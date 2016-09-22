Disney has pulled its controversial “Moana” costume after consumer complaints.
The outfit, based off of Dwayne Johnson’s character Maui in the film, consists of a brown zip-up suit with tribal tattoos and leaf skirt.
“Your little one will set off on adventures in this Maui costume featuring the demigod’s signature tattoos, rope necklace, and island-style skirt,” the product description read before it was taken down. “Plus, padded arms and legs for mighty stature!” A matching black wig was also for sale.
As we previously reported, some took offense to the costume and accusing Disney of “brownfacing.” One user, who identified as Polynesian tweeted, “Our Brown Skin/Ink’s NOT a costume.”
“The team behind ‘Moana’ has taken great care to respect the cultures of the Pacific Islands that inspired the film, and we regret that the Maui costume has offended some,” Disney said in a statement released Wednesday. “We sincerely apologize and are pulling the costume from our website and stores.”
A female costume, consisting of a crop top with “folk art pattern” and skirt with a “Polynesian inspired print” and sarong remains on the Disney Store website.
Disney went to lengths to cast Polynesian actors in the film. Johnson and newcomer Auli’i Cravalho, who voices the title character, are of Samoan and Hawaiian descent, respectively.
In the animated tale, Moana teams up with demigod Maui in search of a fabled island.
The film is slated for release on November 23, 2016.
Seriously…let’s take al the fun out of dressing up for the children. Kids love these Disney characters and some moron wants to throw race into Disney now… give me a break. I say if you are so offended by something like this you need to seek help from a mental health professional. Don’t make this about you because it isn’t. Disney creates movies, characters, and costumes for the enjoyment of children and their families. Not everything in the world has to be turned into a racial thing so get over it. It’s offensive to let a child dress as a race they are not…it’s ok to let a child dress as a policeman, fireman, gypsy, mermaid, taco, ketchup bottle, hotdog, etc but not this character…its pretending for them…just plain fun. The pathetic people in this world are ruining it with the race card.
It’s not up to you to decide what is hurtful to the culture being hurt.
idiot
Disney isn’t going to make any more movies like this because they’ll just stick with safe white people costumes, Jesus Christ.
We need to ban all Scottish kilt costumes because they will offend my Scottish heritage. We need to ban all Indian costumes because they will offend my Cherokee heritage.
Let’s keep this going and soon we can ban everything to satisfy all the hypocritical racists.
I’m sorry, would a scottish kilt costume include faking the SKIN of a scottish person? This costume isn’t just doing clothes. Way to completely miss the point. And nice projection calling other people racists.
Those poor special snowflakes, getting hurt in their safe space. If companies don’t man up, one day there will be no more comedies, nor more online fora, no more facebook because somewhere, someone will feel hurt and complain and companies will bend over backwards and comply.
So let pull every disney costume or is it ok to culturally appropriate the danish(little mermaid), scots irish(brave), Norwegian(frozen), english(sleeping beauty) because they are white. I bet plenty of kids in hawaii have culturally appropriated lots of white nationalities over many halloweens.
Exactly. I have brown skin, but the first thing I thought was, what about all the non-whites that dressed up as Cinderella over the years… that was fine?
Did any of those other costumes include fake skin? Were they just the clothes or did they have arm and leg pieces that simulated the race’s skin?
Kinda of a “Silence of the Lambs” aspect to this skin-suit. Creepy.
I can appreciate the sentiment “our culture is not a costume” I really can. I hate stereotypes in all forms, and over generalizations in many cases. But since the costume is not a general cultural one, but rather of a specific character I fail to see how this argument applies.
I mean if the character is an offensive stereotype of Polynesian culture then by all means be mad at the character in all forms and don’t go see the film or buy ANY of the merchandise. But if you’re singling out just the costume as offensive? That’s just odd.
Now the costume might be offensive to an actual Maui, as he wouldn’t want other pretending to be him, so I could see him being offended… or honored more than likely. But since this Maui is a fictional character we most likely don’t need to be worried about him being offended.
I think a big part of the problem is the role tattoos play in Oceanic/Pacific Culture. From what I have read, they’re highly personal to the people wearing them. The film is going to honour this by showing how Maui’s tattoos can come to life and tell his stories, but the idea of someone else wearing HIS tattoos worries many Oceanic/Pacific People.
It may sound like a silly worry, but if there is one reason why so many people complain about “Cultural Appropriation, it’s because they don’t like it when their cultures aren’t taken seriously…
They were not bothered by Dwayne Johnson playing the part because he is Samoan. So they were very happy to actually have a pacific islander playing the part.
Seriously, it’s even in the article above. Come on.
Well put, Sam. They were offened by the costume representing their culture …. but they were not bothered by a black man(no offense…I think Dwayne Johnson rocks at everything he does) playing the part? Of course not!!! Mr. Johnson made that character come to life!!
So how do you create a costume of a character who is half naked covered in tatoos, where the tattoos actually “move” – part of the character. Other characters wear costumes – all the princesses, prince, etc.So naturally, what they wear is costume enough. But what would be for Maui?? It can’t be see through since, we dont want kids to be running around half naked during holloween. It can’t be a white shirt because then, it won’t look like Maui. I’m confused, exactly how did you expect them to create Maui in a costume??
“Our brown skin is not a costume”?? OMG!! Get a life people and stop being “offended” by every little silly thing that comes along. In the grand scheme of things does this even matter one little iota?? Answer: NO! I do hope Trump gets elected and puts an end to all the political correctness crap going on in this country.
You sound offended.
I think it was a wise idea to drop the costume of Maui. I think that when you are trying to depict a sensitive culture, it’s better safe than sorry.
I get that many Oceanic/Pacific people are uncomfortable with the idea of merchandise of Moana, but given the importance of merchandising to Disney in general, and the money it makes, it’s a “necessary evil.” However, that merchandise should be handled very carefully to avoid offending people. The Maui costumes upset too many people, so they had to be dropped.
Action figures of Maui are acceptable, but costumes which put children in a skin colour and set of highly personalised tattoos which are generally not their own is too problematic, especially given the Polynesian history of persecution and the role of tattoos in forming someone’s identity there.
Maui’s tattoos look very Samoan, and we don’t have a sensitive culture. No Samoan I know gets upset about anything but hearing that the costumes have been taken out of the stores for some stupid reason. I know Maui is supposed to be Hawaiian, but he looks more like he has a Samoan chief tattoo. Dwayne Johnson’s background is from Samoa.
Disney has no spine.
No one seems to have complained that the Samoan tattoos are included in the all skin costume of Dwayne THE ROCK Johnson. Apparently not even Dwayne himself. How did that get missed?
Seriously, I am sad that kids can’t pretend to be someone they admire (not even a cartoon character) because they weren’t born polynesian. Not even the brown skinned kids get to be this admired character at Halloween. Yes. I dont understand. Seems it would be a good thing for kids to pretend to be positive role models from a variety of cultures – to help them see others in a positive light.
Jazzy, I agree. Our family is Samoan and we’ve always thought that Disney Maui’s tattoos look Samoan. Dwayne Johnson’s lineage is from Samoa. It makes us sad that these fun costumes have been taken out of the stores.
