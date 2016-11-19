FilmRise has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Michelle Kath Sinclair’s debut documentary “Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience” and plans a 2017 release.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and recently screened at the DOC NYC festival.

“Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience” centers on Kath, a founding member, guitarist and lead singer of the band Chicago. Sinclair is Kath’s daughter and the film is an homage to her late father, who passed away in 1978 at the height of the band’s success following the group’s 12th album, “Chicago XI.”

“I am over the moon that FilmRise will be distributing our film, as they truly understand the essence of what my film is all about,” said Sinclair. “It is very exciting to have found a great home for my Dad’s legacy alongside such a great repertoire of films.”

Sinclair’s film is a mixture of present-day interviews and archival material, including family relics covering Kath’s pre-Chicago youth to his years of touring with the band. The rock band was formed in 1967 in Chicago and released its first album, “Chicago Transit Authority,” two years later. The band has sold more than 100 million records.

“We are proud to be releasing Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience, a rare glimpse into the inner workings of a great artist,” said Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise. “Michelle Sinclair has crafted a tender and well-rounded tribute to her father that we’re confident will resonate with viewers.”

Sinclair directed and produced along with Tony Papa and Jordan Levy. The deal was negotiated between Fisher and Max Einhorn with Submarine and Preferred Content.