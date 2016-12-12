Nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday morning on NBC’s “Today” live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Actor Don Cheadle, Laura Dern, and Anna Kendrick were joined by the Miss Golden Globe trio — Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone — Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria, and Barry Adelman, Dick Clark Productions’ executive VP of television, in revealing the nominees.

The 2017 ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon. “The Tonight Show” host previously emceed the 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Golden Globe Awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes — one of the few awards shows to honor both film and television achievements — are broadcast in more than 236 countries and territories worldwide.

Here is the full list of 2017 Golden Globe nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“La La Land”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Sing Street”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”

Joel Edgerton – “Loving”

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington – “Fences”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Ruth Negga – “Loving”

Natalie Portman – “Jackie”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Colin Farrell – “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill – “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Annette Bening – “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone – “La La Land”

Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Viola Davis – “Fences”

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman – “Lion”

Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Screenplay:

“La La Land”

“Nocturnal Animals”

“Moonlight”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Hell or High Water”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:

“Divines” – France

“Elle” – France

“Neruda” – Chile

“The Salesman” – Iran/France

“Toni Erdmann” – Germany

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“Sing”

“Zootopia”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture:

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – “Trolls”

“City of Stars” – “La La Land”

“Faith” – “Sing”

“Gold” – “Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go” – “Moana”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

Nicholas Britell– “Moonlight”

Justin Hurwitz – “La La Land”

Johann Johannsson – “Arrival”

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka – “Lion”

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – “Hidden Figures”

Best Television Series – Drama:

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Mozart in the Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Gael García Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte – “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“American Crime”

“The Dresser”

“The Night Manager”

“The Night Of”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston – “All The Way”

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

John Turturro – “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”

Lena Headey – “Game Of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Kerry Washington – “Confirmation”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Sterling K. Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager”

John Lithgow – “The Crown”

Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”