J.C. Chandor Directing Remake of German Thriller ‘The Robber’

FilmNation Entertainment will reteam with director J.C. Chandor to develop the action-thriller “The Robber,” a remake of the German movie “Der Rauber.”
The 2010 film was directed by Benjamin Heisenberg and written by Heisenberg and Martin Prinz based on Prinz’s novella of the same title. FilmNation and Chandor collaborated on the 2014 thriller “A Most Violent Year” and 2013’s “All Is Lost.”
Neal Dodson, Anna Gerb and Chandor, who is also attached to direct, will produce. FilmNation will finance the film and handle worldwide distribution rights. Chase Palmer will adapt the screenplay.
“Growing the scope and scale of Benjamin’s extremely original film into a kinetic, elevated action-thriller is exciting for us to undertake with our new partners in Europe and our friends at FilmNation,” Dodson said. “We’ll be using the film, the novella and the true story it’s based on to make a smart, fast-paced and extremely entertaining movie”
The original film follows an elite marathon runner who uses races as a cover to perpetrate bank heists. The movie world-premiered in competition at the 2010 Berlin International Film Festival, and the filmmakers have been tracking it ever since.
Michael Kitzberger and Heisenberg negotiated the deal on behalf of co-producers NGF Geyrhalterfilm (Vienna), Peter Heilrath Filmproduktion (Munich) and Prinz.
Chandor, Dodson and Gerb are repped by CAA.
Whilst not entirely untrue, that’s hardly very accurate. Sure, it’s got a German-born director, and there was German cash behind it, but it’s at the very least an Austrian-German co-production, adapted from an Austrian novel based on a real-life Austrian robber, featuring a whole load of Austrian actors, filmed in Austria with not a few Austrian crew.
I don’t understand how a guy keeps getting jobs when his movies fail financially. I know he talented, but maybe keep some more control and try to make a buck. It is fools like this that are kilingl the independent film market.
Two of his three of films were profitable. Margin Call was EXTREMELY profitable, making over $30 million in revenue on a $3.4 million budget. And the Redford. All Is Lost was well in the black. Most Violent Year didn’t take off at the box office but also only cost the financiers (deep-pocketed Participant) $20m. Not sure where you are getting your facts. He’s also held onto creative control and had final cut on all three of his films. and won and been nominated for a bunch of awards. And he walked off of a big stuudio movie on what sounded like creative grounds. This guy seems to be doing it right. Who exactly is he hurting in the indie film business? Depp just signed onto his other studio movie. (not sure about the marathon robbing guy as a concept? but he has good taste, so I’ll give it a shot).