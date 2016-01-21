J.C. Chandor Directing Remake of German Thriller ‘The Robber’

FilmNation Entertainment will reteam with director J.C. Chandor to develop the action-thriller “The Robber,” a remake of the German movie “Der Rauber.”

The 2010 film was directed by Benjamin Heisenberg and written by Heisenberg and Martin Prinz based on Prinz’s novella of the same title. FilmNation and Chandor collaborated on the 2014 thriller “A Most Violent Year” and 2013’s “All Is Lost.”

Neal Dodson, Anna Gerb and Chandor, who is also attached to direct, will produce. FilmNation will finance the film and handle worldwide distribution rights. Chase Palmer will adapt the screenplay.

“Growing the scope and scale of Benjamin’s extremely original film into a kinetic, elevated action-thriller is exciting for us to undertake with our new partners in Europe and our friends at FilmNation,” Dodson said. “We’ll be using the film, the novella and the true story it’s based on to make a smart, fast-paced and extremely entertaining movie”

The original film follows an elite marathon runner who uses races as a cover to perpetrate bank heists. The movie world-premiered in competition at the 2010 Berlin International Film Festival, and the filmmakers have been tracking it ever since.

Michael Kitzberger and Heisenberg negotiated the deal on behalf of co-producers NGF Geyrhalterfilm (Vienna), Peter Heilrath Filmproduktion (Munich) and Prinz.

Chandor, Dodson and Gerb are repped by CAA.