“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” star Henry Cavill is not afraid to admit he enjoys the money he makes from his movies.

“I’m slightly wary of saying this, because it can be frowned upon, certainly by members of my community and people outside my community… but I’m not just doing this for the art,” Cavill said in an interview with Man of the World (via Just Jared). “The money’s fantastic and that’s something which I deem — and again, it is frowned upon — very important.”

The man who plays the Man of Steel isn’t coy about wanting to use his money for things that he enjoys, either.

“You’ve got to enjoy life! I mean, you’ve got to,” Cavill said. “When I’m making money I’m spending it on nice stuff, whether that be lavish holidays for me and my friends or just seeing something and going in a shop and saying, ‘Yeah, I want that for the house,’ and buying it.”

He stressed that the money isn’t spent on himself alone. He likes to splurge on his friends. He also pointed out he is especially grateful for his money when it comes to long-distance travel.

“Spending money on my friends, buying dinner for everyone, drinks for everyone, it’s a nice place to be, and I like people to feel cared for,” he said. “People will be calling me a c–k as they’re reading this, but travel’s great as long as you’re going first class. I mean, traveling to New Zealand in economy, it sucks. Especially if you’re over six feet. But first class? I’m not going to ever pretend to be coy about that. I love it.”

Cavill will once again don his super-suit for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which bows March 25.