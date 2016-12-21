“Blade Runner: 2049” director Denis Villeneuve looks ready to jump into another classic fixture from the sci-fi world.
Sources tell Variety that Villeneuve is in early talks to direct Legendary’s “Dune” reboot for the company. Legendary has not commented on the news.
Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate for the rights his iconic novel, granting the production entity not only rights to film but also TV-based projects on the sci-fi property.
The projects would be produced by Thomas Tull, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers.
Set in the distant future, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, control of Arrakis is highly contested among competing noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s control of Arrakis.
The novel was also adapted as the 1984 film directed by David Lynch. The film starred Kyle MacLachlan and at the time was thought of as a flop, getting poor reviews and grossing just $30.9 million, but more recently has attained cult status.
It’s unknown if Villeneuve would be involved in any TV-related projects, just that he would direct the first film to come out of this new universe.
The director has already delivered three original projects that have over-performed at the box office while also being critically applauded as award season contenders. His latest, “Arrival,” opened with $23 million at the box office and has already earned $94 million worldwide on a $45 million budget.
Following those successes, he was handpicked by Ridley Scott to help reboot the “Blade Runner” franchise with “Blade Runner: 2049,” which bows next October and stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, who reprises his role as Detective Rick Deckard.
He is repped by CAA.
Dune’s popularity as a book completely eludes me. The minute you start talking about giant sand worms, you’ve lost me. The previous versions were laughable. Best to stay away from this colossal turkey of a premise.
Exclusive? That story came out a week ago already!
This is awesome! Villeneuve brings a stylish realism and seriousness to everything he does that fits very well. “Dune” needs to be done as real as possible, without the cheesy effects and surreal stuff of Lynch’s version. Villeneuve is a great choice.
I’m both excited and terrified. I so want to finally see a quality adaptation of this novel. I just don’t want it to become a multimedia Hollywood joke.
Not expecting much from the new Bladrunner. Think it was huge error to cast pretty boy Gosling.
Denis seems to be the new Ridley Scott it terms of releasing one film a year. I guess the will be released in 2019 after he films The Son with Jake Gyllenhaal.
Hollywood allows no originality. Even a bomb like Dune rises again and again and again. When is the reimagined Santa Claus v. The Martians reboot?
Well, isn’t that the point? If a movie didn’t work, then a remake could theoretically fix the problems and get it right the second time. This is far better than remaking a genuinely classic movie and doing a lousy job of it. (cough “Ben-Hur” cough)
Well said!
arrival earned $140mm worldwide…
Why are the calling it a reboot? Blade Runner 2 is not a reboot, it’s a sequel. If Dune is made, it’s not a reboot, but a new adaptation of the book.
The term “reboot” applies to sequels to long dormant films/franchises. It means to reinvigorate or breath new life into…
Semantics, schemantics. Reboot/remake/redo – it’s another version of the same film.
Semantics, Schemantics.
Again, as I stated earlier, Wayne, it’s another re-do version Dune which has already been made twice. Whether it’s from the source doesn’t matter, it’s still another film or TV version of Dune.
No, it’s an adaptation of the same source as both the film and the TV movie from a decade ago. The real reason that they want to remake this is simple–franchise potential. Herbert wrote six Dune novels and his son with Kevin J.Anderson revived interest with a series of pedestrian novels mining the same material and using an outline that Herbert had put together before he died.
Pity. there are so many great sci-if stories that have never been made.
Spare the semantics. You know what she means
We don’t neeed another reeeeeboot…..
And shockingly no mention of Jodorovsky…