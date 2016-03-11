“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” star Henry Cavill is not afraid to admit he enjoys the money he makes from his movies.
“I’m slightly wary of saying this, because it can be frowned upon, certainly by members of my community and people outside my community… but I’m not just doing this for the art,” Cavill said in an interview with Man of the World (via Just Jared). “The money’s fantastic and that’s something which I deem — and again, it is frowned upon — very important.”
The man who plays the Man of Steel isn’t coy about wanting to use his money for things that he enjoys, either.
“You’ve got to enjoy life! I mean, you’ve got to,” Cavill said. “When I’m making money I’m spending it on nice stuff, whether that be lavish holidays for me and my friends or just seeing something and going in a shop and saying, ‘Yeah, I want that for the house,’ and buying it.”
He stressed that the money isn’t spent on himself alone. He likes to splurge on his friends. He also pointed out he is especially grateful for his money when it comes to long-distance travel.
“Spending money on my friends, buying dinner for everyone, drinks for everyone, it’s a nice place to be, and I like people to feel cared for,” he said. “People will be calling me a c–k as they’re reading this, but travel’s great as long as you’re going first class. I mean, traveling to New Zealand in economy, it sucks. Especially if you’re over six feet. But first class? I’m not going to ever pretend to be coy about that. I love it.”
Cavill will once again don his super-suit for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which bows March 25.
To capture Marilyn’s style, stay with basic pieces which can be dolled up – or down – in a
whim. Cards within the vicinity of 7 possess a greater range for melding than extreme end cards like aces and kings.
Music includes a means of sticking in your if you cannot remember fondly the
name of the neighbor for the last five years.
Of course, first class is awesome. I have no problem with that. The problem is his apparent lack of empathy (I might be wrong). He was a struggling actor before that lived paycheck to paycheck. I hope he appreciates that 99% of people won’t ever experience first class in their lifetime.
what a c**k
TRUE STORY, BRO
I love it haha! Ay keeping it real i appreciate that in a person doesn’t matter if they are famous even us everyday people who work hard and enjoy the good stuff can relate and agree! Wish this guy all the best and many more blessings.
Go out and get your own, hater
Many people say Chris Hemsworth looks like Chris Hemsworth. So Henry must look like Superman…
Based Superman tbh
He should team up with Jennifer Aniston.
He’s terrible actor plus he’s dumb. Why even write an article about it?!
Don’t hate on the Cavill. He is sweet, honest, & adorable!!!
The hate is strong with this one lol. You must not be must smarter considering you are writing comments about RICH dumb actor in the comment section of an article about said RICH dumb actor.
The hate is strong with this one lol. You must not be much smarter considering you are writing comments about RICH dumb actor in the comment section of an article about said RICH dumb actor.