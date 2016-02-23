Maven Pictures and Jacqui Lewis are producing the film adaptation of Zelda la Grange’s book “Good Morning, Mr. Mandela,” based on her friendship with the former South African president.

La Grange, a white Afrikaner, grew up surrounded by people who perceived Mandela as a terrorist but she eventually served as one his most devoted associates for almost two decades. She began working in Mandela’s office as a typist in 1994, when he was elected as the post-apartheid president, and was promoted in 1999 to the post of private secretary to the office of the president.

Maven co-founders Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler are producing with Lewis. The producers have not yet attached a director or actors for “Good Morning, Mr. Mandela.”

Mandela died in late 2013, shortly after the release of the film “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” starring Idris Elba and Naomie Harris, with Justin Chadwick directing from a script by William Nicholson. That film was based on the 1995 autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom,” published by Mandela.

Mandela was also portrayed by Morgan Freeman in the 2009 film “Invictus” opposite Matt Damon.

Maven Pictures produced Andrea Arnold’s “American Honey,” which recently sold to A24. Maven also signed a first-look deal with Jessica Chastain earlier this month through her production company Freckle Films.

