Harrison Ford eulogized his “Star Wars” co-star Carrie Fisher as a “one-of-a-kind” person and an “original” after the actress died Tuesday at the age of 60.

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original,” Ford said in a statement. “Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.”

Ford went on to say that his thoughts were with Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds, daughter Billie Lourd, and brother Todd Fisher.

“We will all miss her,” he said.

Fisher recently revealed that she and Ford had an exciting three-month affair during the making of the first “Star Wars” film. She was 19 years old, while Ford was 33, married, and a father of two.

Fisher said that she informed the actor that she was going to reveal their affair in her memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” which was published this year. She had some regrets about going public.

“He’s incredibly private,” Fisher told People. “I feel really bad about doing that to him. But yes, I told him I found the journals and I was going to publish them, and he sort of went, ‘Lawyer!’”

Ford and Fisher also created on-screen sparks. Their characters in the “Star Wars” films, Han Solo and Princess Leia, have a combative relationship that ultimately results in a passionate romance. Both actors reprised their roles in last winter’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Fisher suffered a heart attack on Friday while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She died Tuesday morning.

She was a member of a prominent show business family: Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, was the star of “Singin’ in the Rain,” and her father, Eddie Fisher, was a popular recording star. In addition to “Star Wars,” Fisher wrote the best-selling novel “Postcards From the Edge” and appeared in “Soapdish” and “When Harry Met Sally…”