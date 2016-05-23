Before Elijah Wood starred as Frodo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, he was a child actor — and now he’s making some explosive allegations about the state of Hollywood.
The actor, in a new interview with the Sunday Times, is accusing Tinseltown of having a pedophilia problem, saying “a lot of vipers” are preying on children in the business.
“Clearly something major was going on in Hollywood. It was all organized. There are a lot of vipers in this industry, people who only have their own interests in mind,” he said. “There is darkness in the underbelly. What bums me about these situations is that the victims can’t speak as loudly as the people in power. That’s the tragedy of attempting to reveal what is happening to innocent people: they can be squashed, but their lives have been irreparably damaged.”
“If you’re innocent, you have very little knowledge of the world and you want to succeed,” he went on. “People with parasitic interests will see you as their prey. What upsets me about these situations is that the victims can’t speak as loudly as the people in power.”
As a child, Wood starred alongside Macaulay Culkin in “The Good Son” and appeared in a remake of “Flipper.” He said his mother, Debra, protected him from the dangers of Hollywood as a child, and he “never went to parties where that kind of thing was going on.”
He added that he’s been “led down dark paths to realize that these things probably are still happening.”
Wood did not go into detail on his accusations, not mentioning any specific project, person or time period in the interview.
Wood’s comments come after allegations against Woody Allen resurfaced in the past month. The Cannes Film Festival kicked off with a rape joke many took to be aimed at Allen, and also Roman Polanski.
Wood was on a press tour to promote his new movie, “The Trust,” which debuted earlier this month.
It’s a good thing that “The Usual Suspects” didn’t have any child actors. Unfortunately, I believe “X-Men” did…..I hope they are OK.
pizzagate
fake news
child molestation can’t happen in hollywood
roman polanski is a genius
Callousd? Are you joking? Or sarcastic? Text is hard to tell sometimes.
If you are being real- then please realize that just b/c you and I are not (at least, I’m giving you benefit of the doubt) pedos, does not mean it doesn’t happen. It’s like saying, b/c you are not a drug user and you don’t recognize anyone you know as a drug user (in public anyway), drugs are not an epidemic.
Child slavery and human trafficking is the biggest growing crime in the WORLD. Statistics say that between 1 in 4 women & 1 in 10 men in America have been sexually abused. And who are the easiest victims? Children. COUNTLESS stories exist of people who have been abused by a relative, teacher or neighbor. This is a fact.
There are others who have come out about the pedophilia in Hollywood- not just Elijah. I also suggest reading the books and articles by W. Bryan Key (Professor at MIT)- he has studied extensively for decades, the subliminal messaging in our advertising. The are thousands of images that would shock you to realize has pedophilia messaging PURPOSELY insinuated into advertisements.
There is an epidemic, whether you want to see it or not. We may make our own decisions, but we cannot change the world around us by simply wishing it to be otherwise.
i was being sarcastic. There is overwhelming evidence that are organized groups of pedos so while pizzagate may indeed be fake, it does happen with a frightening
regularity
Hey there, very good web site you’ve got going here. http://bit.ly/2f0xJ92
I’ll say to him what is always said to women when they try to speak out about sexual harassment or rape that they’ve experienced:
this is ridiculously vague. You can’t make these nebulous assertions about “dark paths” and “parties” and pedophilia and leave it at that. did something happen? who was involved? if yes, be specific and have the guts to stand behind your accusations.
if no, then stfu, Frodo.
No, not liberal progressive Hollyweird that is always at the forefront of exposing hypocrisy in society . . .
Not just Hollywood. Everywhere.
The whole State of Arizona is a Paedophile Protectorate. Its bigger than even this guy thinks. I guess it’s sort of expected in Hollywood. Local Church Youth groups. Its everywhere.
I think people need to start naming names. Who will be the Norma Rae? Who will be brave? And the perps better not hide behind some excuse that they weren’t sober or something at the time of abuse — then again, who can be and get away with that kind of behavior? complete sociopaths.
That’s why Hollywood is no place for a true Christian.
Are “true Christians” the ones that follow ALL the parts of their Bible, such as killing witches, gay people, those who work on the Sabbath, and children who are stubborn or rebellious? Or are “true Christians” the ones who ignore the horrible edicts and commands of their all-knowing and perfect god and are therefore less nasty? Both camps seem to be laying claim to that title.
Pedophiles should burn slowly in a stick for all eternity.
Can’t believe Polanski is still able to work. Thay pervert admited to raping a 13 year old girl and then runned away… And I love Susan Sarandon for speaking the truth abut Allen. Can’t belive people still want to work with him.
I’m glad Elijah’s mom protected him.
Polanski got a free pass from Nastasia Kinski, Adrien Brody and Sig Weaver!!!
First, this is clearly a publicity stunt. Elijah Wood has had no attention in the media recently. Secondly, Polanski’s victim forgave him. Third, according to Polanski, it was consensual. It would still be considered rape, but she did forgive him.
Sorry for replying to an old comment, but I have to add: of course a pedophile or rapist in general would say it was consensual. However, everyone knows statutory law- even IF there was consent given. However, there are pedo lobbyist groups that are trying to get that turned around so that their evil crap is just another form of “love”. It’s truly sick. I try not to hate human beings, but pedophiles are the worst of all humanity.
Also, the 13yr old, showed more maturity by forgiving him. And… obviously he did rape her, as she wouldn’t have needed to forgive him in the first place if it was consented.
LoL really Professor Pedophile Protector..this comment deserves a Pedophiles R Us award..
Why are you making excuses when by your own words you said he is a pedophile? Do you represent pedophiles abroad?
Another reason why the perverted drug-addicts from Hollywood have no business in anyone’s politics
Yeah. I never thought Reagan should have been in office, for example.
Reagan did beat his children. Criminal? He also okayed abortion in California while Governor. Criminal?
Once you start down the path of labeling things you disagree with as criminal (if it’s the opposition party) you’d better be prepared to take a healthy look at your own people; otherwise, you’re just a zealot.
Your “great president” who did everything he could to destroy the labor unions; who fired thousands of air traffic controllers and hired scabs in their place, most of whom soon had the same complaints as the original controllers did; sold our country out to every corporation that was in the market for it; sold (or gave) weapons to our enemies; supported any and every brutal dictator (as long as it wasn’t a communist); strongly supported South African apartheid; had more corrupt officials in his cabinet than any other President in U.S. history; tripled our national debt; destroyed hundreds of thousands of family farms; cost the taxpayer $150-BILLION when the savings and loans died because of his policies; and robbed Social Security to shore up his budget? THAT Saint Ronald? Are we discussing the same person, here? History will not be kind to that a-hat.
If you ‘never thought Reagan should have been in office’ I think in reality you were probably not even alive during that time. It was a privilege to have a real President such as Reagan; there is a reason why he won 49 out of 50 states on his second Presidential run.
The fact that Reagan wasn’t a criminal, was why he was such a great president, so Sam Valley is, indeed, correct….
This particular story–and Wood’s comments–have nothing to do with Mia Farrow’s allegations against Woody Allen. Why conclude with the gratuitous reference? Variety should be above such transparent and unprofessional tactics.
It is relevant. Because Allen is a pedophile protected by that industry. Clearly, the industry has a problem with protecting child abusers and pedophiles.
We all have the right of being ‘innocent til proven guilty in a court of law’ but that does not mean the public is not entitled to come to their own conclusions. OJ was found ‘not guilty’ of killing his ex wife and her friend Does that mean he didn’t do it? Not to me it doesn’t.
Allen was not arrested, charged or convicted. That is different from Polanski, who was convicted. We might all believe Allen is guilty, but he never had his day in court.
We should not have a Muslim problem or any Quran follower problem which is the same. Forget the other names.
Huh???
Get Matthew Vaughn back for the X men movies. We don’t need Bryan Singer anymore.