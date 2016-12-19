Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films bought the U.S. rights to Frank Langella’s drama “Youth in Oregon” and will release the movie theatrically and on demand on Feb. 3

“Youth in Oregon” is directed by Joel David Moore from a script by Andrew Eisen. The film also stars Billy Crudup and Christina Applegate with Mary Kay Place, Josh Lucas, Nicola Peltz, and Alex Shaffer.

The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and will screen at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Langella stars as a 79-year-old curmudgeon who makes arrangements to be euthanized in Oregon, but his family refuses to accept his decision. Crudup plays the son-in-law who reluctantly volunteers to drive Langella’s character and his wine-loving wife 3,000 miles to Oregon — and discovers that convincing his father-in-law to keep living when he’s ready to check out is no simple task.

“Overall, this beautiful film tackles one of humanity’s most universal dilemmas, told through the lens of an estranged, intimacy-parched family that has to bear the burden of a patriarch’s decision to leave them all behind,” Moore said in a statement. “As filmmakers, we want to leave you thinking about your own mortality, and what compromises you may make moving into you or your parents’ later years.”

The film was produced by Stefan Nowicki, Joey Carey, and Morgan White of Sundial Pictures; co-produced by Sirad Balducci and Barbara Fiorentino; and executive produced by Langella and Ross Dinerstein. The deal was negotiated on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films by Peter Goldwyn with Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.