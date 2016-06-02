The “Ghostbusters” reboot has come under fire since the femme-powered project was first annouced in 2014 and has drawn even more criticism since the trailer — the most “disliked” in YouTube history — debuted in March. Producer Judd Apatow thinks those critics happen to be Donald Trump supporters.
“I would assume there’s a very large crossover of people who are doubtful ‘Ghostbusters’ will be great and people excited about the Donald Trump candidacy,” Apatow told Uproxx. “I would assume they are the exact same people. That movie is made by the great Paul Feig and stars the funniest people on Earth, so I couldn’t be more excited.”
The controversy reached new heights when it was revealed that Leslie Jones, the only African-American Ghostbuster, was also the sole lead in the film not playing a scientist. But despite that issue being addressed and turned on its head when it was reported that the part was originally written for Melissa McCarthy, fans still found the general casting problematic.
Some asserted on YouTube that “feminists killed one of the very few classics.” However, Apatow said people “have paid too much attention to just some angry trolls” and the film will be judged on its own merits.
“I don’t think anything really matters the way you think it does,” he said. “The movie comes out, and it will be great, and people will just be happy to have it. It’s not like anybody really cares about a couple of idiots who hold onto the idea that things never evolve. I always think, you know, we have our past and if you can come up with a new, cool way to do something, then that’s exciting and hopefully it will make a lot of people happy.”
The reboot, which also stars Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon, hits theaters on July 15.
How thoughtless and divisive that Apatow attacked critics not with misogyny but with character assassination and trying to lump them into a category that he can readily dismiss without any thought or query. Juvenile, immature, and ignorant .. and characteristic of much of the Hollywood crowd that likes to think of themselves as progressive and tolerant when they are among the least tolerant of populations in America.
What a stupid title for an article. What sort of thinking is that?
I’m a woman and I hate the idea of this movie. The synopsis is feeble, the CGI looks like an old video game, and the marketing techniques thats Sony attempted to use (calling every criticizer of the concept a Trump supporter? REALLY?) to shame people into buying into it is shady. All in all, bad form.
Welcome to 2016’s “Fan4tastic.”
Judd Apatow proves why Hollywood is so despised. His comments prove that his snide arrogance is based on his own bigotry and lack of education. Jerk.
It seems someone fears that his production fails…
So in other words every person thats seen this turd is a trump supporter….guess we know whos gonna be the next president! Also trying to insult people by calling them Trump supporters is an epic fail because all you’ve done is said that people who support Trump have good taste.
The only reason this was made was to be one huge 200 million dollar ad for Hillary for President so piss off
I agree with Judd. I also really enjoyed his new book, I’d definitely recommend it.
The title is: ‘Anyone I Don’t Like is Hitler: The Emotional Child’s Guide to Discussion’
Which is Apatow’s attitude in a nutshell. If people don’t like my movie because it is a bad movie then all of these people are Nazis or dumb and this falls under the emotional child’s guide to discussion as in Judd Apatow sounds like petulant child
If the Ghostbusters reboot fails they can thank Judd Apatow in part for alienating an obviously large segment of the population before it even premieres. He thinks he’s clever but he’s really being stupid because the stink will carry over to his own projects. Show disdain for the public and they just won’t show up.
“It’s not like anybody really cares about a couple of idiots who hold onto the idea that things never evolve”
Quiet guys he’s right. Only a couple of people didn’t like the trailer.
I’m all for female leads in films, and I thought that Melissa McCarthy’s “Spy” was on par with classics such as the Naked Gun, and other excellent satires, if not better. I just feel like gentrifying old classics with new gender politics is wrong. Though, this isn’t as bad as proposing a female lead in James Bond. Make a spin-off, an original film, anything. I don;t care. Just don;t try to regender a male role.
What a pathetic attention monger. The movie sucks, he knows the movie sucks, and he’s just trying to shame people into wasting their money to go see a movie that sucks.
So if it does suck, which will be determined by the film’s bottom line, who’s fault is it then? Honestly I’m a republican, I’m a fan of the movie, I thought the trailer was funny. But even if I like it, and it bombs and I vote for trump, it’s my fault your movie sucks? Try again, and hope it doesn’t suck.
Well, so far, I’ve seen no one hating on the actual movie, most people have the presence of mind to understand it hasn’t come out yet, what I’ve seen is people commenting on how it looks like its going to suck, because the trailers are garbage, Warcraft came out a few day ago right? not in my country though, but even though the trailers don’t look bad for that movie I was among the people who thought Warcraft was going to suck, haven’t watched it yet, again, not out in my country, but guess what I’ve been hearing over and over? yeah, that it actually sucks a lot, so, the way you are marketing this movie is probably a pretty good indication on how awful it might turn out to be, no matter what IM still going to watch it, but thank to that amazing marketing team, I have no great expectations for it, with all the respect this guy deserves, he is a fucking idiot, if he wants to defend his movie, he should market it better instead of just insult the people who don’t like what he has presented so far, news flash, just changing the formula of an IP doesn’t make it automatically a good product.
This from a guy who has made the same exact movie for the last decade. Someone who has a glaring personality flaw they have to overcome, and you’re “routing for them”.
They have nothing to do with each other, but yes, I hate the obvious low-talent cash-in on a beloved property from my youth, and yes, I hate illegal aliens and Mao/Stalin-inspired socialists.
Overlaps like that for things that have no correlation are what Vinn diagrams were made for.
Judd Apatow just lost all respect now. He honestly equated political views to one’s feelings for a sci-fi movie. Not to mention trying to shame people into seeing it with the feminism angle. He should be arrested, and I hope no one sees this movie because of how negative all of the supporters are of thone that can see it is crap, and clearly state it has nothing to do with the gender!
I’m a girl. Millennial. And super liberal. And I love comedies. But I just thought the trailer was terrible. I’m sure whoever wrote it has written other things that were great, otherwise he/she wouldn’t have gotten this gig. But it’s the writing, not the actresses/etc, that are the key to making a movie great. And everything about the writing, from what I’ve seen so far, is at the level of those train-wrecks ABC picked up for the fall (e.g. Downward Dog, etc). It’s just a horrible movie. I’m sorry!
As for you Judd Apatow. I love you. And I know you wanna help save this movie of your H-wood friends. But just stop. I’m sure there are people out there who are obsessed w/ you and fall at your feet when they meet you. But I am not one of those people. I may be a fan. But I have self-respect. And a well-educated brain of my own. And, as much as I obviously still adore you and most of your movies, making that statement actually just made me lose a little respect for you… Because to be frank, you statement is as dishonest and shameful as the idea of Trump University. In fact, to everyone trying to shame people into loving this movie by trying to tie it to feminism: you’re actually hurting women. You’re lowering your standards of what you require from a female-centric film.
To be frank, most of my favorite films happen to have female leads (re: chick flicks). I’m super girly. But I would never watch a movie with other females in them just for the sake of supporting women. I’m not Gloria Steinem. Most girls are not obsessed with feminism. At least not most millennial girls. Most of us grew up being treated as equals. Therefore, the only reason I watch any movie is for the sake of entertainment. If movie/TV show that sucks, and I spend money in the theater to watch that nonsense, I feel depressed… Knowing a woman made it does not make make me feel better in any ways.
That said, might I remind you, Judd Apatow, that women have been making great movies from the beginning of the film business. From the way I remember it, it was almost like amazing female-led films were being churned out nonstop. I mean, Save The Last Dance, Legally Blond, Cruel Intentions, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days… Though remember “Chicago”?! That story was not only about a woman, but the original stage play (“Roxie Hart”) was written in the 1920s by a woman. And it was a hit. That was immediately made into a silent film the same year I believe. It was then remade again as ‘sound film’ in the 1940s. And, of course, again in the 1990s. And women and men alike love that film and praised it like crazy. If most men hated women for no reason that much, I doubt it would’ve become the American treasure it did. The fact of the matter though is that most men are actually really great. Just like most women are. And the problem with the new Ghostbusters isn’t the people of America (regardless of what candidate they support)… The problem goes back to the writing. Because it’s the writing of a movie is everything. And for some reason, the quality of writing in Hollywood in general, has just gone extremely downhill… Occasionally a movie like Neighbors Two or Silver Linings Playbook will come along. But it’s become a rare thing…. #Sad
MY FULL RESPECT TO YOU GIRL.
How to forget Aliens movies with Ellen Ripley as a strong woman lead in a scifi movie.
Thanks fernando haha! Love ur name btw. Like the Abba song :D
No Billy! Neighbors 2 was the best haha!! O_O
To each their own :)
I was totally with you until you said Neighbors Two.
I loathe that Paul Feig insisted on rebooting Ghostbusters and locking out Ivan Reitman. I loathe that Amy Pascal backed this plan out of pure ego. I loathe that Sony has completely tossed out all the great things from the Ghostbusters to make a soulless reboot.
I don’t care what gender the characters are; I’d have been very happy with all-female Ghostbusters if they were part of the old canon and the originals passed the torch. The trailer was abysmal. The humor fell flat and the effects look terrible.
However, I despise Donald Trump and registered to vote just to vote against him.
That said, I don’t doubt that a large number of Trump voters are misogynists. They do, after all, use the term “cucks” to refer to men who support Hillary Clinton. They do, after all, use every sexist term possible to describe Hillary Clinton and her female supporters. This doesn’t prove much, though, as there are also a lot of Bernie supporters who are also misogynists, who seem to spew a lot of MRA talking points and use the same sexist language when speaking of Hillary.
I’m a lesbian, and I dislike Trump (I also dislike Hilary, but it never seems to be an issue to support her, even though she’s just as bad for America as Trump is). I still think the movie looks terrible, based on the footage shown so far.
But hey, ya know, great job grasping at straws and burying your head in the sand instead of listening to criticism.
You are my spirit animal!
Yeah I have officially decided that I’m not going to see this movie in the theater. Instead of trying to win back the fans of this franchise, Sony has done everything in their power to lump everyone together into being Sexist lonely nerds. Can’t a person voice their opinion on the project based on the fact that it looks crappy and has an obvious black stereotype without being deemed a sexist nerd.
How about the fact that you want to present this as a progressive film yet when you had the opportunity to change you still made the one black character a large angry black cartoon character. We no longer live in the 80s. This crap is unacceptable to me.
I have no stake in any of this…I don’t plan on seeing the new GB (it looks strained)…I may wait until it starts streaming someplace…but you might ask yourself why does Leslie Jones ALWAYS play the “large angry black cartoon character”” on SNL. She’s not just a performer…she’s also a writer for gawd sakes. Ms. Jones has perpetuated her own stereotype. I cower every time she appears on Weekend Update.
i’d like to respond but how do you respond to comments that are that stupid?
Funnily enough, I support Bernie since he began his campaign (fuck Trump) and it looks like this reboot is going to be terrible. Do you know why that is? Because it doesn’t seem to do the original justice. I don’t care if Paul Feig and the cast are funny. They are. But their type of humor simply doesn’t match the deadpan, dialogue-driven humor of Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. I was hoping Judd Apatow, a long-time comedian and screenwriter, would know that. Also, isn’t it a bit disrespectful to make this right after Ramis, the creator, died? It’s like the Labyrinth remake they’re doing right after David Bowie died, simply to capitalize on his recent ressurgence of popularity.
I’m still giving this the benefit of the doubt, but it doesn’t look good.
(P.S.: This is not the first time I disapprove of a reboot being made.)
Weig has nice legs. C’est tout.
Yeah this totally makes me want to see the movie now.
Sony can’t be happy that people like Paul Feig, Melissa McCarthy, and now Judd Apatow are doing everything they can to make sure the fence sitters don’t see this movie.
Feig: Geek culture is full of a-holes
McCarthy: People who downvoted the trailer don’t have friends
Apatow: Ghostbusters critiics are racist Trump supporters
Paul Feig said what! You’re the geek Paul. The only people who are going to see this movie probably are the geeks. Ghostbusters is the most geeky freeking movie on earth. Enjoyable definitely! But so geeky… But this movie looks so terrible! And instead of backhandedly blaming the female actresses and the world for being against you, how about you just look in the mirror–and then look at your script. Because this is all your fault. You were the one behind that hack job. And from the way you’re acting, Im now realizing why writers don’t get the credit/pay they deserve in Hollywood.. Y’all have written up a narrative to keep yourselves hidden and safe no matter how the project goes… Most actors aren’t smart/educated enough to figure a way out of the blame that’s thrown onto them…. But whats amazing is that even these smart execs seem to have fallen for it. To the point that they really believe that it’s Jennifer Lawrence id the one that made the Hunger Games rather that the chick who wrote it. When, in reality, there would be no Hunger Games if it wasn’t for that genius of a writer. Jennifer Lawrence may be adorable and incredibly talented but, once again, she’s in no way nearly as consequential to anything as a writer. In fact, there are studies that show (using data) that star-power barely has any effect on getting people to see a movie. All good movies / bad movies (and, therefore,movie trailers!) are, more than anything, all on the writer. So how about you own up, Paul Feig! Man up! Because, frankly, the way you’re acting is the epitome of everything that is pathetic about geeks.
This is all blowback from the Sony hack. The media ran with a narrative of how Jennifer Lawrence was supposedly a victim of discrimination because she got paid less than Bradley Cooper in American Hustle despite her not working as many days or having as many lines and Sony wanted feminist friendly PR.
So now 2 years later we have female ghostbusters
The original sin that is my outrage is the ego-driven belief that a perfect classic can somehow be trumped. Ironic pun fully intended. Sorry, agenda pushers, being broadly labelled a misogynist for my nuanced opinion does not hurt my feelings or my sense of identity. Thanks for attempting to speak for me, but I’m perfectly capable of standing on my own.
People who compare the most obscure comparisons are only trying make noise for a fantastic opinion…. “people who eat French onion dip area to Americans who hate our country” ridiculous…..
How many heads are going to roll at Sony after this major bomb?? Can’t wait to watch!!
SMH – just another idiotic Hollywood libtard yapping his diarrhea mouth! Which party is supporting the importation of illegals, giving out more food stamps to the poor and lazy, and has the national debt another $9trillion in the hole?!?!?
Unbelievable the ignorance!
The only funny thing to come from this movie is the complete nonsense to come out of Judd Apatow’s mouth.
I concur!!
People who thought the original movie was funnier are SMART.
People who are smart do not vote for Trump.
People who believe the stars and studios’ argument that hating the movie is some “sexist” fear of female characters are gullible, and gullible people who can be easily distracted by moving goalposts are more LIKELY to vote for Trump.
The basic logical premise is flawed.
Haha!
“everyone who hates the new Ghostbusters is a sexist, bigoted, nazi poopyhead!”
So they wrote “aww hell no, the devil is alive” for Melissa McCarthy, what nonsense. It’s also weird how political this movie has become in every sense of the word.
The trailer doesn’t have a single laugh in it. I saw the trailer in a full theater and you could have heard a pin drop if the trailer itself hadn’t been so loud.
This is literally the most laughable, desperate, and stupid thing I’ve ever heard.
Sounds like Apatow already thinks this movie is a turd and is making up an excuse for when it bombs at the box office
The final money count and reviews will tell the story but if Apatow wants to label everyone that doesn’t see his movie then go right ahead there Mr Apatow and label away as I am sure even the people that hate Trump will be happy to pay money to see your future movies after being labeled and called stupid by the director but this is expected from all of the self proclaimed Hollywood elites these days
Apatow makes garbage movies that are quickly forgotten
A trailer for a comedy film didn’t make me laugh, naturally this leads me to believe said comedy won’t be for me. Therefore, logically, I must also support the ravings of a delusional madman. Wait. What? There’s a bit of a leap there, right?
Mr. Apatow, when you talk about all of the members of a group as behaving in a monolithic way, you are engaging in prejudice and stereotyping.
I like Apatow, and we all know he has done a lot for comedy as well as diversity in comedy. All that being said, I’m getting a little annoyed with him being such a politically correct “white knight/ SJW”, and this is coming from someone who is very much looking forward to the new Ghostbusters movie. We get it, he props people up that he likes. I personally cant stand Lena Dunham and her constant “look at me look at me, I’m going to make you accept me and be the leader of the feminist movement whether you like it or not” attitude. Some people just don’t like certain things, for whatever reason. Does not mean they are Trump supporters, I don’t like Dunham and I cant stand Trump. Whether its comedy, comediennes, Cosby, or whatever social issue currently being discussed, sometimes, the smart move is to just not say anything and let your work speak for themselves. But not Apatow, he’s going to stand up for “the little guy”. That theme is prevalent throughout all his work. It’s not even a BAD thing. But when you’re constantly making your opinions known and the fact that you are a self appointed white knight, it can turn into a bad thing. Side note, all these petty trolls having their period over the new Ghostbusters movie need to just fuck off and go away. As fans, people need to understand the simple truth that studios don’t owe you a goddamn thing. Those old movies with Murray and Akroyd that you hold so near and dear still exist, they are on multiple platforms that you can watch at any given moment all the time. That was that and this new iteration is its own thing. They both are allowed to exist. Properties are allowed to evolve. No one is taking your precious childhood away and if you truly are thinking that then you have bigger problems than “they made my Ghostbusters women”. I constantly hear these long diatribes about how its not about them being women blah blah blah. If its not about them being women, then simply say “the trailers aren’t doing much for me but you cant always judge a movie by its trailer and I will wait to see it for myself before I form an opinion”. If you don’t want to do that and refuse to see the movie, then do that and stfu. Unfortunately, with YouTube everyone is given a platform to voice their opinions……for better or worse.
So…you have a problem with people having a platform for their opinion, yet here you are writing a multiple paragraph diatribe expressing YOUR OWN OPINION. People only deserve to have an opinion if it matches YOURS.
Interesting.
OR…the sole purpose of a trailer (there are now 5 different ones available for this film) is to give you a means to decide if you want to buy a ticket or not. The plot has also been leaked and available for months. Those things alone are more than enough to form an opinion, and decide to financially support the movie or not. However, add in the fact that people are sick to fucking death of remakes in general, and all of the details from the leaked e-mails between Amy Pascal and Paul Feig during pre-production, it’s become clear that this movie was made for all of the wrong reasons. They didn’t focus on a quality story first, and build everything else around that, they appropriated the Ghostbusters name as a means to add it’s clout to a female comedy. It’s insulting not only to the source material, but to a legion of people who are passionate about it, and majorly turned off by the quality level of what has been shown, and have every right to vote with their wallets by keeping them closed. Things don’t get to evolve just because, or to suit an agenda, or to stroke an ego.
Judd needs to check his ego, especially after endorsing crapolla like “Love”.
Saying critics of the film are “having their period” is pretty sexist of you…all the people who dare to dislike the idea of this film are not women.
You talkin’ to me? . . . You talkin’ to ME !?! ;-)
Meanwhile krApatow is the director of some of the most conservative-leaning Hollywood garbage, including the worst anti-abortion screed possibly in history. Is he voting for Cruz or Ben Carson?