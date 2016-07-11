Hollywood Bowl’s ‘Star Trek’ Pays Tribute to Anton Yelchin

Star Trek Hollywood Bowl
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount

The Hollywood Bowl added 2009’s “Star Trek” reboot to its roster of films with the orchestra accompanying the soundtrack over the weekend. Under the skillful baton of conductor David Newman, it was clear that the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the chorus are now pros at matching the live performance to the screen.

Star Trek” composer Michael Giacchino introduced the film and director J.J. Abrams sent a video message dedicating the screening to “our dear, dear friend Anton Yelchin.”

Giacchino said, “It’s been a tough week and a tough month, especially losing Anton.” He also gave instructions to the audience, not that he needed to, to boo the villains and cheer the heroes.

On Friday, there weren’t very many Trekkies visible, but more showed up on social media on Saturday.

The joy of a Hollywood Bowl screening, besides the ability to picnic with your party and to make friends, is that guests are encouraged to come in costume. There is also a shared spirit to the screening. On Friday, as Bruce Greenwood’s Commander Pike was invited to Nero’s ship, a lone voice called out, “Don’t go,” leading the audience into gales of laughter.

While Giacchino’s music beautifully highlights the logs of the USS Enterprise, the audience found special delight when Alexander Courage’s original theme was introduced, bringing the reboot a full circle to Gene Roddenberry’s original “Star Trek.”

