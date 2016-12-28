Paul Simon spoke out about the death of his ex-wife, Carrie Fisher, on Wednesday. Simon, who has been married to Edie Brickell since 1992, shared his second marriage with Fisher between August 1983 and July 1984.

Fisher died Tuesday morning after suffering what was described as a massive heart attack on Friday while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed the death on Tuesday. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” the statement read. Lourd was Fisher’s daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd who Fisher referred to as her second husband in interviews, although the two were never officially married.

“Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon,” Simon wrote on Twitter early Wednesday morning, adding his voice to a chorus of people who knew and loved Fisher during her lifetime, and have shared memories since her death.

“No words,” Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter shortly after news of her death was confirmed. “Devastated.”

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original,” Harrison Ford said in a statement. “Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.”

J.J. Abrams posted a hand-written note which read, “You didn’t need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power. She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine. What an unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all.”