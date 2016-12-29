There’s been an outpouring of grief on the web as celebrities pay tribute to Debbie Reynolds, Hollywood icon and mother of Carrie Fisher. Reynolds died Wednesday afternoon, one day after her daughter passed away at the age of 60. She was 84.

A talented singer and actress, Reynolds appeared in many movies and stage productions spanning decades. She is survived by a son Todd and her granddaughter Billie.

Younger audiences will remember Reynolds as Grace Adler’s showbiz mom from “Will & Grace.”

Read some of the online tributes below:

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her. pic.twitter.com/XrIDFuLfYU — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 29, 2016

That is the saddest thing. So sorry for the whole family. Rip #CarrieFisher and #DebbieReynolds. 💔 — Ricki Lake (@RickiLake) December 29, 2016

Painfully sad – there are no words 4 loss of Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher. 2 vibrant, talented – moving spirits. #RIPC #RIPD #sagaftra — Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 29, 2016

FEW B4 HER, OR THE FEW WE SHALL EVER C AGAIN! NOW HER & HER DAUGHTER CAN SOAR 2GETHER IN GODS GR8 VAST KINGDOM! R.I.P. DEBBIE REYNOLDS — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 29, 2016

So sad to learn of @DebbieReynolds1 passing …an American icon and Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/OHh7VtsAAW — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) December 29, 2016

What a tragedy! First Carrie, now her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds- my deepest and condolences to their family!! https://t.co/swJhKQg368 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 29, 2016

