knew; in the next ST, the young Kirk will meet the apparently not-too-middle-age father he never knew. Holy tribbles, this galactic-class leader, strategist and warrior sure keeps a dysfunctional patriarchal tradition up to date while going back in time.
“Seems a bit convoluted, as the new, pre-TV story line, “younger” characters of the present franchise movies will slam into the ’60s TV and ’79 – ’91 original cast movies.” – Have you even seen any of the reboot-era films? It would appear not, based on this and other comments in your post. The 2009 reboot involved time travel and the creation of an alternate universe/timeline. It is in this alternate timeline that the new films are set. Nothing that happens in the new films affects established canon of the other films or series.
That’s too bad. I suppose if “kirk” died unexpectedly he would not be replaced. Replacing someone does not mean you forget who was there previously.
Not to speak ill of the dead but Anton Yelchin could be easily replaced as he never really made an impact in the role anyway. I found his accent extremely annoying and felt he was cast to provide a “comedy” Russian accent as opposed to Walter Koenigs’ bad attempt at the accent. Sad to hear of his death but not concerned at all with who replaces him.
J.J. is stupid. These are prequel movies. Chekhov was in the original STAR TREK series. Roddenberry must be turning in his grave…..
This is an alternate timeline. Chekhov dying here has no impact on the Prime timeline. Just as Kirk’s father dying our Vulcan blowing up had no impact on it.
This is where my comment was supposed to go. I agree that this timelines Chekhov could die without impacting the original timeline. I liked Anton Yelchin very much as an actor. I am sure that they won’t put another actor in to play Spock in the original timeline they celebrated his life. I’m sure they will do the same for Anton I did notice at the end of the movie it said For Alton at the end.
Captain Kirk should tell the new guy that he has some big shoes to fill and leave the rest for us to imagine what became of chekov
I agree
In The Original Series, Chekov didn’t show up until Season 2. So, maybe here, they are going in reverse and have Chekov leave in Film 4. Chekov’s late arrival in TOS, of course, provided some humor to the scene in “Wrath of Khan” where Khan said to Chekov, “I never forget a face,” even though he couldn’t have run into the not-there Chekov on the Enterprise in Season 1’s “Space Seed.”
Okay, that’s it! I’m cancelling my (non existent) Variety subscription. ;-)
The only move. He was an amazing young talent.
They should cast Walter Koenig to do his part again. That would please everyone without hurting the memory of Anton Yelchin.
… and make no sense chronologically.
Nonsense. Characters are recast all the time: James Bond, Batman, Spider-Man, Sherlock Holmes, etc. Chekov is a supporting character to boot. And let’s not forget the entire cast is made up of “replacements.” There are plenty of fine young actors who can fill the role. “Star Trek” without Chekov is like Batman without Alfred.
I agree.
Yes, a classic character shouldn’t have to die too. Or even be written out. That just makes it worse!
I totally disagree!!! Don’t take away an original character from the fans for personal reasons. If they do this, I’m done with this reboot.
LOL. ST fans are the worst drama queens on the planet.
Ta hell with Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. I hope nothing happens to Chris Hemsworth!!! I like IndustryMexican’s idea a family member. There still saying Chekov. And it can be part of the story to live up to his older brothers memory! That would be cool.
With politeness and good intentions… If Anton deserves better, then he deserves to have Chekov re-cast in Star Trek. So we will never forget Anton Yelchin. Re-casting, has brought us these new Star Trek movies. Re-casting is good, not bad.
Recasting didn’t bring us these new Star Trek movies, rebooting did. It wouldn’t make sense to recast him when a simple story idea like his character’s death or a new Chekov family member can solve the problem.
Like the contribution by Leonard Nimoy, may he rest in peace. At the very least, Star Trek movies should star Walter Koenig reprising his role as Chekov. Killing off original Star Trek cast characters after 50 years, should never be done.
I like your idea. Like a younger brother trying to live up to his brothers memory.
Well I hope nothing happens to Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto.
What a terribly insensitive thing to say.
Chekov is not a “red shirt”
Not as insensitive as pointing out that while tragic, it wasn’t shocking. Chekov is a red shirt, after all…