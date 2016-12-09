More than year and a half after “Furious 7” was released and dominated the box office, the franchise has announced the eighth installment’s title and released a first-look teaser.

The latest film will be called “The Fate of the Furious,” and is set to hit theaters on April 14.

The film will center around a mysterious woman played by Charlize Theron who convinces Dom (Vin Diesel) to rejoin the world of crime. The whole crew is dragged back into the game in order to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world.

In addition to Diesel, who stars in “The Fate of the Furious,” the returning cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. Theron, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren are among the franchise’s newcomers.

In an interview with Variety, Mirren confessed she had “always had a secret hankering” to join the “Fast and Furious” franchise because she loves driving cars. “Of course,” she added, “When I finally got my chance, I wasn’t driving the bloody car. I was in the back of an ambulance with Jason Statham.”

F. Gary Gray is directing the movie, which is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel.

Watch the teaser below: