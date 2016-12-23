Celebrities and public figures are rushing to Twitter to wish Carrie Fisher a speedy recovery after she went into full cardiac arrest while aboard a plane on Friday.

The “Star Wars” actress is now in stable condition after suffering a massive heart attack while in transit from London to Los Angeles. L.A. County Fire Department paramedics performed CPR on Fisher upon landing and rushed her to a local hospital.

Her “Star Wars” costars took to social media to send well wishes.

“Sending all our love” to Fisher, Mark Hamill tweeted.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” franchise, wrote on Twitter, “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.”

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

Many sent Fisher words of comfort and encouragement, including “Stranger Things” actor Gaten Matarazzo, who wrote “May the force be with you @carrieffisher.”

May the force be with you @carrieffisher 💖 — Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) December 23, 2016

Others expressed dismay at the turn of events, even blaming 2016 for the incident. Patton Oswalt tweeted: “GODDAMIT 2016 ENOUGH ALREADY.”

GODDAMIT 2016 ENOUGH ALREADY. https://t.co/0JiXxSSGtc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 23, 2016

Comedian Billy Eichner wrote: “We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Do you hear me? We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Love you @carrieffisher.”

We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Do you hear me? We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Love you @carrieffisher. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 23, 2016

send love prayers and the kitchen sink to my sister @carrieffisher Fuck no . Fuck no. — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) December 23, 2016

I hope Princess Carrie Fisher Leia is ok — roxane gay (@rgay) December 23, 2016

So much love being sent to you @carrieffisher — christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 23, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

Sending all of my best thoughts out to @carrieffisher and those around her. We want you around for a very long long time. pic.twitter.com/Lv0oK5HfKG — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) December 23, 2016

All prayers and well wishes to @carrieffisher for a full and speedy recovery! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 23, 2016

Much much much much much much love going out to Carrie Fisher right now. Please please please be well. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 23, 2016

My thoughts and prayers R with @carrieffisher RIGHT NOW! I pray God brings her back safely! She's a sweet woman, back doin what she loves!🙏🏼 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 23, 2016

No more, 2016! You got Prince, now don't be thinking you get Carrie Fisher, too. #ThoughtsAndPrayers #HangInThereCarrie — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤ — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016

We could just fight 2016 in the street. This Carrie Fisher news…nope. No. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) December 23, 2016

