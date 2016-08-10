Fox has moved DreamWorks Animation’s family film “The Croods 2” from 2017 to an unknown date in 2018.

The animated film had been set to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2017, but Fox has moved its own “The Story of Ferdinand” into that slot. Based on the classic 1936 children’s book, “Ferdinand” was previously set to open July 21, 2017.

Fox has handled DreamWorks Animation’s release slate since 2013, starting with “The Croods,” but it’s uncertain how much longer it will do so following Comcast-owned NBCUniversal’s acquisition of DreamWorks Animation in April. The $3.8 billion deal is expected to close by the end of the year with Jeffrey Katzenberg stepping down as CEO to pursue new ventures.

Three other DreamWorks movies are set to be released through — “Trolls” on Nov. 4; “Boss Baby” on March 31, 2017; and “Captain Underpants” on June 2, 2017. Universal had no comment on “The Croods 2.”

“The Croods,” produced for $135 million, was a major success, grossing $587.2 million at the worldwide box office. The film was set in a pre-historic era and starred Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, and Cloris Leachman. It was written and directed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders, and produced by Kristine Belson and Jane Hartwell.

Leslie Mann and Kat Dennings join the voice cast for the sequel, with DeMicco and Sanders returning to direct.