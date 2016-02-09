Charlize Theron Circling ‘Fast 8’ Villain Role

Charlize Theron has received an offer to join the cast of Universal’s next “Fast and Furious” movie, “Fast 8,” as a new villain.

While it’s unclear where negotiations stand currently, sources close to the situation tell Variety that the studio is eager to add Theron to the ensemble cast. Universal had no comment.

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson and Jason Statham are all expected to return, along with other franchise favorites. It was announced in October that, following the success of “Straight Outta Compton,” F. Gary Gray would direct the project.

Production is set to start next spring with the film dated to bow on April 17, 2017.

Theron is attached to star in “The Gray Man” for Sony, but the film is going through a rewrite to change the main character from male to female, making it possible to fit both movie into her schedule.

This isn’t the first big star to join the “Fast and Furious” cast mid-series. Dwayne Johnson joined the cast in “Fast Five” — Universal likely hopes to mirror that move with Theron’s casting, adding a fresh face for not only “Fast 8,” but for the remaining installments.

Theron is currently filming Focus spy thriller “The Coldest City.”

She is repped by WME. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.