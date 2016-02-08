Waris Ahluwalia, a Sikh actor known for roles in Wes Anderson films, was turned away from an Aero Mexico plane because of his turban.
Ahluwalia, who is also a designer and has appeared in films like “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Darjeeling Limited,” was held until everyone else had been boarded before he had his bag searched. He was also swabbed and patted down. When the actor was asked to remove his turban he refused.
“That is something that I would not do in public,” he told the N.Y. Daily News. “That’s akin to asking someone to take off their clothes.”
When he refused he was told that he would have to find another plane. Ahluwalia posted a picture of himself with his plane ticket after being turned away.
“I was shaking at first,” he said. “That’s not a nice thing to be told, that you are not allowed to fly on this plane because of something you are wearing, or because of your religious beliefs.”
The four S symbol on Ahluwalia’s ticket stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection, which flags passengers for additional inspection after passing through security.
“I’ve had the magic four S’s before,” the actor said. “I’m really lucky on my ‘random’ selection.”
“Waris asked for a private screening area and they refused,” Sona Simran Kaur Rai from SALDEF Tweeted…
The guy wasn’t banned because he was wearing a turban – he was banned for being a lousy actor.
Oh my gosh . You are drama queen !
If you want to visit democracy countries than respekt also their rule or just stay in your place with your rediculous thinking.
after reading your comment I felt my I Q drop 10 points
I feel sorry for this guy and anyone who doesn’t I hope you get discriminated against in the future for your Religions. Then again you could be so brain dead that you wouldn’t be able to put yourself in shoes by that point, you will just go on and on about how it is so wrong for a “Christian” to be treated in such a matter. IF YOU WANT RESPECT FOR YOUR RELIGION SHOW RESPECT TO OTHERS FOR THEIRS.
*manner not matter
Okay, he refused to take his turban off. Did he also refuse to take it off in a private setting since that’s a sensitive area to him? If a private area was offered and he still refused, I have no sympathy for him.
This was a secondary screening that happened at the flight gate, not at the security checkpoint where private areas are available. I’d imagine he was not offered a private area; there’s no such area.
Im sorry but do you expect us readers to feel sorry for this guy? I applaud the airline for not worrying about offending people and actually doing their job.
if that the case of doing their job than I would thin that anyone wearing any kind of head gear should be asked to remove it.
They did their job when they fully screened him at the security checkpoint. A screening which he quite clearly passed.
They did “random” (COUGH COUGH) secondary screening at the flight gate. A screening in a public area where you or I would not be expected to remove articles of clothing. A Sikh’s turban is an article of faith in their religion and should be respected as such.
Dumbazz you go thru a screening detector. Their job is not to ask you to remove your cloths, he was singled out coz the media has brain washed us that is what the enemy looks like. Anyone else would not have been asked to remove their hats or wigs
I wish there was a thumbs up button.
Sikh =/= Muslim. Not that someones religious beliefs should allow them to be discriminated against. He is being treated differently, essentially for wearing a hat. A Jew wouldn’t be banned from flying because they were wearing a yamukah.