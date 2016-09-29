The Weinstein Company has signed a two-year overall deal with Shawn “Jay Z” Carter to produce TV and film projects, the studio announced Thursday.

According to the announcement, there are already projects in the works that will be announced in the following weeks.

“I’m excited to tell stories from real life prophets, whom through their struggles have changed the world for the better, and others whose stories are filled with fantasy and delight,” Jay Z commented. “I’m already passionate about what we currently have in the pipeline and I’m looking forward to discovering others.”

Jay Z’s recent film involvement includes a producer credit on the 2014 “Annie” remake, Chris Rock’s “Top Five” and Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby.”

The deal was negotiated by David Glasser, and Sarah Sobel, exec VP of business and legal affairs, on behalf of TWC.