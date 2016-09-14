Arianna Bocco, the seasoned movie executive who for nearly a decade has been buying movies for IFC Films and Sundance Selects, has been named as the company’s executive vice president of acquisitions and productions, Variety has learned.

“Arianna is one of the most talented and experienced executives in independent film,” said Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, the co-presidents of IFC Films and Sundance Selects, in a statement. “Her superb creative instincts and great eye for unique material have led to a proud history of IFC Films distributing some of the most celebrated and acclaimed independent films of all time.”

In her new role, Bocco will continue to spearhead movie acquisitions for both labels as well as IFC Midnight, the third arm of the prominent indie film division owned and operated by AMC Networks, Inc.

Since coming to IFC Films in 2006, Bocco has overseen more than 400 acquisitions for the New York-based distributor, including Ken Loach’s “I, Daniel Blake,” “Weiner,” “Two Days, One Night” and “Clouds of Sils Maria.”

Bocco’s previous title at IFC Films was as a senior vice president, and she’s also worked at the Gersh Agency and Miramax. She was featured on last year’s Variety list of the 60 most powerful New Yorkers in the entertainment business.