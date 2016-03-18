“Maze Runner” star Dylan O’Brien was hit by a car and suffered multiple injuries on the set of the franchise’s upcoming sequel “The Death Cure” yesterday, Variety has confirmed.

The 24-year-old actor was taken to a local hospital in British Columbia for observation and treatment following the accident.

“Production on the film will be shut down while he recovers,” a Fox spokesperson said. “Our thoughts go out to Dylan for a full and speedy recovery.”

According to TMZ, O’Brien was run over by a vehicle in a car scene gone wrong and may have suffered multiple broken bones.

O’Brien stars in the dystopian YA adaptation series as Thomas. The 2014 original grossed $102 million in U.S. receipts, and 2015 follow-up “The Scorch Trials” tallied $82 million in domestic box office. “Death Cure,” the third installment, will bow on Feb. 17, 2017.

He’s also known for his role on MTV’s “Teen Wolf” and his appearance in “The Internship.”

“Maze Runner” author James Dashner tweeted an update on Friday afternoon. “I just want to let everyone know that yes, Dylan was hurt, but that he’s going to be okay,” he said. “Not life threatening in any way,” adding, “Production is postponed but certainly not cancelled. All that matters now is that Dylan recovers. We love you, Dylan!!!”

