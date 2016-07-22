Idris Elba Calls James Bond Casting ‘The Wildest Rumor in the World’

Idris Elba
Idris Elba is shaken (not stirred) by the push for him to become the next James Bond.

“It is the wildest rumor in the world,” he said on Good Morning America Thursday, adding that there have not been any “talks with me and studios about any of that.”

Still, Elba seemed overwhelmed by the amount of people who have asked him about the potential casting. “Everywhere I go people want that to happen.”

The actor, who is currently on a press tour for “Star Trek Beyond” in which he plays the villain, Krall, joked around that he has aged out of the role. “If I’m really honest, I think I’m too old for that,” he said. “Running around and cars and ladies and martinis… who wants to do that? Sounds terrible.”

In August of last year, Elba told Variety during a cover story interview that he would have his fans to thanks. “If human beings want to know if there’s any connectivity between all of us, the one thing I’ve heard around the world universally is that, ‘You’ll be great at James Bond!’” Elba said. “If it should happen, that’s proof there’s connectivity amongst human beings. If everyone wants something, they can make it happen. That would be true.”

Then, in September, controversy arose when James Bond author Anthony Horowitz commented that Elba was “too street” to play 007. “For me, Idris Elba is a bit too rough to play the part,” he said. “It’s not a color issue. I think he is probably a bit too ‘street’ for Bond.”

After facing backlash, the author apologized for the comment. “Clumsily, I chose the word ‘street’ as Elba’s gritty portrayal of DCI John Luther was in my mind but I admit it was a poor choice of word. I am mortified to have caused offense.”

