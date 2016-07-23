SAN DIEGO — While promoting the 30th anniversary DVD/Blu-ray release of “Aliens” at Comic-Con Saturday, director James Cameron explained why his “Avatar” series needs the scope of the three sequels he announced at Cinema-Con in April. He also finally dropped details on a Blu-ray release of his 1989 sci-fi film “The Abyss.”
“The ‘Avatar’ story arc was originally meant to be a trilogy, but I overwrite, and my writers overwrote as well,” Cameron told Variety in an interview. “But basically the first of the sequels cloned itself and became two films, so now it’s four films. And the studio’s very happy with it. They have an opportunity to make more money, but it’s also an opportunity to spend a lot more money, too, so there’s a clench factor.”
The aim, he said, is to orchestrate production in such a way that he can drop the films a year apart. But he’s unsure if that will ultimately be possible.
He also spoke about breaking out the world of the films in other media. With television enjoying such a exciting new golden age — just look around at Comic-Con, where the small screen has nudged out theatrical to rule the roost — could that be a realm worth exploring?
“You could with animation,” Cameron said. “If you found a style of animation with it that Lucas did with the ‘Clone Wars’ animated series, then you could do it. But to maintain the production value — it’s not like just getting good actors. ‘The Sarah Connor Chronicles,’ they got some good actors and they did some scaled-down production value. But you can’t do scaled-down production value for ‘Avatar.’ One minute of an ‘Avatar’ close-up of Jake or Neytiri or any of the other characters is like a million-plus dollars, even if there’s nothing happening in the shot. So do the math. It just doesn’t work for television.”
With the proliferation of audio media online and the popularity of podcasts and people dealing with their daily commutes, however, Cameron said he has toyed with the idea of expanding the universe in that arena.
“Radio dramas could fill in and create detail,” he said. “I think that with all the drive time people have, if they can learn more about the characters and their backstory and the things that are happening off-camera in the movies, that’s a pretty fun idea and I could get some writers in there. So there are ways to expand it, but TV is not one.”
Finally, given the excitement around what he’s in San Diego to promote, as well as 3D theatrical releases of “Titanic” (2012) and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (this October), going back to the well of his successes is a business prospect not at all lost on Cameron. On that note, he has some good news for fans who have been clamoring for a Blu-ray release of “The Abyss.”
“We’ve done a wet-gate 4K scan of the original negative, and it’s going to look insanely good,” Cameron said. “We’re going to do an authoring pass in the DI for Blu-ray and HDR at the same time.”
He said to expect that some time early next year. In the meantime, the 30th anniversary “Aliens” DVD/Blu-ray hits shelves Sept. 13.
Mr. Cameron people are also clamoring for the Schwarzenegger movie true lies on Blu-ray. I have been waiting since 2010 two by that movie on Blu-ray. Are you going to have it this year in 2017 or is that another false promise ? Thanks.
Siggy is STILL fegging haute in that pic! No plastic surgery on her.
Just make Gunnm already. What is Aquatar gonna rip off, Fievel Goes West?
Okay, who was the one person who wanted a half dozen “Avatar” sequels? :-)
nice of cameron to praise ‘sarah connor chronicles’.
really miss that show.
If his talking about television, what about Dark Angel on blu ray ? the El Rey network broadcasts the show in 1080i, do they own exclusive rights to that entire show or something ?
What about the Blu-Ray release of True Lies? I’ve been waiting for that for-EVER. And I know I’m far from the only one….
Been kicking myself for not asking. Got the Abyss query in at the VERY end though.
Is there still an interest in this after so long?! I kinda doubt it, but he rarely makes mistakes though the original has not held up well at all.
Probably waited too long. Technology for Avatar was really cutting edge at the time and it was arguably the first major film release in 3D that made that technology commercially viable on such a large scale. Nowadays, 3D is commonplace, especially for fantasy films. If Avatar was released now, I doubt it would have soared nearly as much as it originally did. I imagine the Avatar sequels will disappoint at the box office, especially measured against the original.
Stop teasing us and make the DAMN movies already. This has been dragging on for like 6 years now …
But an animated series might work in the meantime.
I wish he would have done a proper sequel to Aliens. They sure screwed that series up after Aliens. He’s taking too long with the Avatar sequels and seems to be focusing too much on past films.
What a joke. He’s trying to print money from the past. Avatar re-ushered in 3D, that’s why it was successful. Who the hell remembers/cares about the story anymore (Pocahontas?). I fell asleep on Blu-Ray release. Ask anyone if they would want to see 3 more movies about it, and I bet they say “no”, it was kinda boring. Do the research! This thread is for free – am I right?
J-dog – I agree, right from the trailer I wasn’t drawn to Avatar, but I went and saw it in 3D to see what the fuss was about. I haven’t watched it again since, it just wasn’t that enjoyable. I sure couldn’t sit through 3 sequels of it.
Yeah you are wrong.For someone who didn’t like it and still get the blu ray makes sense..lol
This, of course, is your opinion. Many others, like myself, have been eagerly anticipating the sequels. Cameron is one of the few true showmen left in the biz; you damn well know he is working on some amazing technology which is taking time to realize and perfect. And the “Pocahontas” complaint is so reductive. AVATAR was much more than that.
I don’t hate Avatar. I’m indifferent and I’m not alone. That’s more dangerous for the sequels.
Just an observation: People who hate “Avatar” are very determined to make sure everyone knows about it.