James Earl Jones Joins Romantic Drama ‘Atlas of the Soul’

James Earl Jones has joined the independent romantic drama “Atlas of the Soul” opposite Lauren Fox, Andy Powers, Connor Paolo, and Emily Bergl, Variety has learned exclusively.

Jones will portray a mailman delivering packages containing rocks with the names of far-away cities to a recluse, played by Powers, living alone in a secluded Victorian house worn down by time. The packages are sent from his former lover (Fox), who has been driving cross country and living out of her van.

The producing team completed a successful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year, raising more than $28,000 to help cover production costs.

Veteran indie filmmaker Jeremiah Kipp (“Edward Albee: A Transformative Moment”) will direct the film from a script penned by Fox. Lauren Rayner (“Sugar”) is the lead producer. Executive producers include Michael J. Zampino, Fox, and Powers.

Fox’s credits include “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” “Revolution Summer,” and “Noon Blue Apples.”

“I knew what kind of film I wanted to write; a simple love story about not-so-simple people, that wasn’t maudlin or saccharine,” Fox said. “I believe in the love story. I think more films should be about love. So many films today are spectacles filled with gratuitous sex, violence, and noise. We need quieter films that show real people connecting to each other in a real way.”

Production is slated for November in Vermont.

Jones’ film career dates back to 1964’s “Dr. Strangelove.” He’s best known as the voice of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” films and the voice of Mufasa in “The Lion King.” Jones won a Tony Award for his role in “The Great White Hope” and received abest actor Academy Award nomination for his role in the film adaptation of “The Great White Hope.”

Jones is repped by Paradigm.