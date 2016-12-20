French director Francois Ozon (“The Swimming Pool”) has set Jacqueline Bisset to team with French stars Marine Vacth and Jeremie Renier in the French language feature “L’Amant Double.”

The erotic thriller begins filming this week in Paris with Ozon directing from his own script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Producers are Eric and Nicolas Altmeyer for their Mandarin Productions company.

Bisset, a native of the U.K., began her career in 1968 with roles in “The Detective,” “Bullitt” and “The Sweet Ride.” Variety reported in March that Bisset had come aboard “Backstabbing for Beginners” as the female lead, joining Ben Kingsley and Theo James in the political thriller for Danish director Per Fly.

Bisset portrayed the wife of a fictional politician, inspired by Dominique Strauss-Kahn, in 2014’s “Welcome to New York” and received a Globe nomination for 2013’s miniseries “Dancing on the Edge.”

Ozon’s prior directorial credits also include “Under the Sand,” “8 Women,” “In the House” and the recently released “Frantz.” He teamed with Vacth in 2013’s drama “Young & Beautiful,” in which she played a teenage prostitute and was nominated for a Cesar as Most Promising Actress.

Belgium-born Renier starred in the French war thriller “The Wakhan Front,” which was screened in the International Critics’ Week section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.