Disney has pulled its controversial “Moana” costume after consumer complaints.

The outfit, based off of Dwayne Johnson’s character Maui in the film, consists of a brown zip-up suit with tribal tattoos and leaf skirt.

“Your little one will set off on adventures in this Maui costume featuring the demigod’s signature tattoos, rope necklace, and island-style skirt,” the product description read before it was taken down. “Plus, padded arms and legs for mighty stature!” A matching black wig was also for sale.

As we previously reported, some took offense to the costume and accusing Disney of “brownfacing.” One user, who identified as Polynesian tweeted, “Our Brown Skin/Ink’s NOT a costume.”

“The team behind ‘Moana’ has taken great care to respect the cultures of the Pacific Islands that inspired the film, and we regret that the Maui costume has offended some,” Disney said in a statement released Wednesday. “We sincerely apologize and are pulling the costume from our website and stores.”

A female costume, consisting of a crop top with “folk art pattern” and skirt with a “Polynesian inspired print” and sarong remains on the Disney Store website.

Disney went to lengths to cast Polynesian actors in the film. Johnson and newcomer Auli’i Cravalho, who voices the title character, are of Samoan and Hawaiian descent, respectively.

In the animated tale, Moana teams up with demigod Maui in search of a fabled island.

The film is slated for release on November 23, 2016.