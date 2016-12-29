Leaders of the Directors Guild of America have approved a tentative three-year successor deal on the master contract for directors.

The DGA made the announcement Thursday. The board’s approval of the deal triggers a membership vote by its 16,000 members.

The guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers announced the agreement on Dec. 23, but provided no details. Negotiations had lasted nearly three weeks after starting Dec. 5. Both sides had adhered to a news blackout since Nov. 17.

“This excellent deal is the result of more than a year of research and preparation, and weeks of tough negotiations led by our Negotiations Co-Chairs Michael Apted and Thomas Schlamme, and our intrepid chief negotiator, National Executive Director Jay Roth,” said DGA President Paris Barclay in a statement Thursdsay.

“Our 70-member strong Negotiations Committee and professional DGA staff set specific goals and worked together for months to help make this contract a reality. When it comes to our major gain, SVOD, our approach can best be summed up by the famous words of hockey great Wayne Gretzky: ‘Skate to where the puck is going. Not where it has been.’ Protecting our future is the goal of all our negotiations, and the end result is a stellar contract with substantial gains.”

The DGA said residuals for dramatic programs made for High Budget Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) were a major focal point of the negotiations.

The DGA tapped secretary-treasurer Michael Apted and third VP Thomas Schlamme in February as co-chairs of its negotiating committee for the successor deal to the master contract. The guild’s current three-year deal with AMPTP expires on June 30, 2017. The DGA has more than 16,000 members.

Jay D. Roth, longtime national executive director of the DGA, served as the lead negotiator for the guild.

SAG-AFTRA’s current master contract with the AMPTP also expires on June 30, 2017, while the Writers Guild of America’s deal will expire on May 1, 2017. The WGA usually goes into negotiations after the DGA and SAG-AFTRA have completed their deals.

The AMPTP serves as the negotiating arm for the major production companies. AMPTP President Carol Lombardini is the lead negotiator.

In the 2013-14 round of negotiations, the DGA announced that its members had ratified its deal in early January of 2014 — six months before the contract expired. That contract provided for wage increases of 2.5% the first year, and 3% for the second and third years; a 0.5% increase in the pension plan, with the DGA able to divert that increase to wages in the first year if it chose; residuals also increased 2.5% the first year, and went up 3% in the second and third years except for network primetime, which increased by 2% each year.

The pact also included for the first time specific wages, terms, and conditions for “high-budget” original and derivative dramatic new media productions made for SVOD.