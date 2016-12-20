The Orchard has landed worldwide distribution rights to the documentary “Monkey Business: the Adventures of Curious George’s Creators.”

“Law & Order” star Sam Waterston will narrate the film with Ema Ryan Yamazaki directing. The movie is currently in post-production and will be released in October 2017.

The documentary chronicles the largely unknown story of the creators of “Curious George,” Hans (“H. A.”) and Margret Rey. From fleeing Nazi-occupied France on handmade bicycles to encounters with exotic animals in Brazil, the Reys lived lives of adventure that are reflected in the pages of one of the most treasured children’s book series of all time. A story of immigrants and the American Dream, the film honors the legacy of the Reys by interweaving archival footage and interviews with them, their friends and experts, along with animated sequences in a style inspired by the world of Curious George. “Curious George” books have sold 75 million copies in over 20 languages over the past 75 years.

“Curious George is a universally beloved children’s icon who is familiar to millions, yet it’s the story behind his creators that is even more amazing,” said Paul Davidson, The Orchard’s exec VP of film and television. “We are proud to partner with Ema to bring the inspiring story of Hans and Margret Rey to those same audiences around the world in 2017.”

The deal was negotiated by Danielle DiGiacomo, the VP of acquisitions for The Orchard.