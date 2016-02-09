Charlize Theron Circling ‘Fast 8’ Villain Role

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Charlize Theron Fast and Furious 8
CCN/REX/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron has received an offer to join the cast of Universal’s next “Fast and Furious” movie, “Fast 8,” as a new villain.

While it’s unclear where negotiations stand currently, sources close to the situation tell Variety that the studio is eager to add Theron to the ensemble cast. Universal had no comment.

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson and Jason Statham are all expected to return, along with other franchise favorites. It was announced in October that, following the success of “Straight Outta Compton,” F. Gary Gray would direct the project.

See More:‘Fast and Furious’ 9th and 10th Movies Set for 2019, 2021

Production is set to start next spring with the film dated to bow on April 17, 2017.

Theron is attached to star in “The Gray Man” for Sony, but the film is going through a rewrite to change the main character from male to female, making it possible to fit both movie into her schedule.

This isn’t the first big star to join the “Fast and Furious” cast mid-series. Dwayne Johnson joined the cast in “Fast Five” — Universal likely hopes to mirror that move with Theron’s casting, adding a fresh face for not only “Fast 8,” but for the remaining installments.

Theron is currently filming Focus spy thriller “The Coldest City.”

She is repped by WME. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 10

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

10 Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Louise S says:
    March 17, 2016 at 3:13 pm

    YES YES YES A MILLION TIMES YESS!!!

    Reply
  2. MARKHALL says:
    February 10, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    bY THE TIME THEY GET TO fAST AND furious 14 THE oSCARS WILL hAVE TO TAKE NOTICE!

    Reply
  3. Toby Gaffney says:
    February 10, 2016 at 11:49 am

    what about paul walker ohh that’s tight the one of the 2 main characters is fucking dead just like the late walker let this fucking movie just die now plz how many fucking installments are you gonna fucking give us fast furious 2900000000 fuck sakes

    Reply
  4. Black Spartacus says:
    February 9, 2016 at 7:10 pm

    Sad really… Poor Charlize Theron never gets nominated for any NAACP Image Awards despite the fact that she’s Afro-Merican All the while Lupita Nyong’o complains about how lacking diversity the Oscars are. Looks like nobody cares about White African Americans….
    Hollywood is racist, but it’s just the spoiled Blacks who whine about being oppressed while oppressing others!

    Reply
  5. 7Dock says:
    February 9, 2016 at 7:09 pm

    They should rename it Fast and Furiousa then!

    Reply
  6. Tye says:
    February 9, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    Comes out next spring but released in April, 2017? Nice one idiot

    Reply
See All 10 Comments

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad