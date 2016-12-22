Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are into poking fun at each other in interviews, but apparently jokes about having sex in odd places is where they draw the line.

In an interview with Australian radio show KIIS Summer Fling, the “Passengers” co-stars ended the conversation prematurely after one of the hosts, Sophie Monk, asked them, “Your characters have sex on the kitchen table. What’s the most adventurous place you’ve had sex?”

The pair initially seemed game to answer, with Pratt replying “airplane,” in a heartbeat. Monk then pressed on, asking Pratt about the logistics of the encounter and whether he had to “hang from the ceiling.”

“I hung from the ceiling by my feet, like a bat,” Pratt said.

However, Lawrence seemed more reluctant to play along.

“I don’t really have anything, I like being safe,” Lawrence joked. “That’s what really turns me on, being safe.”

The hosts proceeded to have a short argument over how awkward the interview had become, before turning back to Pratt and Lawrence to discover that the interview had been brought to an untimely end.

“Sophie what did you do?” co-host Matty Acton asked Monk. “I didn’t do anything, we ran out of time,” She replied.

Listen to the awkward exchange below:

The interview begins at 42:20. Skip to 47:50 for the question which prompted the actors to leave.