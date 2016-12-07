“Can love survive?” asks the new trailer for Universal’s “Fifty Shades Darker,” as Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan appear to successfully reignite the passion they lost at the end of “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

The first dialog in the two-minute clip, released Wednesday, shows Christian Grey (Dornan) telling Anastasia Steele (Johnson) “I want you back.”

She responds by agreeing to go to dinner with him with the admonishment, “We’re just talking.”

The couple then do a lot more than talk in the trailer, which sees an escalating romance with plenty of steamy scenes, a masquerade ball and shadowy figures from Christian’s past emerging.

“Fifty Shades Darker” is directed by James Foley and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside author E. L. James. The script is by James’ husband, Niall Leonard.

Hugh Dancy, Eric Johnson, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Bella Heathcote, Kim Basinger, and Marcia Gay Harden star in “Fifty Shades Darker,” which hits theaters on Feb. 10. The third film, “Fifty Shades Freed” will bow on Feb. 9, 2018.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” was a box office hit, grossing $571 million worldwide.

Watch the trailer below: