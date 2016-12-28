As fans pay tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, many videos from her past are resurfacing. One such video is from 2005’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony, which honored “Star Wars” creator George Lucas.

In the four-minute clip, Fisher takes the stage to roast the filmmaker, highlighting her signature dry humor and wit as she pokes fun at Lucas.

“George Lucas ruined my life and I mean that in the nicest possible way,” Fisher began. “George is a sadist — but like any abused child wearing a metal bikini, chained to a giant slug about to die, I keep coming back for more.”

Joke after joke Fisher delighted the audience, which included Steven Spielberg, John Williams, Warren Beatty, and more.

Towards the end of the speech, Fisher lightened up to call Lucas a “once in a generation” talent, before making one last jab at the prolific filmmaker.

“I’m only slightly bitter because you, my formally silent friend, are an extraordinary talent, and let’s face it — an artist,” Fisher continued. “The like of which is seen perhaps once in a generation who helps define that generation, and who deserves every award I now spend the latter half of my Leia-laden life helping to hurl your way.”

Lucas paid his own tribute to the late actress on Tuesday. “In ‘Star Wars,’ she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think,” he said.

Watch the clip below or click here.