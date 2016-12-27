Debbie Reynolds, the 84-year old Hollywood screen icon who was Carrie Fisher’s mother, posted a brief Facebook message after her daughter’s death on Tuesday.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother,” the message read.

Carrie Fisher’s 24-year old daughter Billie Lourd, whose father is CAA agent Bryan Lourd, first confirmed her mother’s death. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” her statement said. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” she continued.

The trio appeared together at the Screen Actors Guild awards in 2015, when Reynolds received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Fisher said at the time, “She has been more than a mother to me, not much, but definitely more. She’s been an unsolicited stylist, interior decorator and marriage councilor. Admittedly, I found it difficult to share my mother with her adoring fans, who treated her like she was part of their family. She has led two lives, public and private, sometimes concurrently, sometimes not.”

A new documentary, “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” will screen at the upcoming Palm Springs Film Festival after premiering at the New York Film Festival. Directed by Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom, it chronicles the months leading up to the SAG honors and will air on HBO in March.